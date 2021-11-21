Three Poems

by Nathalie Gonzalez

I am

Nathalie Gonzalez

I am important

I am worthy

Because I am life

My Mask

With my eyes closed and smile fading

My mask awakens

To blend in with others and be hidden in the process

Causing me to be bewildered by my identity, I ask the only question that holds such significance:

Is the mask I wear every day truly me or what others want me to be?

Night

Why is it that I am forced to live in the life you create at night?

The never-ending terror and your puzzling smiles

The empty threats and unforgettable screams

Is this for fun or is it your undying want to be seen?

Because in the night

I can see it all

—

