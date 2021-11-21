Get Daily Email
Home / Advice & Confessions / Three Poems

Three Poems

I Am, My Mask, and Night

by Nathalie Gonzalez

I am
Nathalie Gonzalez

I am important

I am worthy

Because I am life

My Mask

With my eyes closed and smile fading
My mask awakens
To blend in with others and be hidden in the process
Causing me to be bewildered by my identity, I ask the only question that holds such significance:
Is the mask I wear every day truly me or what others want me to be?

Night

Why is it that I am forced to live in the life you create at night?
The never-ending terror and your puzzling smiles
The empty threats and unforgettable screams
Is this for fun or is it your undying want to be seen?
Because in the night
I can see it all

About POPS The Club

POPS is a high school club that welcomes all those whose lives have been touched by prison. We offer a space where members are encouraged to write, talk and paint their truths. At POPS we thrive on seeing the world as it is while imagining it as it could be. We are creating hope by tackling shame and fear. We are building a community based on dignity and openness.

