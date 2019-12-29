—

We all bleed from the same heart

The energetically sensitive ones feel this

Perhaps we all do, in our own ways, but some are less aware

This sometimes deeply consuming pain does not seem to be understood by many

Not recognized as a legitimately highly impactful, even debilitating experience at times

Perhaps especially by those that are largely numb and may not experientially relate

What do you mean you can’t get a job?

You feel overwhelmed in certain environments?

That’s bullsh*t

I can do it

So can you

Self care?

Come on now

Suck it up

Get out there

Be responsible like me

We filter life through our personal experience

Many don’t seem all that available to consider that another’s experience could be completely different from our own

Another could be impacted in ways we simply do not understand

We may also be largely ignoring or unaware of the ways we are impacted, the ways we are suffering

We may essentially take this out on others, not giving them permission to do what we do not give ourselves permission to do

Others’ liberated self care choices may, on some level, trigger a painful recognition of the ways we do not take care of ourselves and do not feel free, causing a reactive judgmental projection response

We’re often inclined to blame others for the ways we don’t imagine them to be living “the right way”

“The responsible way”

They’re simply making foolish, irresponsible choices

Not the ones we would make

What’s wrong with them?

Can’t they see they’re burdening others, they’re a burden on society?

… well maybe it’s sort of okay if they have a “legit reason”

A diagnosed condition

Injured, disabled

A mental health thing

They’re on meds?

I guess it’s okay that they’re mooching off the system… sort of

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

What is this system we’re plugged into?

This transactional, conditional matrix?

“The matrix” used to work for me

Numbness used to work for me

For the most part

I didn’t really know I was numb

Until I did

I considered myself relatively happy

For a while

Steady career

Doing “good things” in the world

Working with kids

Making “a positive difference”

Beautiful home

Beautiful wife

Safe and secure

Just the way I liked

Marijuana nearly every day to calm the anxiety

Other substances and numbing behaviors filing in the gaps

It worked

For a while, it worked

Until it didn’t

Divorce

💥

It all fell apart

I cracked open and numbing behaviors were no longer enough to keep the anxiety relatively at bay

Workshops, dance, medicine journeys

New books, new friends, new expansive experiences

Something blasted open in me

The cracks in my heart became gaping wounds

“The light” rushing in, “the dark” exposed

The work environment became unbearable

An indescribably fierce pull to leave “the old world” behind, to explore a new one full time, took hold of me

I dove into “independent study”

Of energy, divinity, “shadow,” ME

Very little made the cut from my old life

Few environments were experienced as inspired, sometimes even tolerable, outside of nature, solitude, a select few resonant souls, the virtual realm

At times, there was little to no inspiration at all

Consumed by the dark infinite

Hopeless, void, lost, nothing

… and everything

I began prioritizing environments I thrive in

For me, for the benefit of All

Self love, the expanded Self included

A sense that it cannot be otherwise

I began prioritizing “healing” my own heart

And simultaneously healing the collective heart, the collective wound

The feelers are the healers

The unsung heroes

A behind the scenes army of love

Another set of “war veterans” not deeply honored for their contributions by many

Largely left to fend for themselves in a wotld that largely doesn’t understand them and support them

As I ventured down this path, as it ventured down me, my judgments began to soften

Humility found me, and at times, absolutley crushed me

She is still doing so, perhaps a bit more gently these days

I welcome her monumental gifts, even if they are accompanied by an experience of suffering

I welcome a continued softening into remembering all as One, as Love, as “me”

A continued dissolving of all that holds me separate from others, and ultimately from my Self

A remembering that I have no idea what another may be experiencing internally

Why they do what they do

Why they don’t do what “I” think they should do

I long for a world, a global family, that opens our hearts and minds to deeply consider the experience of others and support them during their times of “need”

Even if that means the rest of this lifetime and beyond

Even if they don’t have a “valid excuse” to not contribute in specific transactional ways

I long for a humble world

An unconditional world

A world in which all are remembered as beautiful brothers and sisters, all on our own beautifully unique adventures

And all are recognized for the immeasurable “contribution” that is inherent in our existence

A world that unconditionally supports one another

Regardless of whether they are fitting some criteria of how they are supposed to show up and contribute

Honoring our own hearts, our own boundaries

Trusting in organic flow

Radiating fierce and gentle love

Remembering All as One Love

… as I write this, I imagine, at least in some ways, I, we, are already living in this world, and it is simply a matter of perspective

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This article was previously published here and reprinted with the author’s permission.

Photo: Shutterstock