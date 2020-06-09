Get Daily Email
Home / Advice & Confessions / We’re Always Changing

We’re Always Changing

And that's a good thing.

by Leave a Comment

 

Me 10 Years Ago

  1. Embarrassed to sing in public
  2. Convinced that real men don’t cry
  3. Adamant that going to therapy is for weaklings
  4. The cycle of men in my family not talking about their feelings is inevitable
  5. Never said, “I love you,” to my siblings
  6. My Christian faith: All about following rules and avoiding eternal judgment
  7. Convinced that to lead in my family, I had to pretend like I was perfect

Me Today

  1. Can’t stop singing in public
  2. I cry all the time
  3. I’ve been going to therapy for 18 months straight
  4. I have been and will continue to break the cycle of men in my family not talking about their feelings
  5. I say, “I love you,” to my siblings every chance I get
  6. My Christian faith: “For now there are faith, hope, and love. But of these three, the greatest is love” — 1 Corinthians 13:13
  7. I understand that to lead in my family means showing my human side, being vulnerable, and not pretending I’m perfect

Previously published on Medium.com.

Photo credit: By Chris Lawton on Unsplash

 

About Andrew Hutchinson

I grew up on the West Coast in California and Alaska, and I've lived in San Francisco for 6 years. I'm newly married to an amazing woman, and I'm a big brother with 7 siblings. I was an officer in the Army for 8 years, and served on deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. Mental health is extremely important to me, and I practice yoga, go to therapy, and play music as part of managing my depression. When I'm not working at Airbnb for my day job, you can find me running in Golden Gate Park, hiking in the Marin Headlands with my wife, or enjoying a nice cup of coffee with freshly baked bread.

