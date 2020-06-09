We’re Always Changing

Me 10 Years Ago
- Embarrassed to sing in public
- Convinced that real men don’t cry
- Adamant that going to therapy is for weaklings
- The cycle of men in my family not talking about their feelings is inevitable
- Never said, “I love you,” to my siblings
- My Christian faith: All about following rules and avoiding eternal judgment
- Convinced that to lead in my family, I had to pretend like I was perfect
…
Me Today
- Can’t stop singing in public
- I cry all the time
- I’ve been going to therapy for 18 months straight
- I have been and will continue to break the cycle of men in my family not talking about their feelings
- I say, “I love you,” to my siblings every chance I get
- My Christian faith: “For now there are faith, hope, and love. But of these three, the greatest is love” — 1 Corinthians 13:13
- I understand that to lead in my family means showing my human side, being vulnerable, and not pretending I’m perfect
—
Previously published on Medium.com.
—
—
Photo credit: By Chris Lawton on Unsplash
