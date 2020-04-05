Get Daily Email
What If It Was Fun?

Investing, from a new perspective.

By

Have you ever considered investing? Access Consciousness facilitator Margie Hulse is here to share her financial wisdom and get you to expand your wealth beyond your wildest dreams.

On today’s podcast:

  • Choose to do something different with your money
  • You don’t need to have much money to start investing
  • Ask people for advice
  • Have fun while you are at it
  • Find out what your risk profile is
  • Start out with penny stocks
  • Ask your money to work for you

 

About The Art and Industry of Business and Living Podcast

Welcome to a totally different podcast – The Art & Industry of Business & Living! Where we speak to people about creating a greater future in business, money and financial choices that not only benefit people, but also the planet. Your life is your business.

