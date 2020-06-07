Who’s Keeping Score?

I know you say that there

is no ominous being in the sky keeping score

like an overworked accountant

chewing on a cigar and casting

transgressors over the edge of their

thin planks into the fiery goop

grinning and waiting to swallow them up

bubbling merely inches from their bootheels.

You say that’s the stuff of myths and

bad nighttime stories from parents and

wretched sermons from pulpits better left forgotten.

You say you threw that out with Santa Claus.

But as you live through your days,

as you show up as human as you are

in the ear inside of your ear

a quiet yet ominous noise carries on:

A pencil scratch with each thought and deed

adding and subtracting from your score

plus one, minus two, plus one

oooh, that’ll set ya back a few points.

Can you believe it’s not true?

Because right now, there’s no one in sight

telling you that it is, but yet

that pencil keeps scratching for and against you and them.

What will it take for you to not believe it?

What will it take to release yourself and

the world around you from the pluses and

the minuses of the inherited score-keeping mind?

—

Previously published on Medium.com.

—

***

—

Photo credit: By Philip Strong on Unsplash