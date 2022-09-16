You Are Not Alone [Podcast]

By Danielle

.

.

We turn back from things that if we were just willing to take that one more step into it, is where all of the freedom exists.

Brendon Watt joins Simone Milasas to remind you that you are not alone, you are never alone and have a vulnerable conversation about being the gift you are in the world.

In this episode you get to explore:

Getting rid of that protection plan that keeps the world out from ever contributing to you.

Even if you feel like you are going backwards you could just be going forward.

No one has “it” altogether…. even if it looks like it.

You are not alone.

Links mentioned in this episode:

—

This post was previously published on Simonemilasas.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock