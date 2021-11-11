Depression and Post Pandemic

We are completing the second year of the pandemic caused by the coronavirus, no matter how much we enlighten ourselves, the future is not clear. The economy is more stifled than before and capitalism has long since failed, there is no model. What is to come is uncertain, people’s projection of their tomorrow is pessimistic. A blanket of sadness and loneliness has enveloped the world’s population, and loved ones have died unexpectedly as a result of this virus.

By Horacio Mesón

With this picture we find ourselves in a very dark situation that can only generate internal and social unrest. Stress, anguish, all this affects the emotional and the emotional affects the nervous system. Defenses are low, physical, psychological and spiritual enclosures begin. Self-censorship acts strongly as never before, constituting a new subjective framework or “corralito”.

Planetary contamination has surpassed all the marks: pesticides, herbicides, glyphosate, arsenic, cyanide, oil spills, etc. Water tables, vegetables, fruits, meats, everything suffers from this impact. Drinking excessively chlorinated water throughout life should not be naturalised, it is not healthy, and there is much more.

Equally or worse is the world of food, the mass production of food is disastrous. It is a macabre industry that plays with the limits of poisoning, illegality and immorality. Chloride-processed flours, poisonous sugars and waste-fed farm animals etc. etc. etc. etc. etc.

Over the years the toxicity is deposited in our guts and we get used to the feeling. Heavy metals overload the organism and this toxic waste limits our functioning, takes away our power and emits unpleasant signals. In this way, we shape a character that is influenced more and more by this register of discomfort. This cenesthetic world is a determining factor in our looks and in our own identification, since what I feel about my body is me.

I dare to say that the existing depressions as an undeclared world pandemic, besides having to do with a state of individual and social consciousness, also have to do with the cenesthetic-visceral impact that each one of us experiences according to the degree of intoxication we have. We are just as contaminated as the place where we live, our body has the same proportion of toxins.

I realised that my viscera were aged, devitalised, sick and that they were causing me different discomforts. Migraines, lack of energy and even a lack of meaning in life, the latter manifested by negative thoughts that triggered the disease.

Depression is not standardised and we do not all experience it in the same way, there are different degrees and different origins, some of them complex. Those of us who know it well know what it is, it is a muddy track that is difficult to traverse, dark and with no way out. There is sadness and remorse, there is guilt and loneliness. Thoughts are linked to death and death is seen as an option. There is a lot of fear of living, fear of life, fear of destabilisation and those who love us have a very hard time.

The first step to get out of it is to recognise it, which seems easy but it is not, there are psychological positions that do not allow it. But once we recognise it, we are presented with two possibilities, either we continue like this until we die, or we do something to get out of the situation for good. Panic attacks break any schedule, appointment or planning and also remove them from the axis. For these reasons the search for the right emotional tone, the neatness of the procedures and the ritual permanence in the plan are a central value.

To get out of depression we have to bring about a conversion in life.

The inner landscape has to be repopulated with meaning and we have to take into account whether we have the necessary energy to start the journey. It takes a lot of it and there can be no other issue that matters more to us. A single atmosphere in co-presence, a sequence of daily actions strung together by the same motive and the same intention. Conscious acts, strong sentences, intelligent nourishment, intense walking and deep breathing, a monastic life.

If you don’t have the necessary energy, you have to find it because it is surely wasted and delayed in some unresolved conflict, or at the base of some contradiction or resentment. It is a waste to keep unresolved issues for years, it is to naturalise suffering, it happened to me. It is a burden that must be removed quickly, there is only one way and all the strength must be directed towards it.

If you feel the need to ask for help, do it and celebrate it. In this way, the situation is definitively recognised, and all that remains is to get out of it. I am also talking about professional help, doctors and physicians who practice their profession with vocation and profound knowledge.

The viscera can be healed, harmonised and optimised so that the nutrients can be assimilated. Harmonising is like tuning an instrument to find the right note, it is to make them vibrate at the same frequency. We have already said that they are determinants of our moods, that our looks are anchored in them and that all our projections arise from there. They are the liver, gall bladder, stomach, pancreas, kidneys, lungs, heart and intestines. They must be detoxified.

Air is the primary and vital nourishment, without it we die within minutes. Next comes water, without which we are short-lived, and then food. In this field we also have to wake up: conscious and healthy eating. We will not be able to make progress if we do not make it a fundamental part of our lifestyle. Many of us have neglected the field of health for years.

Once again I had mother tinctures at my fingertips. A routine had to be built into the daily calendar with new healthy rituals, it was not just about taking tinctures. An action of form had to be constructed to accompany the procedure. Like a scaffolding or scaffolding that contains, sustains and propels the intention over time to get out of that state. Polishing the lifestyle.

The longer the walk, the better, the better, moving the body generates endorphins and a very good disposition to change. The more you move with permanence, the more you discharge the negative emotion, that’s how the energy centres called chakras work.

I started to be more careful and choosier with my food and I gave priority to the search for wellbeing in all areas. I had to repeatedly record things that were good for me physically, psychically and spiritually. In order to establish the struggle, a daily calendar of positive things was needed, days, months, years.

The state to which the Melissa tincture brought me was velvety, it happened soon after I started taking it three times a day. Lemon balm or Lemon balm is a type of bush mint, a good friend to plot with. It diffuses panic attacks and mild depressions and comes to us gently like warm air. It has these contraindications: it should not be used by people with hypothyroidism, pregnant women and women who are breastfeeding (the last two are valid for any tincture).

Rosemary and lemon balm are responsible for harmonising speech. It is a tuner and orchestrator necessary to optimise assimilation and I owe it the fastest digestion of my life.

The improvement in the speed of digestion and a steady register of hunger is beginning to show. In a greater lightness and in the dissipation of anguish. These are just a few indicators of change.

With an intentional effort to want to be well, I was pulling myself out of the agony in which I was stuck. I struggled on the ascent but grew stronger with each step. At times it was swimming against the current and anyway I began to realise that if I beat the depression, I beat the system. A great challenge.

The eyes of the suffering do not lie and silently but loudly cry out for help. They are the people around us who desperately seek light. A small window, a crack, a peephole, a glimpse of hope, a spark, a faint glimmer that points the way out. A portal to leave all the pain and suffering behind.

A smile breaks out, the breeze caresses the face and the sun that is always there gives us life. We embrace our loved ones and we are grateful and celebrate the possibility of being able to start again at every moment…”.

To get out of depression is to beat the system!

