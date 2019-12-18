How Time Management Can Prevent Burnout

—

A key component that leads to burnout is how you spend your time. I see too many people burning the candle at 3 ends (top, bottom, and the middle) trying to get “it all” done.

You can’t. Our to-do lists and obligations are as long as a CVS receipt, and they keep getting longer.

Why?

Because we as a society are allowing it to happen.

With the advent of smartphones, our 24/7 connectivity is taking a hard toll on us from a physical and mental standpoint.

Something’s gotta give. Unfortunately, oftentimes it is us that gives. We give of our time, we give up our personal time, to address a work-related need.

Here are some tips:

Hit up that bucket list every week. Don’t skip out on doing things for you

Be active. Get your exercise routine into play. Don’t skip it. It’s worse than skipping a day of eating. Trust me on this one

Employers and employees need to come to an agreement on when you can be contacted. Don’t deviate from this agreement

Match your energy levels to the work you’re doing. Tracking your energy throughout the day will help you design the days to be the best days

If you schedule a meeting after hours (example, clients are overseas), then don’t book or accept a meeting early the next day. Recover from your late night!

Social media detox is a must. Don’t worry, the world will not end if you miss that Instagram post

Keep track of the number of meetings you have every week and month. Back in January 2016, I had 57 meetings. Waaaaay too much, so I un-invited myself from future meetings, stepped down from some volunteer work, and created more time for deep work

Track your interruptions. How many times are you interrupted during your day? Interruptions include people stopping by your desk, phone calls, text/phone alerts, emails, people walking by your desk, etc. You’ll be amazed by how many times you get interrupted. Each interruption adds several minutes to your tasks

Prioritize your day. Pick (at max) 3 things you would like to work on and complete today. If you complete all 3 things, congrats. Don’t pick up a 4th. Take time to reflect on what you did well in completing those 3 things, so you can learn and grow. Efficiency and improvement comes from reflection

Take time to reflect if you’re in alignment with your life goals. I know, this seems deep, but what are your personal and professional goals? Don’t have any? Write some down.

Your time is extremely valuable. I’m thankful you gave up some of your time to read this post. Hopefully, you’ll take more control of your time, so you can be the best version of yourself.

Be well!

—

◊♦◊

