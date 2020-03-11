How to Avoid Burnout During Job Search

—

While there are a ton of new jobs being created throughout the USA, getting a job can still be difficult. Evolving needs, greater specialization and a ton of competition can make securing a great job a tough time. In order to give yourself the best chance, you should have the best resume possible, created exactly how ResumeBuild suggests. Also, along with this, you should have several great references and examples of your skills.

Unfortunately, there is still a chance that you might have trouble hearing back. As a result, it can be pretty easy to feel burnt out about your job search. This is why there is a large group of discouraged workers that have all but stopped looking for work. Being burnt out is a scary and stressful feeling and one that no one should have to go through.

With that in mind, this blog post is going to look at a couple of helpful tips to avoid burning out during a job search.

Step Away and Take Breaks

When most of us are looking for a job, we are doing so from our computer. Perusing job listing sites, searching Linkedin and maybe even scouring social media for any potential job you may be interested in. While this is a solid way to do things, you need to be sure to take breaks.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

In addition to taking breaks from your computer to give your eyes and head a bit of a rest, try and step away from your computer and go out into the real world. Whether it is organizing a coffee date with an acquaintance, going to a job fair, going to an event or conference. Any of these could be a nice way to get away from the computer while still helping in your job search. You will likely meet many people in your interested industry, share stories and potentially make important contacts.

Don’t Get Tunnel Vision

While having a job is important, it is not your life. There are several other important things that deserve your time like your family, your hobbies, your friends and your social life. If you completely shut out the rest of your life, and focus solely on sending resumes, writing cover letters and applying to jobs, you’re going to be miserable.

As a result, you need to ensure you still leave time for the rest of your life during a job search. Now, this doesn’t mean to never get a job and simply do whatever you want every day. But it is indeed important to allow yourself some time to have fun, relax and chase your hobbies.

Volunteer

While applying to jobs can seem like a full-time occupation, most hiring managers aren’t going to see it like this. If you have been applying for months with no luck, it is a good idea to still do things that keep your employable skills fresh and in-use. A perfect way to do this is to volunteer. Each city has dozens (if not hundreds) or potential places that you could volunteer. No matter what you like or want to do, you should be able to find something that interests you.

Not only will this help keep your skills sharp, but it can also look great on a resume. It will also give you a valuable break from your computer screen, even if only for a few hours a week. Who knows, you may even meet some people while volunteering that could help you land a job and expand your network.

In conclusion, the information and tips mentioned in this article will be able to help you avoid burnout during a, particularly difficult job search.

—

Previously published here and reprinted with the author’s permission.

◊♦◊

Sign up for our Writing Prompts email to receive writing inspiration in your inbox twice per week.

Photo: Shutterstock