The sheet descends

as we recognize the voice

inside of our bones that

incessantly cries out

begging us to know beyond knowing

that the pious ways that we size each other up

are nothing but false measures of worth

and that we must venture beneath our

so-called ‘best selves’

to kill and eat them out.

—

Previously published on Medium.com.

—

◊♦◊

—

Photo credit: istockphoto.com