The sheet descends
as we recognize the voice
inside of our bones that
incessantly cries out
begging us to know beyond knowing
that the pious ways that we size each other up
are nothing but false measures of worth
and that we must venture beneath our
so-called ‘best selves’
to kill and eat them out.
—
—
—
