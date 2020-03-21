Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Learning / British Library Web Strategy: Start Anywhere, Go Anywhere

British Library Web Strategy: Start Anywhere, Go Anywhere

Our mission at the British Library is to make our intellectual heritage available to everyone for research, inspiration and enjoyment.

by Leave a Comment


Our mission at the British Library is to make our intellectual heritage available to everyone for research, inspiration and enjoyment. Very often, our website is the first point of contact many people have with us: it’s the gateway to information about us and also to our digital collections and online services.

About five years ago, however, the British Library website was a long way from where we wanted it to be. When we started a major root-and-branch redevelopment of the Library’s 100+ ‘websites’ in 2011, growth in online usage had pretty much flat-lined and customer satisfaction was nose-diving. Three-and-a-bit years later, we’re now looking at a much more encouraging picture and the beginnings of a sustained turnaround in usage of our digital collections and online services.

Visitor growth was 20% in the last six months of 2014/15 as big chunks of the ‘new’ website started to come on-stream in earnest. That compares to almost no growth in 2011/12 and sluggish performances in 2012/13 and 2013/14.

That means half a million more people in March 2015 than in March 2011 were researching, being inspired by and simply enjoying our intellectual heritage via our website.

The British Library has always been great at creating content, but the main factor in this sea-change has been the development of a consistent and scalable information architecture and design that allows us to develop new content without pouring it into silos, away from related material, in the way that the old bespoke-build model did.

We recognised very early on in the web redevelopment programme that the major challenge facing an organisation with 150 million things to talk about was finding a way for anyone to “say anything, about anything” without creating a hopelessly fragmented experience for our users.

If someone wants to talk about the British constitution, they can. If someone wants to talk about privacy in the digital age, they can. These are distinctive issues but they are connected through the unique collection items to which they refer – in this case Magna Carta, 1215 – so our users can make lateral journeys through our content without getting stuck in a deep, deep hole.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This is sometimes referred to as the “start anywhere, go anywhere” strategy and reflects the reality that most people don’t take the route into your website that you meticulously map out for them on your homepage. Most jump straight in from Google and want to know quickly where they are, if it’s right for them, and where to go next. This orientation, overview and onward journey job is the purpose of pages like www.bl.uk/people/jane-austen which have helped us double our organic search traffic to over a 1 million visits a month.

With fewer than half of the Library’s 100+ sites tackled and big new sections in development – including some of our ecommerce sites like shop and donations – we’re hoping this is the start of larger transformation of the British Library’s reach and engagement way beyond the radius of our London and Yorkshire buildings.

Graham MacFadyen

Head of Digital and Marketing Operations

Previously published on blogs.bl.uk and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

 

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

 

Photo credit: Istockphoto.com

About Living knowledge

Living Knowledge is the corporate blog of the British Library, revealing the strategic bigger picture at the UK national library and going behind the scenes of a wide range of activities, projects and programmes. It features contributions by experts and managers from across the Library’s departments and locations.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.