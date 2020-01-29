Christopher Columbus Biography: Bad Explorer, Great Conman

—



—

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00

Christopher Columbus has become a controversial historical figure.

00:04

Acclaimed for centuries as the discover of America (he wasn’t), he has gained notoriety

00:10

for the decimation of the native people’s that he encountered.

00:14

Obsessed with obtaining gold and slaves in order to pay off debt and impress the King

00:17

and Queen of Spain, he ended up as an outcast, unwanted in the place that he had discovered

00:22

and sent back to Spain in disgrace.

00:24

In this week’s Biographics we get to the uncomfortable truth about Christopher Columbus.

00:33

Early Life

00:41

There is no agreed upon date as to when Christopher Columbus entered into the world.

00:45

Some historians put the date as early as 1436 and as late as 1455, but the majority agree

00:52

that he was likely born between August 25th and October 31st, 1451.

00:58

The place of his birth is more certain – the Italian coastal city of Genoa.

01:04

Christopher was the oldest of five children born to Susanna Fontanarossa and Domenico

01:09

Colombo, the name Columbus being an English derivation of the Italian Colombo.

01:14

Domenico was a weaver and an innkeeper.

01:17

But he was also a keen seafarer and his love of the ocean was soon transferred to his oldest

01:23

son.

01:24

As early as age ten, Christopher ranged up and down the Genoese harbor in borrowed single

01:28

man sailboats and dreamed of venturing out in the vast expanse beyond.

01:34

We know very little about Christopher’s early life.

01:37

We do know that his father was able to provide a modest yet comfortable living for the family

01:42

and that he was a kindly, involved man who brought his sons up with strong Biblical morals.

01:47

We do not even know if young Christopher went to school.

01:49

It was recorded that he was of great intellect but little education and so he may have still

01:54

been illiterate when he left home at around the age of twenty.

01:57

Still, he overcame his lack of formal education by teaching himself many valuable skills,

02:02

including mapmaking, functional mathematics and a range of languages including Spanish,

02:07

Latin and Portuguese.

02:09

By the time he sailed to the Americas, he had also learned to read and write.

02:13

Heading out to Sea

02:19

It is generally agreed that Columbus first went to sea at the age of fourteen.

02:23

He began his maritime career as a messenger and worked his way up to the position of common

02:28

sailor.

02:29

For the next six years, he worked on a variety of ships that plied the European oceans.

02:33

A legend has emerged that, at the age of twenty-one, Columbus tried his hand at piracy.

02:38

He was in the employ of Duke Rene of Anjou, who had appointed the young man to capture

02:42

a warship in the Tunis harbor, in North Africa.

02:44

En route, the men with Columbus got timid and persuaded him to turn back to France and

02:50

gather reinforcements.

02:51

The story goes that during the night, Columbus played a trick on his men by altering the

02:55

ship’s compass so that they sailed south instead of north.

02:59

When day broke they were within sight of the target warship and Columbus managed to rally

03:03

his men for the successful attack.

03:06

Many scholars dismiss the account due to the fact that Christopher was only twenty-one,

03:10

which seems far too young to be given such a command.

03:13

There is more certainty regarding a voyage he took two years later.

03:17

The destination was the Greek island of Khios in the Aegean Sea.

03:20

He and the rest of the crew spent a year on the island.

03:24

In 1476, at the age of twenty-five, Columbus first ventured beyond the realms of the Mediterranean

03:29

and into the wider oceans beyond.

03:32

He was pat of a fleet of five ships bound for Lisbon, Portugal.

03:35

En route the fleet was attacked by a Franco-Portuguese war fleet.

03:39

In the ensuing battle, ships from both sides went down, with hundreds of men drowning.

03:44

Columbus was on the Bechella which was struck and sunk by a French warship.

03:47

It was only a stroke of fortune that his life was saved.

03:52

Diving into the sea he managed to cling to a floating oar and use it as a buoy to get

03:55

to the Portuguese shore at Lagos, some six miles away.

03:59

Luckily, the people of Lagos took him and treated him back to good health.

04:03

He managed to make his way from there to Lisbon, where he joined up with a large colony of

04:07

Genoese shipbuilders and merchants.

04:09

In 1477, he joined a voyage to Iceland, which he described as ‘much beyond the limit of

04:15

the west’.

04:17

Voyaging Experience

04:20

Returning to Lisbon, he learned much of the inner workings of the seafaring trade.

04:25

This port city was the center of seafaring voyage and discovery – the place where stories

04:31

of what lay beyond were told and schemes of exploration expounded.

04:36

During this time, Columbus undertook the study of astronomy, geography and celestial navigation.

04:42

In 1478, he set off for the three key Atlantic archipelagos.

04:47

The first island group visited were the Azores, 800 miles west of Portugal.

04:51

The other two were the Madeira archipelago and the Canary Islands.

04:55

During these voyages Columbus ginned valuable experience on the open sea.

04:59

On his return to Lisbon, Christopher met and fell in love with a twenty-five-year-old woman

05:03

by the name of Felipa Moniz.

05:05

Despite being of noble birth and with family connections to the Portuguese court, Felipa

05:09

did not come from a wealthy family.

05:12

When the two were married just a few months after the courtship began, her father had

05:15

no dowry to offer.

05:17

The newlyweds settled in the town of Porto Santo on the Madeira Islands, where Felipa’s

05:21

father had previously been the governor.

05:23

In 1480, a son was born, Diego.

05:27

Soon after giving birth, Felipa died.

05:29

The detail surrounding her demise are unclear, but most historians believe the cause was

05:35

tuberculosis.

05:37

Seeking Asia

05:41

By the age of 30, Christopher Columbus had developed a great deal of skill and experience

05:45

as an ocean voyager.

05:46

He had travelled as far afield north as Iceland and west to Ghana.

05:50

Still, he was fascinated with what lay to the west.

05:53

The area beyond the horizon was known as the ‘Green Sea of Darkness’ and there was

05:57

much speculation as to what could be found there.

06:00

Columbus was convinced that by sailing west he would eventually end up in Asia.

06:05

This was a novel idea and before he could test it out, he needed to gain academic support

06:10

for his belief.

06:11

Along with his brother Bartolomeo, he spent months poring over geographical maps, astronomical

06:16

books and other related works.

06:18

When he found anything that supported his hypothesis, he underlined it and scribbled

06:23

it onto his notepad.

06:24

Columbus’ study led to three key assumptions upon which he funded his belief – firstly

06:30

that there was only one ocean, the, he believed, narrow Atlantic.

06:34

His second belief was that the world was relatively small and that Asia was much closer to Europe

06:39

than it actually proved to be.

06:41

His final assumption was that there was no large landmass between Europe and Asia.

06:46

In hindsight, we know that Columbus was guilty of selective research.

06:50

Anything that didn’t support his hypothesis was rejected outright.

06:53

He gained much support from the writings of Marco Polo and first century cartographer

06:58

Marinus of Tyre, convincing him that is he sailed due west out of Genoa he would reach

07:02

Asia in less than 3,000 miles.

07:07

Royal Backing

07:10

With the scientific backing that he needed, Columbus now set out to find a backer for

07:14

his planned voyage of discovery.

07:16

More than mere financial support, he was after a royal backer who could garner him the prestige

07:21

and status that he would earn by such a perilous journey.

07:24

In his own words he wanted to . . .

07:26

be entitled to call myself Don and should be High Admiral of the Ocean Sea and Viceroy

07:31

and Governor in perpetuity of all the islands and mainland I discover and gain or that might

07:37

thereafter be discovered and gained in the Ocean Sea, and that my elder son should succeed

07:42

me and his heirs thenceforth, from generation to generation, forever and ever.

07:47

In return for such honors, Columbus would bestow the riches of Asia upon the sponsoring

07:52

sovereign.

07:53

To back his case, he quoted from the journals of Marco Polo about the riches of the Orient.

07:58

Having lived in Portugal for the past eight years, it was only natural that his first

08:01

request was made to that country’s king, Joao.

08:04

But, despite his persuasiveness, Columbus’s proposal was rejected.

08:08

The king viewed this unproved sailor as being vain and conceited and prone to bragging.

08:13

The fact that, in addition to honors, Columbus also demanded one tenth of all the income

08:18

derived, didn’t help his cause either.

08:21

Beyond all that the vast majority of the king’s advisers believed that the plan to reach the

08:25

Orient by sailing due west was nothing more than a fool’s errand.

08:30

With a round rejection from his adopted country, Columbus set his sights on the King of Spain.

08:35

By now the would-be adventurer was 34-years of age, penniless, widowed and with a young

08:40

son to care for.

08:42

Arriving in the Spanish port town of Palos with five-year-old Diego in tow, he first

08:46

set out to find food, lodging and a place for Diego to stay as his father made his approach

08:50

to the king.

08:51

Columbus made his way to a Franciscan monastery overlooking the port and pleaded poverty.

08:56

For the next five months this monastery would be his base.

08:59

Then, towards the end of 1485 he made his way to Cordoba to seek an audience with King

09:04

Ferdinand and Queen Isabella.

09:06

He had to wait for the monarchs to return from Madrid, during which time he met a young

09:09

woman named Beatriz Enriquez de Harana.

09:12

She became his mistress, giving birth to his second son, Ferdinand on August 15th, 1488.

09:19

The audience before the king and queen was granted on May 1, 1486.

09:23

Columbus and Isabella developed an immediate bond, being of the same age and clearly like

09:28

-minded.

09:29

Still the monarchs turned the idea over to a commission of investigator.

09:33

Columbus would have to wait for five and a half frustrating years to learn of their final

09:38

decision.

09:39

During that time he had returned to Lisbon in an attempt to reopen negotiations with

09:43

King Joao, but to no avail.

09:45

In the end the Spanish commission also rejected the plan.

09:48

Their main reasons for doing so were that a voyage to Asia would require an absence

09:51

of three years, which was far too long with the available technology and the belief that

09:56

if a ship did manage to get to the other side of the world, there is no way it could get

10:01

back.

10:02

The final decision, however, was left to King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella.

10:06

The king was happy to go along with the commission’s recommendation.

10:10

After all, he disliked Columbus on a personal level.

10:12

The queen, however, took pains to reassure Columbus that he would be able to re-submit

10:17

his plan in the future.

10:18

The Spanish struggle against the Moors had been going on for 700 years yet was nearly

10:24

at a conclusion.

10:25

When it was decided, the queen told him, he would get a better reception.

10:30

On January 2nd, 1492, the Moorish city of Granada fell to the Spanish.

10:34

Shortly thereafter, the royal minister of the budget who was friendly with Columbus

10:38

entrusted upon the queen to show favour to the mariner’s scheme.

10:42

She relented and Columbus, who was then on his way back to Cordoba on the back of a mule,

10:47

was intercepted and rushed to the royal palace to receive the good news.

10:52

Voyage to a New World

10:57

After waiting for five years, it took Columbus just ten weeks to gather together the three

11:00

ships, crew and supplies he needed.

11:03

His three ships, the Nina, Pinta and Santa Maria, were skillfully built and according

11:07

to him were ‘well suited for the task at hand.’

11:10

Columbus gathered a crew of ninety men to be split between the three ships.

11:13

The fleet sailed out of Palos on the early morning of August 3, 1492.

11:17

The first stop was the Canary Islands, a thousand miles to the south.

11:20

There the ships were refitted and resupplied before heading out into the green sea of darkness.

11:25

The ships made good progress thanks to the strong easterly winds.

11:29

After some days they entered into an area known as the Saragossa Sea.

11:33

All around the waters were filled with gulfweed, a thick green plant that floated on the surface.

11:38

At the same time the winds died down to nothing.

11:42

After three weeks at sea, the crew began to sight land nesting birds.

11:46

Still there was no sighting of land.

11:48

As the weeks passed with no indications of terra firma, the crew became increasingly

11:52

agitated.

11:53

On board the Santa Maria they were close to mutiny.

11:56

With things coming to a boiling point, Columbus made an ultimate declaration on October 10th.

12:00

If land was not sighted in three days, he promised, he would turn back.

12:04

Two days later, the long-awaited word came.

12:07

At 2 am on the 12th, the cry of Terra!

12:09

Terra! resounded from ship to ship.

12:12

Ninety pairs of eyes strained to see the island that was six miles in the distance.

12:16

Columbus had promised that the first man to sight land would receive a yearly pension

12:20

of 10,000 maraveidas for life.

12:23

Yet that man, a sailor named Rodrigo, never received this reward.

12:27

Columbus claimed to have seen a light the evening before and gave himself the reward!

12:31

They had come across an island in the Bahamas situated in the middle of the Caribbean Sea.

12:35

It was populated by Arawak Indians.

12:37

These were a friendly people and some of them swam out to meet the newcomers.

12:42

These people lived in village communes and had developed an agricultural economy.

12:46

They had no iron implements but, Columbus was quick to notice, wore tiny pieces of gold

12:50

in their ears.

12:52

Columbus was determined to get to the source of the Arawak’s gold.

12:56

He lured some of the natives aboard his ships and them took them as prisoners.

12:59

He demanded that they guide him to the place where the gold was located.

13:03

Not having success, he sailed on to modern day Cuba and then to Hispaniola.

13:07

There his visions of a vast gold empire were rekindled when a local chief presented him

13:13

a with a gold mask.

13:15

Decimating the Natives

13:18

Columbus had his men build a fort on the island of Hispaniola.

13:23

Naming it Navidad (Christmas), he left 39 men there with strict orders to find the gold.

13:29

He then took more prisoners and began for the return journey to Spain.

13:32

Before leaving his men killed two natives who refused to trade as many bows and arrows

13:36

as they demanded.

13:37

On the return journey, some of the prisoners died from exposure to the cold weather.

13:41

On his return to Spain, Columbus made extravagant claims about what he had encountered.

13:45

He stated that he had reached Asia, when in fact he had landed on Cuba, and he spoke of

13:50

rivers flowing with gold and an abundance of spices.

13:53

He promised that, with a little more financial help from the King and Queen, he would go

13:58

back and bring back as much gold as they needed . . . and as many slaves as they needed too.

14:02

The king and queen were suitably enamored.

14:04

The second voyage was made up of seventeen ships and more than 1200 men.

14:09

Whereas they first trip had been focused on reaching Asia, now the objective was twofold

14:14

– slaves and gold.

14:16

From island to island they raged, taking prisoners and demanding that they be led to the gold.

14:20

As word spread of the impending danger, villages were evacuated and the sailors who had been

14:25

left behind at Navidad were executed.

14:27

With no gold to be found, Columbus embarked upon a massive slave drive.

14:31

1500 Arawak men, women and children were thrown into pens and from them the 500 best specimens

14:37

were chosen to be taken back to Spain.

14:39

Two hundred of these died on the way back, with the remainder being sold at auction.

14:44

Still, Columbus was desperate to get his hands on the gold.

14:48

In Haiti he ordered that every person aged fourteen years or over was to collect a minimum

14:53

quota of gold every three months.

14:55

Those that did were given a copper necklace to wear.

14:58

Anyone without the necklace would have their hand cut off.

15:01

The reality was that there was hardly any gold to be had, apart from small amounts to

15:05

be found in streams.

15:06

The result of Columbus’ gold obsession was that, in two years, the Arawak population

15:10

was cut in half, with 125,000 people being murdered, starved to death or committing suicide.

15:18

Columbus established his base on Hispaniola and named himself governor of the island.

15:23

The situation quickly devolved into chaos.

15:25

Most of the Europeans on the island were sick and many of them were ex-convicts.

15:29

They occupied themselves raping the native women and terrorizing the men and children.

15:33

Looting was rampant and the quantity of gold gathered was pitiful compared to what Columbus

15:38

had promised.

15:39

In October, 1495, a royal inspector arrived on Hispaniola in the wake of worrying reports

15:45

that had reached the Spanish court.

15:47

The inspector soon gathered plenty of evidence to implicate Columbus, giving him no choice

15:51

but to return to Spain in order to defend himself before the king and queen.

15:57

Continental Search

16:01

Setting sail on the Nina, the 45-year-old Columbus arrived back in Portugal on June

16:05

11th, 1946.

16:07

He clothed himself in a friar’s robe as a sign of penitence and set out to meet the

16:11

sovereigns at Burgis, some 500 miles from his landing port of Cadiz.

16:16

On meeting the king and queen he immediately reassured them there was still plenty of gold

16:20

to be had.

16:21

He also tried to convince them that he had reached the Malay peninsulas of south-east

16:25

Asia.

16:26

As a final enticement he told the monarchs that he was convinced that there was a whole

16:29

new continent lying just to the south of the islands he had landed on.

16:34

To his surprise and great pleasure, the King and Queen were willing to overlook the bad

16:38

reports that they had received.

16:39

Further, they agreed to finance another voyage specifically to confirm the existence of the

16:44

proposed new continent.

16:45

However, Columbus would have to wait a further two years before again venturing forth.

16:50

This time, the sovereigns had insisted, he take with him colonists rather than soldiers.

16:54

The third voyage therefore included 30 women, 50 farmers, 20 mechanics and 10 gardeners,

17:00

along with 30 sailors.

17:02

The fleet consisted of six ships, which Columbus split into two separate commands.

17:06

The first three ships headed for Hispaniola with supplies for the colony that was stationed

17:10

there.

17:11

The remaining ships made up the discovery fleet.

17:12

With Columbus at the helm it took a southerly route to the Indies in search of any lands

17:16

lying south of the Antilles.

17:18

Throughout this voyage, Columbus suffered from terrible pains, gout and fever.

17:22

Land was sighted on July 31st, 1498 and the fleet soon made in at Trinidad.

17:27

For the next two weeks they explored the area between Trinidad and the South American mainland.

17:32

Sailing further west they again saw land.

17:35

Columbus now declared that he had found the longed for undiscovered continent.

17:43

Rebellion

17:44

Having achieved his objective, Columbus set the fleet north for Hispaniola.

17:47

When he arrived, he found the place in a state of rebellion.

17:50

While he was gone, many of his men had died, mainly from starvation, while those who survived

17:54

were disgusted at the harsh treatment they had been subjected to under the nominal rulership

18:00

of Columbus’ brother, Bartolomew, the acting governor.

18:04

The rebels were led by a man named Roldan.

18:06

Gathering both Spaniards and natives to his cause, he set about the process of overthrowing

18:10

the fragile government that Columbus had established.

18:13

After a period of fierce fighting, the exhausted and physically ill Columbus entreated with

18:17

Roldan for peace terms.

18:19

Columbus gave in to all of Roldan’s demands, including appointing him as mayor and giving

18:23

land grants to every Spaniard who wished to stay on the island.

18:27

With this humiliating defeat, Columbus’ only desire now was to leave.

18:31

Meanwhile news of the latest rebellion had made its way back to Spain.

18:34

The king sent a man by the name of Francisco de Bobadilla, a servant of the crown and a

18:39

knight, to the Indies to sort the situation out.

18:43

He arrived in Hispaniola to discover that a mass execution of rebels was underway.

18:47

Displaying his royal orders, he put a halt to the proceedings and had Columbus and his

18:51

two brothers thrown into irons.

18:55

At the King’s Mercy

18:58

The three brothers were shipped back to Spain.

19:00

When the people of Cadiz saw the great Columbus in chains after the ship had docked they became

19:04

angry.

19:05

Hearing of this popular reaction, the king ordered that they be freed.

19:08

Columbus’ reunion with the King and Queen was an emotionally charged affair.

19:12

He threw himself at the Queen’s feet and, through sobs, kissed her hands and feet.

19:16

He pleaded innocence, saying that any wrongs he had committed were as a result of ignorance

19:21

not wickedness.

19:22

The sovereigns took pity on him and promised to restore his wealth and titles.

19:26

The king, however, was convinced that, while he may be superior at sea, Columbus was no

19:31

governor of men on land.

19:33

Still, his skills as a voyager were an asset that could be further utilized.

19:37

As a result, Ferdinand authorized a fourth voyage to the West Indies in the hopes of

19:42

finding a direct route to Asia.

19:44

However, he was ordered to stay well away from Hispaniola.

19:48

This was strictly to be a voyage of discovery.

19:51

Columbus set forth on this final voyage of May 9th, 1502.

19:55

His fleet reached the West Indies in 21 days.

19:57

Two weeks later his three ships encountered a terrible storm which they managed to see

20:01

through with no loss of life.

20:03

The fleet eventually reached the offshore island of Bonacca, a few miles from Honduras.

20:08

From there they encountered terrible sea conditions for 38 days straight, which tested the men

20:13

to their absolute limits.

20:14

Finally, they found their way to the Panamanian coastline.

20:17

Here they were heartened to find gold in abundance.

20:20

They spent the next several months travelling up and down the coast gathering gold and then

20:25

headed back for Hispaniola.

20:26

But the weather beaten and worm-eaten ships never reached Hispaniola.

20:30

With the ships taking on water they barely limped into Jamaica.

20:33

The ships were now useless and the party remained stranded for over a year, only to be rescued

20:38

when two ships arrived from Santa Domingo.

20:41

Columbus and his men were taken to Hispaniola to recover from their ordeal.

20:44

But the former governor knew that he was not welcome there.

20:47

As soon as he could manage it, he found passage on a ship bound for Spain, arriving back in

20:52

Cadiz on November 7, 1504.

20:53

The Curtain Falls

21:00

Columbus returned to Spain sick, broken and disheartened.

21:03

He was so ill that he had could hardly stand on his own power.

21:06

However, he still had the stamina to demand an accounting of his accumulated possessions.

21:10

The agreement that he had made years ago with Ferdinand and Isabella for a tenth of all

21:15

bounty had made him a rich man and he now sought to claim it.

21:18

As a result, gold was shipped to him and he was given possession of land claims back in

21:22

Hispaniola.

21:23

But the wealth came to late for Columbus to enjoy it.

21:25

In May, 1506 his bad health deteriorated fatally.

21:28

He became bedridden and, on May 19th, a priest was called to administer the last rites.

21:33

He died the next day, moments after whispering, ‘In thy hands Lord, I command my spirit.’

22:00

He was just 54 years of age.

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video