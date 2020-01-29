Christopher Columbus Biography: Bad Explorer, Great Conman

—
—
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:00
Christopher Columbus has become a controversial historical figure.
00:04
Acclaimed for centuries as the discover of America (he wasn’t), he has gained notoriety
00:10
for the decimation of the native people’s that he encountered.
00:14
Obsessed with obtaining gold and slaves in order to pay off debt and impress the King
00:17
and Queen of Spain, he ended up as an outcast, unwanted in the place that he had discovered
00:22
and sent back to Spain in disgrace.
00:24
In this week’s Biographics we get to the uncomfortable truth about Christopher Columbus.
00:33
Early Life
00:41
There is no agreed upon date as to when Christopher Columbus entered into the world.
00:45
Some historians put the date as early as 1436 and as late as 1455, but the majority agree
00:52
that he was likely born between August 25th and October 31st, 1451.
00:58
The place of his birth is more certain – the Italian coastal city of Genoa.
01:04
Christopher was the oldest of five children born to Susanna Fontanarossa and Domenico
01:09
Colombo, the name Columbus being an English derivation of the Italian Colombo.
01:14
Domenico was a weaver and an innkeeper.
01:17
But he was also a keen seafarer and his love of the ocean was soon transferred to his oldest
01:23
son.
01:24
As early as age ten, Christopher ranged up and down the Genoese harbor in borrowed single
01:28
man sailboats and dreamed of venturing out in the vast expanse beyond.
01:34
We know very little about Christopher’s early life.
01:37
We do know that his father was able to provide a modest yet comfortable living for the family
01:42
and that he was a kindly, involved man who brought his sons up with strong Biblical morals.
01:47
We do not even know if young Christopher went to school.
01:49
It was recorded that he was of great intellect but little education and so he may have still
01:54
been illiterate when he left home at around the age of twenty.
01:57
Still, he overcame his lack of formal education by teaching himself many valuable skills,
02:02
including mapmaking, functional mathematics and a range of languages including Spanish,
02:07
Latin and Portuguese.
02:09
By the time he sailed to the Americas, he had also learned to read and write.
02:13
Heading out to Sea
02:19
It is generally agreed that Columbus first went to sea at the age of fourteen.
02:23
He began his maritime career as a messenger and worked his way up to the position of common
02:28
sailor.
02:29
For the next six years, he worked on a variety of ships that plied the European oceans.
02:33
A legend has emerged that, at the age of twenty-one, Columbus tried his hand at piracy.
02:38
He was in the employ of Duke Rene of Anjou, who had appointed the young man to capture
02:42
a warship in the Tunis harbor, in North Africa.
02:44
En route, the men with Columbus got timid and persuaded him to turn back to France and
02:50
gather reinforcements.
02:51
The story goes that during the night, Columbus played a trick on his men by altering the
02:55
ship’s compass so that they sailed south instead of north.
02:59
When day broke they were within sight of the target warship and Columbus managed to rally
03:03
his men for the successful attack.
03:06
Many scholars dismiss the account due to the fact that Christopher was only twenty-one,
03:10
which seems far too young to be given such a command.
03:13
There is more certainty regarding a voyage he took two years later.
03:17
The destination was the Greek island of Khios in the Aegean Sea.
03:20
He and the rest of the crew spent a year on the island.
03:24
In 1476, at the age of twenty-five, Columbus first ventured beyond the realms of the Mediterranean
03:29
and into the wider oceans beyond.
03:32
He was pat of a fleet of five ships bound for Lisbon, Portugal.
03:35
En route the fleet was attacked by a Franco-Portuguese war fleet.
03:39
In the ensuing battle, ships from both sides went down, with hundreds of men drowning.
03:44
Columbus was on the Bechella which was struck and sunk by a French warship.
03:47
It was only a stroke of fortune that his life was saved.
03:52
Diving into the sea he managed to cling to a floating oar and use it as a buoy to get
03:55
to the Portuguese shore at Lagos, some six miles away.
03:59
Luckily, the people of Lagos took him and treated him back to good health.
04:03
He managed to make his way from there to Lisbon, where he joined up with a large colony of
04:07
Genoese shipbuilders and merchants.
04:09
In 1477, he joined a voyage to Iceland, which he described as ‘much beyond the limit of
04:15
the west’.
04:17
Voyaging Experience
04:20
Returning to Lisbon, he learned much of the inner workings of the seafaring trade.
04:25
This port city was the center of seafaring voyage and discovery – the place where stories
04:31
of what lay beyond were told and schemes of exploration expounded.
04:36
During this time, Columbus undertook the study of astronomy, geography and celestial navigation.
04:42
In 1478, he set off for the three key Atlantic archipelagos.
04:47
The first island group visited were the Azores, 800 miles west of Portugal.
04:51
The other two were the Madeira archipelago and the Canary Islands.
04:55
During these voyages Columbus ginned valuable experience on the open sea.
04:59
On his return to Lisbon, Christopher met and fell in love with a twenty-five-year-old woman
05:03
by the name of Felipa Moniz.
05:05
Despite being of noble birth and with family connections to the Portuguese court, Felipa
05:09
did not come from a wealthy family.
05:12
When the two were married just a few months after the courtship began, her father had
05:15
no dowry to offer.
05:17
The newlyweds settled in the town of Porto Santo on the Madeira Islands, where Felipa’s
05:21
father had previously been the governor.
05:23
In 1480, a son was born, Diego.
05:27
Soon after giving birth, Felipa died.
05:29
The detail surrounding her demise are unclear, but most historians believe the cause was
05:35
tuberculosis.
05:37
Seeking Asia
05:41
By the age of 30, Christopher Columbus had developed a great deal of skill and experience
05:45
as an ocean voyager.
05:46
He had travelled as far afield north as Iceland and west to Ghana.
05:50
Still, he was fascinated with what lay to the west.
05:53
The area beyond the horizon was known as the ‘Green Sea of Darkness’ and there was
05:57
much speculation as to what could be found there.
06:00
Columbus was convinced that by sailing west he would eventually end up in Asia.
06:05
This was a novel idea and before he could test it out, he needed to gain academic support
06:10
for his belief.
06:11
Along with his brother Bartolomeo, he spent months poring over geographical maps, astronomical
06:16
books and other related works.
06:18
When he found anything that supported his hypothesis, he underlined it and scribbled
06:23
it onto his notepad.
06:24
Columbus’ study led to three key assumptions upon which he funded his belief – firstly
06:30
that there was only one ocean, the, he believed, narrow Atlantic.
06:34
His second belief was that the world was relatively small and that Asia was much closer to Europe
06:39
than it actually proved to be.
06:41
His final assumption was that there was no large landmass between Europe and Asia.
06:46
In hindsight, we know that Columbus was guilty of selective research.
06:50
Anything that didn’t support his hypothesis was rejected outright.
06:53
He gained much support from the writings of Marco Polo and first century cartographer
06:58
Marinus of Tyre, convincing him that is he sailed due west out of Genoa he would reach
07:02
Asia in less than 3,000 miles.
07:07
Royal Backing
07:10
With the scientific backing that he needed, Columbus now set out to find a backer for
07:14
his planned voyage of discovery.
07:16
More than mere financial support, he was after a royal backer who could garner him the prestige
07:21
and status that he would earn by such a perilous journey.
07:24
In his own words he wanted to . . .
07:26
be entitled to call myself Don and should be High Admiral of the Ocean Sea and Viceroy
07:31
and Governor in perpetuity of all the islands and mainland I discover and gain or that might
07:37
thereafter be discovered and gained in the Ocean Sea, and that my elder son should succeed
07:42
me and his heirs thenceforth, from generation to generation, forever and ever.
07:47
In return for such honors, Columbus would bestow the riches of Asia upon the sponsoring
07:52
sovereign.
07:53
To back his case, he quoted from the journals of Marco Polo about the riches of the Orient.
07:58
Having lived in Portugal for the past eight years, it was only natural that his first
08:01
request was made to that country’s king, Joao.
08:04
But, despite his persuasiveness, Columbus’s proposal was rejected.
08:08
The king viewed this unproved sailor as being vain and conceited and prone to bragging.
08:13
The fact that, in addition to honors, Columbus also demanded one tenth of all the income
08:18
derived, didn’t help his cause either.
08:21
Beyond all that the vast majority of the king’s advisers believed that the plan to reach the
08:25
Orient by sailing due west was nothing more than a fool’s errand.
08:30
With a round rejection from his adopted country, Columbus set his sights on the King of Spain.
08:35
By now the would-be adventurer was 34-years of age, penniless, widowed and with a young
08:40
son to care for.
08:42
Arriving in the Spanish port town of Palos with five-year-old Diego in tow, he first
08:46
set out to find food, lodging and a place for Diego to stay as his father made his approach
08:50
to the king.
08:51
Columbus made his way to a Franciscan monastery overlooking the port and pleaded poverty.
08:56
For the next five months this monastery would be his base.
08:59
Then, towards the end of 1485 he made his way to Cordoba to seek an audience with King
09:04
Ferdinand and Queen Isabella.
09:06
He had to wait for the monarchs to return from Madrid, during which time he met a young
09:09
woman named Beatriz Enriquez de Harana.
09:12
She became his mistress, giving birth to his second son, Ferdinand on August 15th, 1488.
09:19
The audience before the king and queen was granted on May 1, 1486.
09:23
Columbus and Isabella developed an immediate bond, being of the same age and clearly like
09:28
-minded.
09:29
Still the monarchs turned the idea over to a commission of investigator.
09:33
Columbus would have to wait for five and a half frustrating years to learn of their final
09:38
decision.
09:39
During that time he had returned to Lisbon in an attempt to reopen negotiations with
09:43
King Joao, but to no avail.
09:45
In the end the Spanish commission also rejected the plan.
09:48
Their main reasons for doing so were that a voyage to Asia would require an absence
09:51
of three years, which was far too long with the available technology and the belief that
09:56
if a ship did manage to get to the other side of the world, there is no way it could get
10:01
back.
10:02
The final decision, however, was left to King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella.
10:06
The king was happy to go along with the commission’s recommendation.
10:10
After all, he disliked Columbus on a personal level.
10:12
The queen, however, took pains to reassure Columbus that he would be able to re-submit
10:17
his plan in the future.
10:18
The Spanish struggle against the Moors had been going on for 700 years yet was nearly
10:24
at a conclusion.
10:25
When it was decided, the queen told him, he would get a better reception.
10:30
On January 2nd, 1492, the Moorish city of Granada fell to the Spanish.
10:34
Shortly thereafter, the royal minister of the budget who was friendly with Columbus
10:38
entrusted upon the queen to show favour to the mariner’s scheme.
10:42
She relented and Columbus, who was then on his way back to Cordoba on the back of a mule,
10:47
was intercepted and rushed to the royal palace to receive the good news.
10:52
Voyage to a New World
10:57
After waiting for five years, it took Columbus just ten weeks to gather together the three
11:00
ships, crew and supplies he needed.
11:03
His three ships, the Nina, Pinta and Santa Maria, were skillfully built and according
11:07
to him were ‘well suited for the task at hand.’
11:10
Columbus gathered a crew of ninety men to be split between the three ships.
11:13
The fleet sailed out of Palos on the early morning of August 3, 1492.
11:17
The first stop was the Canary Islands, a thousand miles to the south.
11:20
There the ships were refitted and resupplied before heading out into the green sea of darkness.
11:25
The ships made good progress thanks to the strong easterly winds.
11:29
After some days they entered into an area known as the Saragossa Sea.
11:33
All around the waters were filled with gulfweed, a thick green plant that floated on the surface.
11:38
At the same time the winds died down to nothing.
11:42
After three weeks at sea, the crew began to sight land nesting birds.
11:46
Still there was no sighting of land.
11:48
As the weeks passed with no indications of terra firma, the crew became increasingly
11:52
agitated.
11:53
On board the Santa Maria they were close to mutiny.
11:56
With things coming to a boiling point, Columbus made an ultimate declaration on October 10th.
12:00
If land was not sighted in three days, he promised, he would turn back.
12:04
Two days later, the long-awaited word came.
12:07
At 2 am on the 12th, the cry of Terra!
12:09
Terra! resounded from ship to ship.
12:12
Ninety pairs of eyes strained to see the island that was six miles in the distance.
12:16
Columbus had promised that the first man to sight land would receive a yearly pension
12:20
of 10,000 maraveidas for life.
12:23
Yet that man, a sailor named Rodrigo, never received this reward.
12:27
Columbus claimed to have seen a light the evening before and gave himself the reward!
12:31
They had come across an island in the Bahamas situated in the middle of the Caribbean Sea.
12:35
It was populated by Arawak Indians.
12:37
These were a friendly people and some of them swam out to meet the newcomers.
12:42
These people lived in village communes and had developed an agricultural economy.
12:46
They had no iron implements but, Columbus was quick to notice, wore tiny pieces of gold
12:50
in their ears.
12:52
Columbus was determined to get to the source of the Arawak’s gold.
12:56
He lured some of the natives aboard his ships and them took them as prisoners.
12:59
He demanded that they guide him to the place where the gold was located.
13:03
Not having success, he sailed on to modern day Cuba and then to Hispaniola.
13:07
There his visions of a vast gold empire were rekindled when a local chief presented him
13:13
a with a gold mask.
13:15
Decimating the Natives
13:18
Columbus had his men build a fort on the island of Hispaniola.
13:23
Naming it Navidad (Christmas), he left 39 men there with strict orders to find the gold.
13:29
He then took more prisoners and began for the return journey to Spain.
13:32
Before leaving his men killed two natives who refused to trade as many bows and arrows
13:36
as they demanded.
13:37
On the return journey, some of the prisoners died from exposure to the cold weather.
13:41
On his return to Spain, Columbus made extravagant claims about what he had encountered.
13:45
He stated that he had reached Asia, when in fact he had landed on Cuba, and he spoke of
13:50
rivers flowing with gold and an abundance of spices.
13:53
He promised that, with a little more financial help from the King and Queen, he would go
13:58
back and bring back as much gold as they needed . . . and as many slaves as they needed too.
14:02
The king and queen were suitably enamored.
14:04
The second voyage was made up of seventeen ships and more than 1200 men.
14:09
Whereas they first trip had been focused on reaching Asia, now the objective was twofold
14:14
– slaves and gold.
14:16
From island to island they raged, taking prisoners and demanding that they be led to the gold.
14:20
As word spread of the impending danger, villages were evacuated and the sailors who had been
14:25
left behind at Navidad were executed.
14:27
With no gold to be found, Columbus embarked upon a massive slave drive.
14:31
1500 Arawak men, women and children were thrown into pens and from them the 500 best specimens
14:37
were chosen to be taken back to Spain.
14:39
Two hundred of these died on the way back, with the remainder being sold at auction.
14:44
Still, Columbus was desperate to get his hands on the gold.
14:48
In Haiti he ordered that every person aged fourteen years or over was to collect a minimum
14:53
quota of gold every three months.
14:55
Those that did were given a copper necklace to wear.
14:58
Anyone without the necklace would have their hand cut off.
15:01
The reality was that there was hardly any gold to be had, apart from small amounts to
15:05
be found in streams.
15:06
The result of Columbus’ gold obsession was that, in two years, the Arawak population
15:10
was cut in half, with 125,000 people being murdered, starved to death or committing suicide.
15:18
Columbus established his base on Hispaniola and named himself governor of the island.
15:23
The situation quickly devolved into chaos.
15:25
Most of the Europeans on the island were sick and many of them were ex-convicts.
15:29
They occupied themselves raping the native women and terrorizing the men and children.
15:33
Looting was rampant and the quantity of gold gathered was pitiful compared to what Columbus
15:38
had promised.
15:39
In October, 1495, a royal inspector arrived on Hispaniola in the wake of worrying reports
15:45
that had reached the Spanish court.
15:47
The inspector soon gathered plenty of evidence to implicate Columbus, giving him no choice
15:51
but to return to Spain in order to defend himself before the king and queen.
15:57
Continental Search
16:01
Setting sail on the Nina, the 45-year-old Columbus arrived back in Portugal on June
16:05
11th, 1946.
16:07
He clothed himself in a friar’s robe as a sign of penitence and set out to meet the
16:11
sovereigns at Burgis, some 500 miles from his landing port of Cadiz.
16:16
On meeting the king and queen he immediately reassured them there was still plenty of gold
16:20
to be had.
16:21
He also tried to convince them that he had reached the Malay peninsulas of south-east
16:25
Asia.
16:26
As a final enticement he told the monarchs that he was convinced that there was a whole
16:29
new continent lying just to the south of the islands he had landed on.
16:34
To his surprise and great pleasure, the King and Queen were willing to overlook the bad
16:38
reports that they had received.
16:39
Further, they agreed to finance another voyage specifically to confirm the existence of the
16:44
proposed new continent.
16:45
However, Columbus would have to wait a further two years before again venturing forth.
16:50
This time, the sovereigns had insisted, he take with him colonists rather than soldiers.
16:54
The third voyage therefore included 30 women, 50 farmers, 20 mechanics and 10 gardeners,
17:00
along with 30 sailors.
17:02
The fleet consisted of six ships, which Columbus split into two separate commands.
17:06
The first three ships headed for Hispaniola with supplies for the colony that was stationed
17:10
there.
17:11
The remaining ships made up the discovery fleet.
17:12
With Columbus at the helm it took a southerly route to the Indies in search of any lands
17:16
lying south of the Antilles.
17:18
Throughout this voyage, Columbus suffered from terrible pains, gout and fever.
17:22
Land was sighted on July 31st, 1498 and the fleet soon made in at Trinidad.
17:27
For the next two weeks they explored the area between Trinidad and the South American mainland.
17:32
Sailing further west they again saw land.
17:35
Columbus now declared that he had found the longed for undiscovered continent.
17:43
Rebellion
17:44
Having achieved his objective, Columbus set the fleet north for Hispaniola.
17:47
When he arrived, he found the place in a state of rebellion.
17:50
While he was gone, many of his men had died, mainly from starvation, while those who survived
17:54
were disgusted at the harsh treatment they had been subjected to under the nominal rulership
18:00
of Columbus’ brother, Bartolomew, the acting governor.
18:04
The rebels were led by a man named Roldan.
18:06
Gathering both Spaniards and natives to his cause, he set about the process of overthrowing
18:10
the fragile government that Columbus had established.
18:13
After a period of fierce fighting, the exhausted and physically ill Columbus entreated with
18:17
Roldan for peace terms.
18:19
Columbus gave in to all of Roldan’s demands, including appointing him as mayor and giving
18:23
land grants to every Spaniard who wished to stay on the island.
18:27
With this humiliating defeat, Columbus’ only desire now was to leave.
18:31
Meanwhile news of the latest rebellion had made its way back to Spain.
18:34
The king sent a man by the name of Francisco de Bobadilla, a servant of the crown and a
18:39
knight, to the Indies to sort the situation out.
18:43
He arrived in Hispaniola to discover that a mass execution of rebels was underway.
18:47
Displaying his royal orders, he put a halt to the proceedings and had Columbus and his
18:51
two brothers thrown into irons.
18:55
At the King’s Mercy
18:58
The three brothers were shipped back to Spain.
19:00
When the people of Cadiz saw the great Columbus in chains after the ship had docked they became
19:04
angry.
19:05
Hearing of this popular reaction, the king ordered that they be freed.
19:08
Columbus’ reunion with the King and Queen was an emotionally charged affair.
19:12
He threw himself at the Queen’s feet and, through sobs, kissed her hands and feet.
19:16
He pleaded innocence, saying that any wrongs he had committed were as a result of ignorance
19:21
not wickedness.
19:22
The sovereigns took pity on him and promised to restore his wealth and titles.
19:26
The king, however, was convinced that, while he may be superior at sea, Columbus was no
19:31
governor of men on land.
19:33
Still, his skills as a voyager were an asset that could be further utilized.
19:37
As a result, Ferdinand authorized a fourth voyage to the West Indies in the hopes of
19:42
finding a direct route to Asia.
19:44
However, he was ordered to stay well away from Hispaniola.
19:48
This was strictly to be a voyage of discovery.
19:51
Columbus set forth on this final voyage of May 9th, 1502.
19:55
His fleet reached the West Indies in 21 days.
19:57
Two weeks later his three ships encountered a terrible storm which they managed to see
20:01
through with no loss of life.
20:03
The fleet eventually reached the offshore island of Bonacca, a few miles from Honduras.
20:08
From there they encountered terrible sea conditions for 38 days straight, which tested the men
20:13
to their absolute limits.
20:14
Finally, they found their way to the Panamanian coastline.
20:17
Here they were heartened to find gold in abundance.
20:20
They spent the next several months travelling up and down the coast gathering gold and then
20:25
headed back for Hispaniola.
20:26
But the weather beaten and worm-eaten ships never reached Hispaniola.
20:30
With the ships taking on water they barely limped into Jamaica.
20:33
The ships were now useless and the party remained stranded for over a year, only to be rescued
20:38
when two ships arrived from Santa Domingo.
20:41
Columbus and his men were taken to Hispaniola to recover from their ordeal.
20:44
But the former governor knew that he was not welcome there.
20:47
As soon as he could manage it, he found passage on a ship bound for Spain, arriving back in
20:52
Cadiz on November 7, 1504.
20:53
The Curtain Falls
21:00
Columbus returned to Spain sick, broken and disheartened.
21:03
He was so ill that he had could hardly stand on his own power.
21:06
However, he still had the stamina to demand an accounting of his accumulated possessions.
21:10
The agreement that he had made years ago with Ferdinand and Isabella for a tenth of all
21:15
bounty had made him a rich man and he now sought to claim it.
21:18
As a result, gold was shipped to him and he was given possession of land claims back in
21:22
Hispaniola.
21:23
But the wealth came to late for Columbus to enjoy it.
21:25
In May, 1506 his bad health deteriorated fatally.
21:28
He became bedridden and, on May 19th, a priest was called to administer the last rites.
21:33
He died the next day, moments after whispering, ‘In thy hands Lord, I command my spirit.’
22:00
He was just 54 years of age.
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
Leave a Reply
.