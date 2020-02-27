Coaching Performance: Ability or Motivation

—
Watch this video to learn the test to determine the answer.
—
—
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:01
alright so now it’s time I’ve been
00:03
alluding to it for four or five slides
00:05
now it’s time for you the leader to
00:08
determine whether you have an issue of
00:10
ability or motivation and let’s look at
00:13
the test for that so like I said you
00:16
determine whether it’s ability or
00:18
motivation and here’s the test if their
00:21
life depended on it could they do it
00:24
think about that if their life depended
00:26
on it could they actually do it if the
00:31
answer is no it’s an issue of ability
00:35
and let me give you an example if I was
00:39
required to play Beethoven’s fifth on
00:44
the piano I’m telling you right now my
00:47
life depended on it I couldn’t do it I
00:49
don’t have that skill I took piano
00:52
lessons as a child it didn’t work out
00:54
I’m not musical and I couldn’t do it
00:56
unfortunately my life would have to end
00:59
if my life truly depended on it now if
01:01
my husband Jay however his life depended
01:06
on it he could do it because he’s a
01:08
piano player so what does that mean if
01:10
life depended on it could he do it yes
01:13
that makes it an issue of motivation
01:16
meaning they chose not to do it so let’s
01:20
use a less outside example so in the
01:23
case of Gail Gail comes in you tell her
01:26
that you saw that she was late she says
01:28
yes she was you asked what the standard
01:30
is she tells you that you’re supposed to
01:32
be here at nine you ask okay what
01:34
happened she’s as her alarm didn’t go
01:36
off is that an issue of ability or
01:39
motivation well let’s look at this a
01:42
couple of different ways if Gayle has
01:45
never been late in the recent past then
01:49
it’s an issue of motivation right if
01:53
something in Gail’s life has changed for
01:57
instance something grave has changed
02:00
maybe it is an issue of ability now in
02:02
cases such as skill based activities
02:06
piano playing accounting biology
02:10
anything that requires a true skill it
02:13
may be an issue of ability
02:15
but when it comes to something like a
02:16
soft skill like getting to work on time
02:18
chances are that’s an issue of
02:20
motivation so you determine as the
02:22
leader is this an issue of motivation or
02:25
ability for Dale well in this particular
02:27
case you decided that it’s an issue of
02:30
motivation because Gail hasn’t been late
02:33
in the most recent past she’s a good
02:35
employee otherwise there really isn’t
02:37
another issue with this so after
02:40
determining this is your job now to get
02:44
Gail to commit to changing her behavior
02:46
so let’s take a look at that
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video.
Leave a Reply
.