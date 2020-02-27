Coaching Performance: Ability or Motivation

—

Watch this video to learn the test to determine the answer.

alright so now it’s time I’ve been

alluding to it for four or five slides

now it’s time for you the leader to

determine whether you have an issue of

ability or motivation and let’s look at

the test for that so like I said you

determine whether it’s ability or

motivation and here’s the test if their

life depended on it could they do it

think about that if their life depended

on it could they actually do it if the

answer is no it’s an issue of ability

and let me give you an example if I was

required to play Beethoven’s fifth on

the piano I’m telling you right now my

life depended on it I couldn’t do it I

don’t have that skill I took piano

lessons as a child it didn’t work out

I’m not musical and I couldn’t do it

unfortunately my life would have to end

if my life truly depended on it now if

my husband Jay however his life depended

on it he could do it because he’s a

piano player so what does that mean if

life depended on it could he do it yes

that makes it an issue of motivation

meaning they chose not to do it so let’s

use a less outside example so in the

case of Gail Gail comes in you tell her

that you saw that she was late she says

yes she was you asked what the standard

is she tells you that you’re supposed to

be here at nine you ask okay what

happened she’s as her alarm didn’t go

off is that an issue of ability or

motivation well let’s look at this a

couple of different ways if Gayle has

never been late in the recent past then

it’s an issue of motivation right if

something in Gail’s life has changed for

instance something grave has changed

maybe it is an issue of ability now in

cases such as skill based activities

piano playing accounting biology

anything that requires a true skill it

may be an issue of ability

but when it comes to something like a

soft skill like getting to work on time

chances are that’s an issue of

motivation so you determine as the

leader is this an issue of motivation or

ability for Dale well in this particular

case you decided that it’s an issue of

motivation because Gail hasn’t been late

in the most recent past she’s a good

employee otherwise there really isn’t

another issue with this so after

determining this is your job now to get

Gail to commit to changing her behavior

so let’s take a look at that

