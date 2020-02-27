Get Daily Email
Home / Learning / Coaching Performance: Ability or Motivation

Coaching Performance: Ability or Motivation

by Leave a Comment


Watch this video to learn the test to determine the answer.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:01
alright so now it’s time I’ve been
00:03
alluding to it for four or five slides
00:05
now it’s time for you the leader to
00:08
determine whether you have an issue of
00:10
ability or motivation and let’s look at
00:13
the test for that so like I said you
00:16
determine whether it’s ability or
00:18
motivation and here’s the test if their
00:21
life depended on it could they do it
00:24
think about that if their life depended
00:26
on it could they actually do it if the
00:31
answer is no it’s an issue of ability
00:35
and let me give you an example if I was
00:39
required to play Beethoven’s fifth on
00:44
the piano I’m telling you right now my
00:47
life depended on it I couldn’t do it I
00:49
don’t have that skill I took piano
00:52
lessons as a child it didn’t work out
00:54
I’m not musical and I couldn’t do it
00:56
unfortunately my life would have to end
00:59
if my life truly depended on it now if
01:01
my husband Jay however his life depended
01:06
on it he could do it because he’s a
01:08
piano player so what does that mean if
01:10
life depended on it could he do it yes
01:13
that makes it an issue of motivation
01:16
meaning they chose not to do it so let’s
01:20
use a less outside example so in the
01:23
case of Gail Gail comes in you tell her
01:26
that you saw that she was late she says
01:28
yes she was you asked what the standard
01:30
is she tells you that you’re supposed to
01:32
be here at nine you ask okay what
01:34
happened she’s as her alarm didn’t go
01:36
off is that an issue of ability or
01:39
motivation well let’s look at this a
01:42
couple of different ways if Gayle has
01:45
never been late in the recent past then
01:49
it’s an issue of motivation right if
01:53
something in Gail’s life has changed for
01:57
instance something grave has changed
02:00
maybe it is an issue of ability now in
02:02
cases such as skill based activities
02:06
piano playing accounting biology
02:10
anything that requires a true skill it
02:13
may be an issue of ability
02:15
but when it comes to something like a
02:16
soft skill like getting to work on time
02:18
chances are that’s an issue of
02:20
motivation so you determine as the
02:22
leader is this an issue of motivation or
02:25
ability for Dale well in this particular
02:27
case you decided that it’s an issue of
02:30
motivation because Gail hasn’t been late
02:33
in the most recent past she’s a good
02:35
employee otherwise there really isn’t
02:37
another issue with this so after
02:40
determining this is your job now to get
02:44
Gail to commit to changing her behavior
02:46
so let’s take a look at that


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Knowledge City

https://www.knowledgecity.com/ | Online Employee Training Platform. KnowledgeCity offers 12,000+ online video tutorials in Business, Computer, Safety, Compliance and Finance.

In 2007, the need for a better method of obtaining new job skills was never more apparent. Employment opportunities were becoming harder to come by and the crowds of people seeking out those jobs were more qualified than ever before.

This is when we had the idea of creating a system to help teach people important job skills that would make them more valuable employee prospects. What started out as a series of training seminars quickly morphed into the KnowledgeCity eLearning platform that you see today.

The introduction of online video training enabled us to spread the gift of knowledge to organizations worldwide, providing a better training experience for employees.

