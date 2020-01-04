Crash Course Psychology: Outtakes #1

—



—

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:03

The little cogs of your consciousness cranking away, making your life possible, making society

00:08

function, all of those thinngs that you’re so glad you can do and all the ones you wish

00:13

you could stop doing. *sneeze*

00:15

Byow-boo-boo-boop. Bloop. Bloop bloop. Blah blah blah gahhh.

00:22

Bloo-loo-loo-bloot-doo-doot.

00:23

And what it means to be alive, thinking, feeling, and alive. *laughs*

00:29

How our brains work, how they can break, how they can be healed, why be–why bwe-bway bwe

00:34

bwew.

00:35

How our brains work, how they can break, how they can be healed, why we behave the way

00:39

we do, even when we don’t want to. And what it means.

00:44

Admit it, you’re probably…thinkin’ about…what?

00:49

We’re thinkin’ about Freud. (mumbles) admit it. If you’re thinkin’ about pro–pry-cah…proctology.

00:53

Of all time. Of all tiiiiimes.

00:58

Perhaps more than any other sciences. Sciences. Perhaps–perhaps more than any other science…sciences–what’s

01:05

wrong with me?

01:07

First psychology laboratory at the University of Leipzig just a few years after publishing

01:12

his Principles of Physiological Psycholo–the first time I read that, I thought it was “Psychological

01:17

Psychology.” I was like, “Yeahh, the principles of psychological psychology.”

01:20

Just after…just a few years–WHY ARE THERE SO MANY COMMAS?!

01:25

This sentence is a million words long. *laughing*

01:29

Wudnt and his student, Edward Bradword..Edward Bradford. BEEP. Wundt–

01:36

The more she talked and pulled up traumatic memories, the more her symptoms were. Reduced.

01:42

In 1990, he published– Nick: No, no, not in 1990.

01:46

Hank: You’re probably right about that. *laughing* Nick: Let’s check!

01:52

Hank: Can somebody check?

01:57

Through a therapeutic technique that include dream then that used, that used, that included,

02:01

that you and free assoc–and so root out, ok, got it. Ok, I’m good.

02:03

And behavior–we’ve already talked about behavior. Yes. No. Yes. No. Have we talked about behaviorism?

02:10

We talked about…no, we haven’t.

02:12

Heavy hitters like Ivan Pavlov, John B. Watson and B. F. Skinner were key players here who

02:17

focused on the study…

02:21

Who focused on the study of observable behavior.

02:25

Gump gump grump grump *pffbt*

02:27

This approach, called functionalism, was inspired by Charles Darwin’s idea that adapted behaviors

02:33

uhhbewooguhhh.

02:34

Having excited or inhibited the receiving *fart noise*

02:38

*various tongue noises*

02:42

Mehhhh.

02:43

For example–uhh!

02:45

Can week-old pizza cause…can wee–shut up! *laughs*

02:50

So you must be qualified to be able to draw, like, at least some conclusions about what

02:53

other people think and–what? What? Get your act together, Hank.

02:57

This doesn’t mean that common sense is wrong. It just means that our intuitive senses–guhbolguhbuh.

03:01

Whoohuh buh.

03:03

Quad shot of espresso–mehfehhthennnlll.

03:05

With your espresso hypothesis will arou–allo–arrraaw. Allaw. Allaaaaaw. Alla–

03:13

The idea is to let the subjects just do their thing without trying to manipulablblblablbahahlbl.

03:19

Psychologists can also collect behavioral data using surveys or interviewsing. Interviewsing?

03:25

Interviewsing?!

03:26

Psychologists can also collect behavioral data using surveys or interviewsing. My god.

03:30

I will stab you in the throat if you do that again, Hank.

03:34

What they think about arms control, but–*pbll* *sigh*

03:39

I can ask a room full of students at a pacifist club meeting what they think about arms control,

03:44

but the rol–

03:47

But the results wouldn’t be a very represen…tative. Representative is the word.

03:54

But the results wouldn’t be a very representative–representative! Rep–

04:00

But the results wouldn’t be a very representative measure of where all students stand because

04:04

there’s clearly a sampling bias. God, went too slow for me that time.

04:09

Stab it into the darkness until it sticks into something…Please don’t make me do that

04:15

again.

04:16

Well, whether it’s a weeping angel or your neighbor lookin’ to borrow a can of beans,

04:20

it doesn’t really matter, because when you heard that sudden noise, your startled brain

04:25

reloosed a–reloosed!

04:26

Now whether it’s a weeping angel or your neighbor lookin’ to borrow a can of beans, it doesn’t

04:30

really matter, because wheeyew. Whee.

04:34

Now whether it’s a weeping angel or your neighbor lookin’ to borrow a can of beans, it doesn’t

04:37

really matter, because when you heard that–ahhhh, yes. That’s what it says.

04:42

So one way to understand how your mind works is to look at both–at both hooww.

04:46

Which is nothing compared to the 150-foot-long nerve cells of some dinosaurs. What?

04:52

From ones less than a millimeter long in your brain to ones bohh. Wahhh hahhww.

04:57

Just do it. Make your mouth make all of the necessary shapes.

05:01

Is sometimes encased in a protective layer of herverjerrrrahahah…

05:07

Are sensitive to that ayuhhhhh–

05:09

GABA, gamma-Aminobutyric acid, secrete hormones into the bloodstream, where they’re ferried

05:15

to other tissues, nespecially the brain. Nick: Nope!

05:20

But fat–oww! Nick: Oh man!

05:22

Hank: That was…the nervous system. You can tell, ’cause of how fast it was.

05:27

He was a phrenologist. The first phrenologis–what was this?

05:34

That its bumps and ridges indicated that uh uhhublbubh.

05:38

And yet!

05:40

Something we knew nothing about. Remember, at this point, we were just starting to get

05:44

the the tink gahhakdktka.

05:46

Poke my brain here, and my arm would twitch. Try it over here, and I rememerabahgurk.

05:51

Poke my brain here, and my arm would twitch. Try it over here, and I’d remember my first…twitch.

05:58

Functions tietothe. Tietothe tietothe tied to the behavior.

06:02

Never mind.

06:03

Whereas, the more complex mammals, like…many mammals.

06:07

Newest, most kuhdeet. Khgakaltl.

06:10

Shift that electrode over a little bit, and suddenly, it’s something else.

06:14

Director: Let’s start ALL over. Hank: Awwww.

06:16

Shift that electrode over a tiny bit, and the dog kuhhhh…

06:19

Shift the electrode over just a tiny bit, and the dog will bekehhh…becaloring…

06:23

It wasn’t that good! Coulda been better! But I’m BEEP sick of it.

06:25

Nick: I don’t think it’s gonna get better.

06:26

I dunno if I liked that. Is it ok for you?

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.