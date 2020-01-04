Crash Course Psychology: Outtakes #1

—
—
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:03
The little cogs of your consciousness cranking away, making your life possible, making society
00:08
function, all of those thinngs that you’re so glad you can do and all the ones you wish
00:13
you could stop doing. *sneeze*
00:15
Byow-boo-boo-boop. Bloop. Bloop bloop. Blah blah blah gahhh.
00:22
Bloo-loo-loo-bloot-doo-doot.
00:23
And what it means to be alive, thinking, feeling, and alive. *laughs*
00:29
How our brains work, how they can break, how they can be healed, why be–why bwe-bway bwe
00:34
bwew.
00:35
How our brains work, how they can break, how they can be healed, why we behave the way
00:39
we do, even when we don’t want to. And what it means.
00:44
Admit it, you’re probably…thinkin’ about…what?
00:49
We’re thinkin’ about Freud. (mumbles) admit it. If you’re thinkin’ about pro–pry-cah…proctology.
00:53
Of all time. Of all tiiiiimes.
00:58
Perhaps more than any other sciences. Sciences. Perhaps–perhaps more than any other science…sciences–what’s
01:05
wrong with me?
01:07
First psychology laboratory at the University of Leipzig just a few years after publishing
01:12
his Principles of Physiological Psycholo–the first time I read that, I thought it was “Psychological
01:17
Psychology.” I was like, “Yeahh, the principles of psychological psychology.”
01:20
Just after…just a few years–WHY ARE THERE SO MANY COMMAS?!
01:25
This sentence is a million words long. *laughing*
01:29
Wudnt and his student, Edward Bradword..Edward Bradford. BEEP. Wundt–
01:36
The more she talked and pulled up traumatic memories, the more her symptoms were. Reduced.
01:42
In 1990, he published– Nick: No, no, not in 1990.
01:46
Hank: You’re probably right about that. *laughing* Nick: Let’s check!
01:52
Hank: Can somebody check?
01:57
Through a therapeutic technique that include dream then that used, that used, that included,
02:01
that you and free assoc–and so root out, ok, got it. Ok, I’m good.
02:03
And behavior–we’ve already talked about behavior. Yes. No. Yes. No. Have we talked about behaviorism?
02:10
We talked about…no, we haven’t.
02:12
Heavy hitters like Ivan Pavlov, John B. Watson and B. F. Skinner were key players here who
02:17
focused on the study…
02:21
Who focused on the study of observable behavior.
02:25
Gump gump grump grump *pffbt*
02:27
This approach, called functionalism, was inspired by Charles Darwin’s idea that adapted behaviors
02:33
uhhbewooguhhh.
02:34
Having excited or inhibited the receiving *fart noise*
02:38
*various tongue noises*
02:42
Mehhhh.
02:43
For example–uhh!
02:45
Can week-old pizza cause…can wee–shut up! *laughs*
02:50
So you must be qualified to be able to draw, like, at least some conclusions about what
02:53
other people think and–what? What? Get your act together, Hank.
02:57
This doesn’t mean that common sense is wrong. It just means that our intuitive senses–guhbolguhbuh.
03:01
Whoohuh buh.
03:03
Quad shot of espresso–mehfehhthennnlll.
03:05
With your espresso hypothesis will arou–allo–arrraaw. Allaw. Allaaaaaw. Alla–
03:13
The idea is to let the subjects just do their thing without trying to manipulablblblablbahahlbl.
03:19
Psychologists can also collect behavioral data using surveys or interviewsing. Interviewsing?
03:25
Interviewsing?!
03:26
Psychologists can also collect behavioral data using surveys or interviewsing. My god.
03:30
I will stab you in the throat if you do that again, Hank.
03:34
What they think about arms control, but–*pbll* *sigh*
03:39
I can ask a room full of students at a pacifist club meeting what they think about arms control,
03:44
but the rol–
03:47
But the results wouldn’t be a very represen…tative. Representative is the word.
03:54
But the results wouldn’t be a very representative–representative! Rep–
04:00
But the results wouldn’t be a very representative measure of where all students stand because
04:04
there’s clearly a sampling bias. God, went too slow for me that time.
04:09
Stab it into the darkness until it sticks into something…Please don’t make me do that
04:15
again.
04:16
Well, whether it’s a weeping angel or your neighbor lookin’ to borrow a can of beans,
04:20
it doesn’t really matter, because when you heard that sudden noise, your startled brain
04:25
reloosed a–reloosed!
04:26
Now whether it’s a weeping angel or your neighbor lookin’ to borrow a can of beans, it doesn’t
04:30
really matter, because wheeyew. Whee.
04:34
Now whether it’s a weeping angel or your neighbor lookin’ to borrow a can of beans, it doesn’t
04:37
really matter, because when you heard that–ahhhh, yes. That’s what it says.
04:42
So one way to understand how your mind works is to look at both–at both hooww.
04:46
Which is nothing compared to the 150-foot-long nerve cells of some dinosaurs. What?
04:52
From ones less than a millimeter long in your brain to ones bohh. Wahhh hahhww.
04:57
Just do it. Make your mouth make all of the necessary shapes.
05:01
Is sometimes encased in a protective layer of herverjerrrrahahah…
05:07
Are sensitive to that ayuhhhhh–
05:09
GABA, gamma-Aminobutyric acid, secrete hormones into the bloodstream, where they’re ferried
05:15
to other tissues, nespecially the brain. Nick: Nope!
05:20
But fat–oww! Nick: Oh man!
05:22
Hank: That was…the nervous system. You can tell, ’cause of how fast it was.
05:27
He was a phrenologist. The first phrenologis–what was this?
05:34
That its bumps and ridges indicated that uh uhhublbubh.
05:38
And yet!
05:40
Something we knew nothing about. Remember, at this point, we were just starting to get
05:44
the the tink gahhakdktka.
05:46
Poke my brain here, and my arm would twitch. Try it over here, and I rememerabahgurk.
05:51
Poke my brain here, and my arm would twitch. Try it over here, and I’d remember my first…twitch.
05:58
Functions tietothe. Tietothe tietothe tied to the behavior.
06:02
Never mind.
06:03
Whereas, the more complex mammals, like…many mammals.
06:07
Newest, most kuhdeet. Khgakaltl.
06:10
Shift that electrode over a little bit, and suddenly, it’s something else.
06:14
Director: Let’s start ALL over. Hank: Awwww.
06:16
Shift that electrode over a tiny bit, and the dog kuhhhh…
06:19
Shift the electrode over just a tiny bit, and the dog will bekehhh…becaloring…
06:23
It wasn’t that good! Coulda been better! But I’m BEEP sick of it.
06:25
Nick: I don’t think it’s gonna get better.
06:26
I dunno if I liked that. Is it ok for you?
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video.
Leave a Reply
.