Home / Learning / Crash Course Psychology: Outtakes #1

Crash Course Psychology: Outtakes #1

by Leave a Comment


Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:03
The little cogs of your consciousness cranking away, making your life possible, making society
00:08
function, all of those thinngs that you’re so glad you can do and all the ones you wish
00:13
you could stop doing. *sneeze*
00:15
Byow-boo-boo-boop. Bloop. Bloop bloop. Blah blah blah gahhh.
00:22
Bloo-loo-loo-bloot-doo-doot.
00:23
And what it means to be alive, thinking, feeling, and alive. *laughs*
00:29
How our brains work, how they can break, how they can be healed, why be–why bwe-bway bwe
00:34
bwew.
00:35
How our brains work, how they can break, how they can be healed, why we behave the way
00:39
we do, even when we don’t want to. And what it means.
00:44
Admit it, you’re probably…thinkin’ about…what?
00:49
We’re thinkin’ about Freud. (mumbles) admit it. If you’re thinkin’ about pro–pry-cah…proctology.
00:53
Of all time. Of all tiiiiimes.
00:58
Perhaps more than any other sciences. Sciences. Perhaps–perhaps more than any other science…sciences–what’s
01:05
wrong with me?
01:07
First psychology laboratory at the University of Leipzig just a few years after publishing
01:12
his Principles of Physiological Psycholo–the first time I read that, I thought it was “Psychological
01:17
Psychology.” I was like, “Yeahh, the principles of psychological psychology.”
01:20
Just after…just a few years–WHY ARE THERE SO MANY COMMAS?!
01:25
This sentence is a million words long. *laughing*
01:29
Wudnt and his student, Edward Bradword..Edward Bradford. BEEP. Wundt–
01:36
The more she talked and pulled up traumatic memories, the more her symptoms were. Reduced.
01:42
In 1990, he published– Nick: No, no, not in 1990.
01:46
Hank: You’re probably right about that. *laughing* Nick: Let’s check!
01:52
Hank: Can somebody check?
01:57
Through a therapeutic technique that include dream then that used, that used, that included,
02:01
that you and free assoc–and so root out, ok, got it. Ok, I’m good.
02:03
And behavior–we’ve already talked about behavior. Yes. No. Yes. No. Have we talked about behaviorism?
02:10
We talked about…no, we haven’t.
02:12
Heavy hitters like Ivan Pavlov, John B. Watson and B. F. Skinner were key players here who
02:17
focused on the study…
02:21
Who focused on the study of observable behavior.
02:25
Gump gump grump grump *pffbt*
02:27
This approach, called functionalism, was inspired by Charles Darwin’s idea that adapted behaviors
02:33
uhhbewooguhhh.
02:34
Having excited or inhibited the receiving *fart noise*
02:38
*various tongue noises*
02:42
Mehhhh.
02:43
For example–uhh!
02:45
Can week-old pizza cause…can wee–shut up! *laughs*
02:50
So you must be qualified to be able to draw, like, at least some conclusions about what
02:53
other people think and–what? What? Get your act together, Hank.
02:57
This doesn’t mean that common sense is wrong. It just means that our intuitive senses–guhbolguhbuh.
03:01
Whoohuh buh.
03:03
Quad shot of espresso–mehfehhthennnlll.
03:05
With your espresso hypothesis will arou–allo–arrraaw. Allaw. Allaaaaaw. Alla–
03:13
The idea is to let the subjects just do their thing without trying to manipulablblblablbahahlbl.
03:19
Psychologists can also collect behavioral data using surveys or interviewsing. Interviewsing?
03:25
Interviewsing?!
03:26
Psychologists can also collect behavioral data using surveys or interviewsing. My god.
03:30
I will stab you in the throat if you do that again, Hank.
03:34
What they think about arms control, but–*pbll* *sigh*
03:39
I can ask a room full of students at a pacifist club meeting what they think about arms control,
03:44
but the rol–
03:47
But the results wouldn’t be a very represen…tative. Representative is the word.
03:54
But the results wouldn’t be a very representative–representative! Rep–
04:00
But the results wouldn’t be a very representative measure of where all students stand because
04:04
there’s clearly a sampling bias. God, went too slow for me that time.
04:09
Stab it into the darkness until it sticks into something…Please don’t make me do that
04:15
again.
04:16
Well, whether it’s a weeping angel or your neighbor lookin’ to borrow a can of beans,
04:20
it doesn’t really matter, because when you heard that sudden noise, your startled brain
04:25
reloosed a–reloosed!
04:26
Now whether it’s a weeping angel or your neighbor lookin’ to borrow a can of beans, it doesn’t
04:30
really matter, because wheeyew. Whee.
04:34
Now whether it’s a weeping angel or your neighbor lookin’ to borrow a can of beans, it doesn’t
04:37
really matter, because when you heard that–ahhhh, yes. That’s what it says.
04:42
So one way to understand how your mind works is to look at both–at both hooww.
04:46
Which is nothing compared to the 150-foot-long nerve cells of some dinosaurs. What?
04:52
From ones less than a millimeter long in your brain to ones bohh. Wahhh hahhww.
04:57
Just do it. Make your mouth make all of the necessary shapes.
05:01
Is sometimes encased in a protective layer of herverjerrrrahahah…
05:07
Are sensitive to that ayuhhhhh–
05:09
GABA, gamma-Aminobutyric acid, secrete hormones into the bloodstream, where they’re ferried
05:15
to other tissues, nespecially the brain. Nick: Nope!
05:20
But fat–oww! Nick: Oh man!
05:22
Hank: That was…the nervous system. You can tell, ’cause of how fast it was.
05:27
He was a phrenologist. The first phrenologis–what was this?
05:34
That its bumps and ridges indicated that uh uhhublbubh.
05:38
And yet!
05:40
Something we knew nothing about. Remember, at this point, we were just starting to get
05:44
the the tink gahhakdktka.
05:46
Poke my brain here, and my arm would twitch. Try it over here, and I rememerabahgurk.
05:51
Poke my brain here, and my arm would twitch. Try it over here, and I’d remember my first…twitch.
05:58
Functions tietothe. Tietothe tietothe tied to the behavior.
06:02
Never mind.
06:03
Whereas, the more complex mammals, like…many mammals.
06:07
Newest, most kuhdeet. Khgakaltl.
06:10
Shift that electrode over a little bit, and suddenly, it’s something else.
06:14
Director: Let’s start ALL over. Hank: Awwww.
06:16
Shift that electrode over a tiny bit, and the dog kuhhhh…
06:19
Shift the electrode over just a tiny bit, and the dog will bekehhh…becaloring…
06:23
It wasn’t that good! Coulda been better! But I’m BEEP sick of it.
06:25
Nick: I don’t think it’s gonna get better.
06:26
I dunno if I liked that. Is it ok for you?


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Crash Course

Tons of awesome courses in one awesome channel! Nicole Sweeney teaches you sociology, Carrie Anne Philbin teaches you computer science, Craig Benzine teaches film history, and Mike Rugnetta is teaching mythology!

Check out the playlists for past courses in physics, philosophy, games, economics, U.S. government and politics, astronomy, anatomy & physiology, world history, biology, literature, ecology, chemistry, psychology, and U.S. history.

Help support Crash Course at Patreon.com/CrashCourse.
Follow us on Twitter @TheCrashCourse and Facebook. See our videos on YouTube.

Leave a Reply

Become a Member

