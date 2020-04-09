Crash Course World History Season 2: Outtakes v2

—

In which John Green says funny things while making Crash Course World History.

—

—

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

JOHN 3.

2.

1.

Hi I’m John Green.

This is Crash Course World History and today we’re gonna return to two of our favorite

themes: the creation of nation states and the role of war.

HAHAHA.

I mean is the fly gonna be in the shot?

Like that one was very close.

BACKGROUND Well let’s kill him.

JOHN I don’t know where he…

I mean he’s- he’s- he’s on the move.

He’s not a… he’s not a quiet relaxed fly.

Did you see him in the shot Zelaya?

BACKGROUND Like this one that’s dead on the floor here.

JOHN Yeah, he’s not like that dead one.

He’s got way more energy.

It’s good, I like that joke that I didn’t write.

Okay.

It’s not about whether to fast during Rom…

Rom Kippur or Yamadan?

[laughing] It’s not about…

Issued the Balfor.

Balfor.

Balfor?

Bal- Bal

BACKGROUND I think Bal.

JOHN Bal.

In 19…

With the help of Jewish militias…

With the help of Jewish militias the British…

With the help of Jewish…

Jewish militias of the British is not easy for someone with a lisp.

With the help of Jewish militias…

With the help of Jewish militias the British brutally suppressed the Palestinian revolt…

With the help of Jewish militias the British brutally…

With the help of Jewish militias the British brutally sup…

With the help of Jewish militias…

Oh, God.

Changed territorial…territory…territor-ally…territorially?

BACKGROUND Yeah.

Territorially.

JOHN Territori…

Terri…Huh?

BACKGROUND Territorially.

JOHN Territorially.

Oh, I got my nose.

Oh, oh, itch.

Okay.

Oh boy, hold on.

I gotta gotta sneeze.

Achoo!

BACKGROUND Oh!

JOHN Sorry, that was very loud for you, I know.

BACKGROUND Yeah.

Yep.

JOHN Alright.

So the ba oh!

Nope.

I had to boo boo boop.

I had to have a third word.

So the next…

I’ll say ‘So the next.’

So the next…

But pull, pull faster.

Pull faster.

Pull it the ‘suh’ in ‘sew’.

3…

Look it’s a collection of infidelidous American presidents.

An open letter to Bill Clinton…

BACKGROUND Infidelidous?

Is that a word, what?

JOHN I think ‘infidelidous’ is funny because it’s-

BACKGROUND [noncommittal noise]

JOHN Cause it’s a made up word, but I’ll do philandering.

Greenland, Normandy, and Kiev during the so-called Viking Age.

Between 17…

[BLEEP] Does that work, otherwise?

BACKGROUND Yeah, let’s do it.

One without the [BLEEP].

JOHN

[snickering] [cough] Are you sure?

BACKGROUND Yeah.

JOHN I was right though, just to be clear.

BACKGROUND I was ri-

JOHN No, yeah.

We agreed that I was correct.

Perfect.

Umm…

That’s why we moved it over here.

BACKGROUND Alright.

JOHN Dahhha!

I lost but won!

I was wrong-

BACKGROUND I be straight wi-

JOHN but I made you believe I was right.

BACKGROUND No, I don’t believe it.

I’m just ready to move on.

JOHN Ah, yeah.

That’s even better.

BACKGROUND [chuckling]

JOHN It’s- I still won.

That’s the important thing.

Did no one fix my hair before this started?

Was it was it all low like Billy Ray Cyrus?

BACKGROUND No.

JOHN Was it like this?

BACKGROUND It looked largely likes it looks now.

JOHN Did it look like this?

This is how it’s supposed to look.

BACKGROUND Yeah, that’s right.

JOHN Okay.

BACKGROUND It’s been mostly like that.

No- [not Stan]

JOHN Faroe Islands.

This is so obscure.

BACKGROUND [laughter]

JOHN The two hundred and twenty thousand people

living in Iceland, and the eighty thousand living in Greenland.

What an accomplishment.

God.

All-

BACKGROUND Also-

JOHN All told, all told.

They all told, they, they invented a civilization almost as big as Columbus, Ohio.

BACKGROUND Not nearly.

JOHN AHAHAHAHA.

And we call it Latin America…

I don’t know why.

Europe.

Now, within the categories of bot Sunni and Shia, there are further divisions and more

sex.

But the basic division- I said sex.

Um, it’s, that’s, you want to nail the ‘t’ on that one.

BACKGROUND Yeah.

JOHN So Reza Khan became Reza Shah, and then he

attempted to turn Persia, which he… [high pitch] Persia!

BACKGROUND You’re saying The History Channel has it wrong.

[laughing]

JOHN [laughing] Just stunning!

M- Mosaddegh?

I still can’t say it right.

Mosaddegh?

BACKGROUND You do.

JOHN Mosaddegh?

BACKGROUND Everyone knows who that is.

Maybe you should just…

JOHN No.

Your, y- y- you, you know better, yeah.

I trust you more than I trust Stan.

BACKGROUND Mosaddegh.

JOHN Mosaddegh.

Most history books say that the British and the CIA engineered a coup to remove Mosaddegh

from office.

And it’s true that they tried to engineer…

BACKGROUND That wasn’t either of them.

JOHN Mosaddegh?

BACKGROUND Yeah.

Uh huh.

JOHN -Olla. [gargling] Khomeini.

BACKGROUND Khomeini.

Khomeini.

JOHN Khomeini.

Khomeini.

BACKGROUND Ruholla.

JOHN Ruholla.

BACKGROUND Yeah.

JOHN Alright.

Revolution wasn’t universally popular.

For instance, it was opposed by a particular Shia cleric named Ayatollah Ruholla Khomeini.

Khomeini.

Khomeini.

[gargling] It was opposed by a particular Shia cleric named Ayatollah Ruholla Khomeini.

BACKGROUND I think you can say the ‘k’.

JOHN Khomeini?

BACKGROUND Yeah.

JOHN No.

How would you say it?

BACKGROUND Khomeini.

JOHN Khomeini.

[gargling]

BACKGROUND But wi- with the ‘k’.

Just a little little-

JOHN So I think it’s unfair to say that a majority

of those who took to the streets in late 1978 were motivated by a fundamental vision of

Islam.

BACKGROUND I think fundamentalist is important there.

JOHN Ah, yeah.

Thank you.

So I think it’s- He was at the time…

Paris in exile, as opposed to living in Paris not in exile.

[laughing]

BACKGROUND [chuckle] He was.. living a plebeian lifestyle.

[laughing]

JOHN [laughing] I just…

He was young!

HAHAHAHA.

He was in love!

It-

BACKGROUND Accomplished guy.

JOHN Huh?

BACKGROUND Accomplished guy.

JOHN Yeah.

Yeah, yeah, yeah.

God.

[laughing] He was hanging out with Hemingway and you know how it is.

Um. [chuckles]

BACKGROUND So yeah, huh.

JOHN Okay.

Um I- do I need to say that he was living in Paris?

I guess it’s good.

Um.

BACKGROUND Just in the coffee shop culture…

JOHN HAHAHAHA.

Now if democracy is only about holding elections, then this new Iran was a democracy.

Iran has elections, both for president and the Parliament, known as the Majlis.

Sharia law in a particularly harss.

Harss?

History often focus on the Tokugawa period because it’s got ninja and samurai.

But much of the foundation of Japanese culture dates to the Heian period.

Hei- Hei-

BACKGROUND Heian.

JOHN Heian.

Women like Murasaki Shikibu lived lives of very…

Shikibu?

BACKGROUND Shikibu.

JOHN Sh- Shikibu.

Women like Murasaki Shikibu lived constrained cloistered lives.

BACKGROUND Murasaki.

You said ‘saku’.

JOHN Murasaki Shikibu.

The women like Murasaki Shikibu lived constrained cloistered lives.

Murasaki?

BACKGROUND I think you said ‘saku’ that time.

JOHN Bu- The women like Murasaki Shikibu…

Did I say it right that time?

BACKGROUND Yeah, you did!

JOHN Murasaki Shikibu.

But women like Murasaku- Murasaki Shikibu.

Crash Course is filmed here in the Chad and Stacy Emigholz Studio in Indianapolis.

And it’s made possible thanks to your support through subbable.com.

Was that alright?

BACKGROUND Mmm…

JOHN No.

BACKGROUND [laugh] It wasn’t great.

JOHN Alright, let’s do it again.

—

Previously published on YouTube.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video