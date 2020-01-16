Hot Dog Contest 2014

—
Happy Independence day, America! Feast your eyes on the traditional Indianapolis office hot dog eating contest!
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:02
John Green: Hi, I’m John Green and this is not Crash Course.
00:04
Today we’re celebrating July 4th here at the Crash Course studios, which is why I’m wearing
00:08
my Costa Rica shirt.
00:09
To celebrate the United States today, we’re having our annual hot dog eating contest here
00:14
at the Crash Course Indianapolis studios.
00:16
Pretty simple contest: How many hot dogs can you eat in 4 minutes?
00:19
The winner wins the Golden Fork.
00:21
But really, it’s not about money or the Golden Fork, or the non-existent cash prize.
00:25
It’s about national pride.
00:27
John Green: Hi.
00:29
I’m John Green, I’m the host of Crash Course, Mentalfloss, Vlogbrothers, sometimes the Art
00:32
Assignment.
00:33
Sarah Green: I’m Sarah Urist Green, I’m host of the Art Assignment.
00:36
Aaron Carroll: I’m Aaron Carroll, I’m the writer and host of Healthcare Triage.
00:39
Stan Muller: My name’s Stan Muller, and I work on pretty much everything we make here.
00:43
Mark Olsen: Hi, my name’s Mark Olsen, and I direct the Art Assignment and Mentalfloss.
00:46
Meredith Danko: I’m Meredith Danko, I’m the head writer of Mentalfloss, and I’m the assistant
00:49
manager of the AFC Wimbly-Womblys.
00:51
Brandon Brungard: I’m Brandon Brungard, I’m the video editor for Mentalfloss, Crash Course,
00:54
and the Art Assignment.
00:55
Paige Finch: I’m Paige Finch and I’m an intern.
00:57
Jack Stanton: My name is Jack Stanton, I’m the intern here.
01:00
Alex: (Sits on chair)
01:03
JG: I’m super confident that I’m not going to win, but I’m also confident that I am not
01:08
going to be last.
01:09
SG: I’m not a professional eater.
01:12
I like to eat, but I like to do it slowly.
01:14
AC: Nah, I don’t think very good.
01:17
I’ll do better than ninth.
01:18
SM: The good old fashion gut pack is long been a skill that I’ve had.
01:21
MO: What gives me confidence this year is knowing that no matter who wins, we all actually
01:25
lose together.
01:26
MD: My confidence level’s very high, even though I have re-watched last year’s and I
01:29
know everyone made fun of me because I said I was going to do well and I didn’t.
01:33
Still very high.
01:34
BB: I haven’t eaten in, like, 20 hours or so, so I’m pretty hungry, so I think I’ll
01:38
do pretty well.
01:39
PF: I am pretty positive that I’m going to lose.
01:41
JS: I’ve been training for this my entire life.
01:42
(Hard to tell who says what due to mouths full of hot dogs)
01:46
John: Alright (Laughter, moaning)
01:48
Various : Ewww, Oh my God, I wish I had blinders that was disgusting,
02:07
Gross JG: You married me
02:17
JG Worried about Jack, We have 3 minutes,
02:40
My jaws are getting tired First of all these hot dogs taste awesome
03:18
SG: He’s the competition.
03:31
I already beat last year JG: You can do it better, come on you can
03:51
do it BB I’m starting to get sweaty
04:01
It’s the lights John’s gonna break his (…)
04:09
You ate like a hot dog and a half What’s the reversal of fortune time limit?
04:23
Before the four minutes.
04:29
Effective immediately? … for the title
04:35
Ok Meredith?
04:38
One minute left!
04:42
At some point you realise you can’t possibly win
04:56
Narrator: You have 34 seconds left.
05:04
It’s what’s in your mouth when the timer goes?
05:18
I don’t know ?: I can’t swallow it
05:40
Take it, dad, take it.
05:42
Go, daddy, go!
05:43
N: You have 18 seconds left 10,9,8,7,6,5,4,3,2,1 Timer is done!
05:47
JG: Stan, it is my privilege and also my responsibility to give you the Golden Hot Dog.
05:55
(Everyone claps and cheers)
This post was previously published on YouTube.
Photo credit: Screenshot from video.
