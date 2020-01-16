Get Daily Email
Home / Learning / Hot Dog Contest 2014

Hot Dog Contest 2014

by Leave a Comment


Happy Independence day, America! Feast your eyes on the traditional Indianapolis office hot dog eating contest!

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:02
John Green: Hi, I’m John Green and this is not Crash Course.
00:04
Today we’re celebrating July 4th here at the Crash Course studios, which is why I’m wearing
00:08
my Costa Rica shirt.
00:09
To celebrate the United States today, we’re having our annual hot dog eating contest here
00:14
at the Crash Course Indianapolis studios.
00:16
Pretty simple contest: How many hot dogs can you eat in 4 minutes?
00:19
The winner wins the Golden Fork.
00:21
But really, it’s not about money or the Golden Fork, or the non-existent cash prize.
00:25
It’s about national pride.
00:27
John Green: Hi.
00:29
I’m John Green, I’m the host of Crash Course, Mentalfloss, Vlogbrothers, sometimes the Art
00:32
Assignment.
00:33
Sarah Green: I’m Sarah Urist Green, I’m host of the Art Assignment.
00:36
Aaron Carroll: I’m Aaron Carroll, I’m the writer and host of Healthcare Triage.
00:39
Stan Muller: My name’s Stan Muller, and I work on pretty much everything we make here.
00:43
Mark Olsen: Hi, my name’s Mark Olsen, and I direct the Art Assignment and Mentalfloss.
00:46
Meredith Danko: I’m Meredith Danko, I’m the head writer of Mentalfloss, and I’m the assistant
00:49
manager of the AFC Wimbly-Womblys.
00:51
Brandon Brungard: I’m Brandon Brungard, I’m the video editor for Mentalfloss, Crash Course,
00:54
and the Art Assignment.
00:55
Paige Finch: I’m Paige Finch and I’m an intern.
00:57
Jack Stanton: My name is Jack Stanton, I’m the intern here.
01:00
Alex: (Sits on chair)
01:03
JG: I’m super confident that I’m not going to win, but I’m also confident that I am not
01:08
going to be last.
01:09
SG: I’m not a professional eater.
01:12
I like to eat, but I like to do it slowly.
01:14
AC: Nah, I don’t think very good.
01:17
I’ll do better than ninth.
01:18
SM: The good old fashion gut pack is long been a skill that I’ve had.
01:21
MO: What gives me confidence this year is knowing that no matter who wins, we all actually
01:25
lose together.
01:26
MD: My confidence level’s very high, even though I have re-watched last year’s and I
01:29
know everyone made fun of me because I said I was going to do well and I didn’t.
01:33
Still very high.
01:34
BB: I haven’t eaten in, like, 20 hours or so, so I’m pretty hungry, so I think I’ll
01:38
do pretty well.
01:39
PF: I am pretty positive that I’m going to lose.
01:41
JS: I’ve been training for this my entire life.
01:42
(Hard to tell who says what due to mouths full of hot dogs)
01:46
John: Alright (Laughter, moaning)
01:48
Various : Ewww, Oh my God, I wish I had blinders that was disgusting,
02:07
Gross JG: You married me
02:17
JG Worried about Jack, We have 3 minutes,
02:40
My jaws are getting tired First of all these hot dogs taste awesome
03:18
SG: He’s the competition.
03:31
I already beat last year JG: You can do it better, come on you can
03:51
do it BB I’m starting to get sweaty
04:01
It’s the lights John’s gonna break his (…)
04:09
You ate like a hot dog and a half What’s the reversal of fortune time limit?
04:23
Before the four minutes.
04:29
Effective immediately? … for the title
04:35
Ok Meredith?
04:38
One minute left!
04:42
At some point you realise you can’t possibly win
04:56
Narrator: You have 34 seconds left.
05:04
It’s what’s in your mouth when the timer goes?
05:18
I don’t know ?: I can’t swallow it
05:40
Take it, dad, take it.
05:42
Go, daddy, go!
05:43
N: You have 18 seconds left 10,9,8,7,6,5,4,3,2,1 Timer is done!
05:47
JG: Stan, it is my privilege and also my responsibility to give you the Golden Hot Dog.
05:55
(Everyone claps and cheers)


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Crash Course

Tons of awesome courses in one awesome channel! Nicole Sweeney teaches you sociology, Carrie Anne Philbin teaches you computer science, Craig Benzine teaches film history, and Mike Rugnetta is teaching mythology!

Check out the playlists for past courses in physics, philosophy, games, economics, U.S. government and politics, astronomy, anatomy & physiology, world history, biology, literature, ecology, chemistry, psychology, and U.S. history.

Help support Crash Course at Patreon.com/CrashCourse.
Follow us on Twitter @TheCrashCourse and Facebook. See our videos on YouTube.

