We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Learning / Rural Alberta Advantage Music Interview (Rock Talks)

Rural Alberta Advantage Music Interview (Rock Talks)

by Leave a Comment


Rock Talks interviews Canadian trio Rural Alberta Advantage at Washington, D.C.’s Rock N Roll Hotel about music, memories, and what’s up next.


Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:28
so why do you think music is so powerful
00:38
it’s not a funny question funny no no
00:41
hey if it’s funny it’s not it’s
00:58
I mean music has been around forever
01:00
right like I don’t think that we as
01:03
modern human beings can even understand
01:05
how basic it is to us because it’s just
01:08
like been around since before recorded
01:10
history so I think there’s just
01:13
something intrinsic about it in my life
01:15
who’s been keep key moments and events
01:17
that are sort of you know underscored by
01:19
different songs and never gonna forget
01:22
those songs so that’s what’s amazing
01:24
about it is that you know means it can
01:27
affect people in ways it crappy artists
01:30
initially but its toll
01:45
I don’t think I really realized how like
01:49
when I was just going to shows how like
01:53
how the interaction between the audience
01:55
the band is so important because like
01:58
when they want an audience is just
02:00
really into it it completely changes
02:03
like the performance for a man
02:18
who is our life’s biggest questions yeah
02:22
why is the biggest one thing for like we
02:29
all just found our lives biggest
02:30
question actually I know I guess I guess
02:45
there’s always never you you’re writing
02:49
music there’s always a certain sense of
02:52
what am I ever wrong I just want to be
02:56
the last one yeah there’s always that
02:57
sort of uncertainty or is this gonna be
03:00
the best thing ever done and that’s it
03:06
an experience has been nothing not
03:09
predictable like it’s just grown in a
03:11
way that I never fathom so I guess the
03:14
big question for me might be what’s
03:16
what’s next I mean honestly if I’m
03:19
trying to answer it honestly I would say
03:21
the pervy life’s biggest question is
03:22
like everything i’m doing like what is
03:24
the point of it like it you know is the
03:27
i have been to this point in fairly non
03:29
religious person and then I always
03:31
wonder whether that is like is the way
03:34
my life should be in it
03:36
whether i should think about those
03:37
things and then like and from that level
03:39
you work it all the way down to what am
03:41
i doing with myself i’m playing drums in
03:42
the band just like is that what I should
03:44
be doing myself and I think that
03:48
probably the biggest question I like
03:50
like I love it I love it more than
03:52
anything but then is that what I should
03:54
be doing self n Eddy
04:19
you


Previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About Soul Pancake

We love to connect with YOU, no matter what language you speak. Help SoulPancake create captions in your language by clicking here:
http://bit.ly/27FqhGH

