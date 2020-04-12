Rural Alberta Advantage Music Interview (Rock Talks)

—

Rock Talks interviews Canadian trio Rural Alberta Advantage at Washington, D.C.’s Rock N Roll Hotel about music, memories, and what’s up next.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:28

so why do you think music is so powerful

00:38

it’s not a funny question funny no no

00:41

hey if it’s funny it’s not it’s

00:58

I mean music has been around forever

01:00

right like I don’t think that we as

01:03

modern human beings can even understand

01:05

how basic it is to us because it’s just

01:08

like been around since before recorded

01:10

history so I think there’s just

01:13

something intrinsic about it in my life

01:15

who’s been keep key moments and events

01:17

that are sort of you know underscored by

01:19

different songs and never gonna forget

01:22

those songs so that’s what’s amazing

01:24

about it is that you know means it can

01:27

affect people in ways it crappy artists

01:30

initially but its toll

01:45

I don’t think I really realized how like

01:49

when I was just going to shows how like

01:53

how the interaction between the audience

01:55

the band is so important because like

01:58

when they want an audience is just

02:00

really into it it completely changes

02:03

like the performance for a man

02:18

who is our life’s biggest questions yeah

02:22

why is the biggest one thing for like we

02:29

all just found our lives biggest

02:30

question actually I know I guess I guess

02:45

there’s always never you you’re writing

02:49

music there’s always a certain sense of

02:52

what am I ever wrong I just want to be

02:56

the last one yeah there’s always that

02:57

sort of uncertainty or is this gonna be

03:00

the best thing ever done and that’s it

03:06

an experience has been nothing not

03:09

predictable like it’s just grown in a

03:11

way that I never fathom so I guess the

03:14

big question for me might be what’s

03:16

what’s next I mean honestly if I’m

03:19

trying to answer it honestly I would say

03:21

the pervy life’s biggest question is

03:22

like everything i’m doing like what is

03:24

the point of it like it you know is the

03:27

i have been to this point in fairly non

03:29

religious person and then I always

03:31

wonder whether that is like is the way

03:34

my life should be in it

03:36

whether i should think about those

03:37

things and then like and from that level

03:39

you work it all the way down to what am

03:41

i doing with myself i’m playing drums in

03:42

the band just like is that what I should

03:44

be doing myself and I think that

03:48

probably the biggest question I like

03:50

like I love it I love it more than

03:52

anything but then is that what I should

03:54

be doing self n Eddy

04:19

you

