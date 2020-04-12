Rural Alberta Advantage Music Interview (Rock Talks)

—
Rock Talks interviews Canadian trio Rural Alberta Advantage at Washington, D.C.’s Rock N Roll Hotel about music, memories, and what’s up next.
—
—
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
so why do you think music is so powerful
it’s not a funny question funny no no
hey if it’s funny it’s not it’s
I mean music has been around forever
right like I don’t think that we as
modern human beings can even understand
how basic it is to us because it’s just
like been around since before recorded
history so I think there’s just
something intrinsic about it in my life
who’s been keep key moments and events
that are sort of you know underscored by
different songs and never gonna forget
those songs so that’s what’s amazing
about it is that you know means it can
affect people in ways it crappy artists
initially but its toll
I don’t think I really realized how like
when I was just going to shows how like
how the interaction between the audience
the band is so important because like
when they want an audience is just
really into it it completely changes
like the performance for a man
who is our life’s biggest questions yeah
why is the biggest one thing for like we
all just found our lives biggest
02:30
question actually I know I guess I guess
there’s always never you you’re writing
music there’s always a certain sense of
what am I ever wrong I just want to be
the last one yeah there’s always that
sort of uncertainty or is this gonna be
the best thing ever done and that’s it
an experience has been nothing not
predictable like it’s just grown in a
way that I never fathom so I guess the
big question for me might be what’s
what’s next I mean honestly if I’m
trying to answer it honestly I would say
the pervy life’s biggest question is
like everything i’m doing like what is
the point of it like it you know is the
i have been to this point in fairly non
religious person and then I always
wonder whether that is like is the way
my life should be in it
whether i should think about those
things and then like and from that level
you work it all the way down to what am
i doing with myself i’m playing drums in
the band just like is that what I should
be doing myself and I think that
probably the biggest question I like
like I love it I love it more than
anything but then is that what I should
be doing self n Eddy
you
—
Previously published on YouTube.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
