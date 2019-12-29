Get Daily Email
Single People Tell Us About Their Worst Break-Up

Host and comedian Rose Surnow asked people about their worst and best break-ups. Have you ever had a break-up that actually went well? Watch to find out!

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00
– Worst break up ever is when my, the guy I was dating
00:02
basically told me that he was into my sister
00:04
and like started talking to her instead.
00:06
– Hi, I’m Rose Surnow and this is Inside Intimacy.
00:09
Today we’re talking about breakups.
00:16
Would you like to be in a video that we’re shooting.
00:18
– [Runner] What’s it for?
00:18
– Its for Soul Pancake.
00:20
You guys, I don’t like running.
00:22
– He said something, he’s like well if I wasn’t talking
00:24
to Trinity then I would be talking to Leia.
00:27
And I like, it was a lot,
00:29
I went to the other room and I cried.
00:31
– It was over text message.
00:32
– Rude. – What?
00:33
– I saw him earlier that day at school
00:35
and then later he texted me, and he was like,
00:38
I don’t think like we’re on the same page
00:40
and like I’m not really feeling us anymore
00:42
and I was like, I saw you today, why are you telling me this
00:45
over text, I was just so mad that like
00:47
he couldn’t tell me to my face and he was like,
00:49
I didn’t want to see you cry.
00:50
– He was like texting me and he was like,
00:52
hey come over to my house, and I was like, why?
00:54
And he was like, we need to talk,
00:56
and I was like, nevermind, I’m not coming over
00:59
I already know, so goodbye.
01:00
– She told me that because she knew I had a single parent,
01:03
she was kind of nervous that she’s heard
01:05
that people who have single parents are trouble.
01:08
– That takes a lot of us out of the game.
01:10
– Yeah, it’s true.
01:11
– And what did you say to her?
01:13
That hurt your feelings?
01:14
– Yeah, I think it definitely did, because I feel like
01:16
a lot of people do think that people who have like
01:18
single parents or like, – are messed up or something?
01:20
– Yeah, yeah, yeah.
01:22
– Yeah well both of us have kind of
01:23
like a strange dad situations, there’s like all
01:26
these stereotypes and it’s like, no, if you’re healthy
01:28
and you work on yourself you can still
01:29
have great relationships.
01:29
– Oh yeah, definitely.
01:31
I mean I think that what I told her, I was sort of yelling
01:33
but I was sort of like, I work twice as hard
01:36
as people who have two happy parents.
01:39
– We were dating for like two years
01:40
and we went in my kitchen, we were talking
01:43
he got mad, threw a knife at my counter
01:47
almost hit me, didn’t hit me.
01:48
Yeah and ended it write there.
01:50
– Were you terrified?
01:52
– Yes, yeah, I stormed out of my room
01:54
and like ran away from him, called my mom.
01:56
– I mean you could have like possibly pressed charges.
01:58
– She made him pay for the counter that he broke
02:02
and we moved like that year.
02:04
– Because of him?
02:04
– Yes.
02:05
Because of him.
02:06
– Yeah it was a week before Prom, like and we still
02:09
ended up going to Prom together.
02:10
– Obviously you’re in front of all your friends
02:12
and you’re young so you can’t talk about hurt feelings
02:14
but like were your feelings hurt?
02:15
– No they were hurt, they were hurt,
02:16
like Prom was super weird.
02:18
– And how did you cope with the break up?
02:20
– I sat in a ball on the couch for a really long time.
02:23
– With my bros, I was balling with the bros,
02:25
going crazy.
02:26
– Basically just to deal with it, I went to a bunch
02:27
of parties, got with a bunch of people,
02:29
drank a lot, and kind of just suppressed it
02:32
until it was over and then it was done.
02:34
– What was your best break up, have you ever had
02:37
like a killer good break up, where you’re like
02:38
that went surprisingly good?
02:41
– The best break up I ever had was a girl broke up
02:44
with me over text when I wanted to break up
02:46
with her like three weeks later.
02:49
’cause I feel like for me, you know break ups
02:52
I’m always like I gotta like, see out the birthday,
02:54
I gotta be cool if I run into her family.
02:57
You know wait a few months, wait til the timings great.
03:00
So if someone just texts me and was like, nah we’re good,
03:02
that’s fantastic.
03:03
– Did you ever have a really good break up
03:05
where you were like, that went surprisingly well?
03:07
– You know what, I can’t say that I really did.
03:08
I would always have my feelings hurt.
03:10
Even if it was like me wanting to end the relationship
03:13
there would be something and that’s I mean,
03:16
it all comes back to not loving myself enough but.
03:19
– No, break ups are generally very painful.
03:21
– Yeah, absolutely.
03:22
– I told an ex that I only dated for 90 days.
03:25
And so at the end of 90 days I just went it’s done.
03:29
– Saying I only date people for 90 days
03:31
that was just a way to get out of it,
03:32
that wasn’t true was it?
03:33
– Yeah it wasn’t true, yeah, yeah, it was just a line,
03:36
so yeah, I managed to pull it off.
03:38
– Such a weird thing to say to somebody.
03:40
– I was really good friends with a guy
03:41
that I was dating and I think we both just got
03:44
really bored of each other and we mutually
03:45
at the same time texted each other like,
03:47
do you just want to not talk anymore?
03:49
And then that was it, it was fine,
03:50
we were still friends after.
03:51
– It just taught me, I live my best life
03:53
and I like the relationship I built after that
03:55
was amazing, so, if it wasn’t God’s plan
03:57
it wasn’t God’s plan.
04:09
♪ Soul Pancake ♪
04:10
♪ Subscribe ♪


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

