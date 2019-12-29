Single People Tell Us About Their Worst Break-Up

—
Transcript:
– Worst break up ever is when my, the guy I was dating
basically told me that he was into my sister
and like started talking to her instead.
– Hi, I’m Rose Surnow and this is Inside Intimacy.
Today we’re talking about breakups.
Would you like to be in a video that we’re shooting.
– [Runner] What’s it for?
– Its for Soul Pancake.
You guys, I don’t like running.
– He said something, he’s like well if I wasn’t talking
to Trinity then I would be talking to Leia.
And I like, it was a lot,
I went to the other room and I cried.
– It was over text message.
– Rude. – What?
– I saw him earlier that day at school
and then later he texted me, and he was like,
I don’t think like we’re on the same page
and like I’m not really feeling us anymore
and I was like, I saw you today, why are you telling me this
over text, I was just so mad that like
he couldn’t tell me to my face and he was like,
I didn’t want to see you cry.
– He was like texting me and he was like,
hey come over to my house, and I was like, why?
And he was like, we need to talk,
and I was like, nevermind, I’m not coming over
I already know, so goodbye.
– She told me that because she knew I had a single parent,
she was kind of nervous that she’s heard
that people who have single parents are trouble.
– That takes a lot of us out of the game.
– Yeah, it’s true.
– And what did you say to her?
That hurt your feelings?
– Yeah, I think it definitely did, because I feel like
a lot of people do think that people who have like
single parents or like, – are messed up or something?
– Yeah, yeah, yeah.
– Yeah well both of us have kind of
like a strange dad situations, there’s like all
these stereotypes and it’s like, no, if you’re healthy
and you work on yourself you can still
have great relationships.
– Oh yeah, definitely.
I mean I think that what I told her, I was sort of yelling
but I was sort of like, I work twice as hard
as people who have two happy parents.
– We were dating for like two years
and we went in my kitchen, we were talking
he got mad, threw a knife at my counter
almost hit me, didn’t hit me.
Yeah and ended it write there.
– Were you terrified?
– Yes, yeah, I stormed out of my room
and like ran away from him, called my mom.
– I mean you could have like possibly pressed charges.
– She made him pay for the counter that he broke
and we moved like that year.
– Because of him?
– Yes.
Because of him.
– Yeah it was a week before Prom, like and we still
ended up going to Prom together.
– Obviously you’re in front of all your friends
and you’re young so you can’t talk about hurt feelings
but like were your feelings hurt?
– No they were hurt, they were hurt,
like Prom was super weird.
– And how did you cope with the break up?
– I sat in a ball on the couch for a really long time.
– With my bros, I was balling with the bros,
going crazy.
– Basically just to deal with it, I went to a bunch
of parties, got with a bunch of people,
drank a lot, and kind of just suppressed it
until it was over and then it was done.
– What was your best break up, have you ever had
like a killer good break up, where you’re like
that went surprisingly good?
– The best break up I ever had was a girl broke up
with me over text when I wanted to break up
with her like three weeks later.
’cause I feel like for me, you know break ups
I’m always like I gotta like, see out the birthday,
I gotta be cool if I run into her family.
You know wait a few months, wait til the timings great.
So if someone just texts me and was like, nah we’re good,
that’s fantastic.
– Did you ever have a really good break up
where you were like, that went surprisingly well?
– You know what, I can’t say that I really did.
I would always have my feelings hurt.
Even if it was like me wanting to end the relationship
there would be something and that’s I mean,
it all comes back to not loving myself enough but.
– No, break ups are generally very painful.
– Yeah, absolutely.
– I told an ex that I only dated for 90 days.
And so at the end of 90 days I just went it’s done.
– Saying I only date people for 90 days
that was just a way to get out of it,
that wasn’t true was it?
– Yeah it wasn’t true, yeah, yeah, it was just a line,
so yeah, I managed to pull it off.
– Such a weird thing to say to somebody.
– I was really good friends with a guy
that I was dating and I think we both just got
really bored of each other and we mutually
at the same time texted each other like,
do you just want to not talk anymore?
And then that was it, it was fine,
we were still friends after.
– It just taught me, I live my best life
and I like the relationship I built after that
was amazing, so, if it wasn’t God’s plan
it wasn’t God’s plan.
♪ Soul Pancake ♪
♪ Subscribe ♪
