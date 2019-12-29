Single People Tell Us About Their Worst Break-Up

—

Host and comedian Rose Surnow asked people about their worst and best break-ups. Have you ever had a break-up that actually went well? Watch to find out!

– Worst break up ever is when my, the guy I was dating

basically told me that he was into my sister

and like started talking to her instead.

– Hi, I’m Rose Surnow and this is Inside Intimacy.

Today we’re talking about breakups.

Would you like to be in a video that we’re shooting.

– [Runner] What’s it for?

– Its for Soul Pancake.

You guys, I don’t like running.

– He said something, he’s like well if I wasn’t talking

to Trinity then I would be talking to Leia.

And I like, it was a lot,

I went to the other room and I cried.

– It was over text message.

– Rude. – What?

– I saw him earlier that day at school

and then later he texted me, and he was like,

I don’t think like we’re on the same page

and like I’m not really feeling us anymore

and I was like, I saw you today, why are you telling me this

over text, I was just so mad that like

he couldn’t tell me to my face and he was like,

I didn’t want to see you cry.

– He was like texting me and he was like,

hey come over to my house, and I was like, why?

And he was like, we need to talk,

and I was like, nevermind, I’m not coming over

I already know, so goodbye.

– She told me that because she knew I had a single parent,

she was kind of nervous that she’s heard

that people who have single parents are trouble.

– That takes a lot of us out of the game.

– Yeah, it’s true.

– And what did you say to her?

That hurt your feelings?

– Yeah, I think it definitely did, because I feel like

a lot of people do think that people who have like

single parents or like, – are messed up or something?

– Yeah, yeah, yeah.

– Yeah well both of us have kind of

like a strange dad situations, there’s like all

these stereotypes and it’s like, no, if you’re healthy

and you work on yourself you can still

have great relationships.

– Oh yeah, definitely.

I mean I think that what I told her, I was sort of yelling

but I was sort of like, I work twice as hard

as people who have two happy parents.

– We were dating for like two years

and we went in my kitchen, we were talking

he got mad, threw a knife at my counter

almost hit me, didn’t hit me.

Yeah and ended it write there.

– Were you terrified?

– Yes, yeah, I stormed out of my room

and like ran away from him, called my mom.

– I mean you could have like possibly pressed charges.

– She made him pay for the counter that he broke

and we moved like that year.

– Because of him?

– Yes.

Because of him.

– Yeah it was a week before Prom, like and we still

ended up going to Prom together.

– Obviously you’re in front of all your friends

and you’re young so you can’t talk about hurt feelings

but like were your feelings hurt?

– No they were hurt, they were hurt,

like Prom was super weird.

– And how did you cope with the break up?

– I sat in a ball on the couch for a really long time.

– With my bros, I was balling with the bros,

going crazy.

– Basically just to deal with it, I went to a bunch

of parties, got with a bunch of people,

drank a lot, and kind of just suppressed it

until it was over and then it was done.

– What was your best break up, have you ever had

like a killer good break up, where you’re like

that went surprisingly good?

– The best break up I ever had was a girl broke up

with me over text when I wanted to break up

with her like three weeks later.

’cause I feel like for me, you know break ups

I’m always like I gotta like, see out the birthday,

I gotta be cool if I run into her family.

You know wait a few months, wait til the timings great.

So if someone just texts me and was like, nah we’re good,

that’s fantastic.

– Did you ever have a really good break up

where you were like, that went surprisingly well?

– You know what, I can’t say that I really did.

I would always have my feelings hurt.

Even if it was like me wanting to end the relationship

there would be something and that’s I mean,

it all comes back to not loving myself enough but.

– No, break ups are generally very painful.

– Yeah, absolutely.

– I told an ex that I only dated for 90 days.

And so at the end of 90 days I just went it’s done.

– Saying I only date people for 90 days

that was just a way to get out of it,

that wasn’t true was it?

– Yeah it wasn’t true, yeah, yeah, it was just a line,

so yeah, I managed to pull it off.

– Such a weird thing to say to somebody.

– I was really good friends with a guy

that I was dating and I think we both just got

really bored of each other and we mutually

at the same time texted each other like,

do you just want to not talk anymore?

And then that was it, it was fine,

we were still friends after.

– It just taught me, I live my best life

and I like the relationship I built after that

was amazing, so, if it wasn’t God’s plan

it wasn’t God’s plan.

