Mr. Andersen describes the relationship between voltage, current and resistance in an electric circuit. Ohm’s Law is introduced through a circuit simulation.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:03

Hi. It’s Mr. Andersen and today I’m going to be talking about voltage, current

00:09

and resistance. All of these things are found in electric circuits. It’s hard to see electricity

00:14

move and so lot’s of times we don’t have a gut instinct for what’s really going on. And

00:19

so I always like to start with an analogy. The analogy here is going to be the analogy

00:23

of water. And so if we have a bunch of water at the top of a water tower it has potential

00:28

energy. And potential energy in electricity is going to be called voltage. And we measure

00:34

that in volts. As that water flows down to a toilet or a sink, the current, and the symbol

00:41

for that is I, the current is going to be how much of that water is actually flowing.

00:48

And so the water’s going to flow down and eventually through the sinks and the toilet,

00:52

it’s hopefully going to be cleaned and then eventually pumped back up to the top of that

00:57

water tower again. And so what’s resistance? We call that R. Resistance is simply anything

01:04

that resists the flow of that electricity and so anything like smaller pipes or maybe

01:12

clogging inside the pipes that slow down the passage of the water is going to offer resistance.

01:17

Likewise anything in a wire or anything that slows down electricity is going to offer resistance.

01:22

And so voltage is measured in volts. Current is measured in amps. And resistance is measured

01:29

in ohms. And each of those terms comes from a famous scientist that figured somethings

01:34

out about electricity.

01:36

Now today I am going to use what’s used the circuit construction kit. If you want to play

01:41

around with this you could go to this website. It’s called phet.colorado.edu and they’ve

01:45

put together a wonderful simulation that shows you how electricity actually works. And so

01:51

it’s a circuit construction kit. The one that I’m using is a DC, that means direct current

01:56

construction kit. And so what you can do is you can add a battery. So let’s add a battery

02:02

and if you control click on it or right click on it, you can actually show the value. And

02:07

so this is a 9-volt battery. So that means it has that much potential energy. And so

02:14

the batteries that you put in a fire detector would be an example of a 9-volt. Let’s add

02:19

a wire to that and another wire and let’s measure the current that flows through it.

02:25

And so I’m going to put an ammeter out here. Grab that. And this is going to measure the

02:30

amps which is going to be the current that flows through it. Let’s also grab another

02:34

wire and let’s kind of make this a complete circuit. And so if I grab a wire here, another

02:41

wire here and then we connect it back up okay. And so if we add a wire over here as well.

02:47

Now if you know anything about electricity you know that something bad is about to happen.

02:51

I’m about to short this battery. So what happens to a battery when it’s shorted out? Well you

02:58

can see that the electrons are just cruising around. You see the ammeter is off the, it’s

03:04

pegged all the way to the top. It also says it’s reduced the animation to less than 1%

03:09

of its normal speed. And so in the lab that’s bad because you’ll get sparks and you’ll also

03:15

could explode your battery. So let’s not do that. I’m going to split this junction right

03:19

here and actually let me split it right here. So that’s bad. That’s not a healthy circuit.

03:26

And so now let’s add the third thing. So again

03:29

what we have is we have voltage, that’s the potential energy. We have current, that’s

03:34

the flow of the electrons, but now let’s add a resistor here. So if we add a resistor to

03:40

our circuit and then connect it up, and let it run, then we have a healthier looking circuit.

03:46

And so what we now have is potential energy that’s pushing the electrons is this direction.

03:50

It’s going through an ammeter which is measuring the amps as it moves through it and now we

03:55

have a resistor, and that’s something that’s slowing down the passage of those electrons.

03:59

And let’s actually show that value. Okay, so what do we have? Let’s get back to our

04:04

terms again. We’ve got voltage or V. And we can see that that’s a 9-volt battery. We have

04:12

amperage and so that’s going to be current and we use I to explain what current is. Or

04:17

that’s the symbol for current. We measure that in amps. And then the last thing we have

04:22

is resistance. And resistance is going to be measured in ohms. And so we can actually

04:28

look at these values and you should be able to figure out what’s called ohm’s law. So

04:33

we have 9 volts. We have 10 ohms of resistance and we have .9 amps. And so if you take 9.

04:43

9 equals 10, sorry about the bad writing, times .9. In other words we could start just

04:59

with the numbers itself. And so Ohm’s Law is simply this. V equals I times R. Whoa,

05:10

that’s an ugly looking R. So V equals I times R. In other words the voltage equals the current

05:18

times the resistance. And so what should happen, if we increase the voltage. Well if we increase

05:25

the voltage and the resistance is set, so it’s not going to change, if we increase the

05:30

voltage what should happen to the current? Well let’s try it.

05:34

So if I do that, if I increase the voltage,

05:40

excuse me, so let’s change the voltage, let’s now change it to a higher value, what’s going

05:49

to happen to the amps or the current? The current is going to increase. The resistance

05:53

stays the same and so as I increase the voltage, what’s going to happen to the current? The

05:58

current is going to increase. And the cool thing about this animation is watch. If we

06:01

increase the voltage even yet, it shows the electrons or tries to represent the electrons

06:06

and their speed. And so the more volts that we add to our battery the more current we

06:11

get moving through it. Now likewise, what happens if we change the amount of resistance?

06:19

So now let’s change the resistance. So it’s 10 ohms. Let’s increase it. Let’s say we increase

06:25

it. Let’s say we make it 51 ohms, what happens to it? Well as we increase the resistance

06:32

then the current is going to decrease. And so there’s an inverse relationship between

06:37

the resistance and the current. And then there’s a direct relationship between the voltage

06:42

and the current. And so that’s simply going to be Ohm’s Law. And so you can solve problems.

06:49

In other words if I were to close this up, let’s close this up, not show you what it

06:54

is. If I didn’t know what the voltage was but I knew knew that the current was .94 amps

07:01

and I knew that the resistance was 51.25 ohms we should be able to figure out the voltage.

07:08

And so in a simple circuit, you can figure out based on current, based on resistance,

07:14

and volt, you can figure out one of the other ones.

07:16

The best way that I remember this, and so

07:19

you may use a different kind of a mnemonic to remember this, is I have this pyramid,

07:24

where I have voltage at the top, I have current on one side and resistance on the other and

07:29

so I’ll I do is simply us my hand and I cover up the one that I want to find. And so let’s

07:34

say my unknown is voltage. I could simply cover up the V and that’s going to be the

07:43

current times the resistance. And so if I don’t know the voltage, so if I cover that

07:47

up, voltage is simply going to be the current times the resistance. If I don’t know the

07:54

current, and so let’s cover that up, let’s say I don’t know the current, current is going

07:59

to be the voltage divided by the resistance. And likewise, if I don’t know the resistance,

08:04

so if I cover that up, resistance is going to be the voltage divided by the current.

08:09

And so this whole thing is called Ohm’s Law. And this is bad writing. I’m not too good

08:15

at the mouse. So this would be Ohm’s Law and it just shows us the relationship between

08:21

voltage, current and resistance. And all of these are named after famous scientists that

08:26

worked on electricity. This would be Volta, so the volts come from Volta. This is the

08:34

resistance and so this is Ohms. And then current is Amp. Ampere is his name.

08:40

And so that’s Ohm’s law. And the easiest way

08:43

to figure out how each of these things work is to actually use the circuit construction

08:48

kit. You can also use things like this. We can use a voltmeter. So we could put a voltmeter

08:55

right here. And you can actually put the voltmeter in different places and it will measure the

08:59

voltage. And so that voltage would be 48.12. And so you can use an ammeter. And then let

09:06

me get rid of that for a second. If you really want to have fun then you add something called

09:11

a light bulb. And so if we add a light bulb to this. Again we have to have electricity

09:18

flow in one direction and in the other, we can actually generate light. And so if I change

09:23

the resistance, let’s change the resistance, so let’s get a variable resistor, I can decrease

09:30

the amount of resistance and we get greater current. So we have electrons that are flowing

09:34

at a greater rate and we also have more light and we have more heat and that’s a simple

09:40

circuit. I’ll talk more about what is a parallel circuit, what is a series circuit a little

09:44

bit later. But I hope that’s a great start.

