Home / Learning / Voltage, Current, and Resistance

Voltage, Current, and Resistance

Mr. Andersen describes the relationship between voltage, current and resistance in an electric circuit. Ohm’s Law is introduced through a circuit simulation.


Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:03
Hi. It’s Mr. Andersen and today I’m going to be talking about voltage, current
00:09
and resistance. All of these things are found in electric circuits. It’s hard to see electricity
00:14
move and so lot’s of times we don’t have a gut instinct for what’s really going on. And
00:19
so I always like to start with an analogy. The analogy here is going to be the analogy
00:23
of water. And so if we have a bunch of water at the top of a water tower it has potential
00:28
energy. And potential energy in electricity is going to be called voltage. And we measure
00:34
that in volts. As that water flows down to a toilet or a sink, the current, and the symbol
00:41
for that is I, the current is going to be how much of that water is actually flowing.
00:48
And so the water’s going to flow down and eventually through the sinks and the toilet,
00:52
it’s hopefully going to be cleaned and then eventually pumped back up to the top of that
00:57
water tower again. And so what’s resistance? We call that R. Resistance is simply anything
01:04
that resists the flow of that electricity and so anything like smaller pipes or maybe
01:12
clogging inside the pipes that slow down the passage of the water is going to offer resistance.
01:17
Likewise anything in a wire or anything that slows down electricity is going to offer resistance.
01:22
And so voltage is measured in volts. Current is measured in amps. And resistance is measured
01:29
in ohms. And each of those terms comes from a famous scientist that figured somethings
01:34
out about electricity.
01:36
Now today I am going to use what’s used the circuit construction kit. If you want to play
01:41
around with this you could go to this website. It’s called phet.colorado.edu and they’ve
01:45
put together a wonderful simulation that shows you how electricity actually works. And so
01:51
it’s a circuit construction kit. The one that I’m using is a DC, that means direct current
01:56
construction kit. And so what you can do is you can add a battery. So let’s add a battery
02:02
and if you control click on it or right click on it, you can actually show the value. And
02:07
so this is a 9-volt battery. So that means it has that much potential energy. And so
02:14
the batteries that you put in a fire detector would be an example of a 9-volt. Let’s add
02:19
a wire to that and another wire and let’s measure the current that flows through it.
02:25
And so I’m going to put an ammeter out here. Grab that. And this is going to measure the
02:30
amps which is going to be the current that flows through it. Let’s also grab another
02:34
wire and let’s kind of make this a complete circuit. And so if I grab a wire here, another
02:41
wire here and then we connect it back up okay. And so if we add a wire over here as well.
02:47
Now if you know anything about electricity you know that something bad is about to happen.
02:51
I’m about to short this battery. So what happens to a battery when it’s shorted out? Well you
02:58
can see that the electrons are just cruising around. You see the ammeter is off the, it’s
03:04
pegged all the way to the top. It also says it’s reduced the animation to less than 1%
03:09
of its normal speed. And so in the lab that’s bad because you’ll get sparks and you’ll also
03:15
could explode your battery. So let’s not do that. I’m going to split this junction right
03:19
here and actually let me split it right here. So that’s bad. That’s not a healthy circuit.
03:26
And so now let’s add the third thing. So again
03:29
what we have is we have voltage, that’s the potential energy. We have current, that’s
03:34
the flow of the electrons, but now let’s add a resistor here. So if we add a resistor to
03:40
our circuit and then connect it up, and let it run, then we have a healthier looking circuit.
03:46
And so what we now have is potential energy that’s pushing the electrons is this direction.
03:50
It’s going through an ammeter which is measuring the amps as it moves through it and now we
03:55
have a resistor, and that’s something that’s slowing down the passage of those electrons.
03:59
And let’s actually show that value. Okay, so what do we have? Let’s get back to our
04:04
terms again. We’ve got voltage or V. And we can see that that’s a 9-volt battery. We have
04:12
amperage and so that’s going to be current and we use I to explain what current is. Or
04:17
that’s the symbol for current. We measure that in amps. And then the last thing we have
04:22
is resistance. And resistance is going to be measured in ohms. And so we can actually
04:28
look at these values and you should be able to figure out what’s called ohm’s law. So
04:33
we have 9 volts. We have 10 ohms of resistance and we have .9 amps. And so if you take 9.
04:43
9 equals 10, sorry about the bad writing, times .9. In other words we could start just
04:59
with the numbers itself. And so Ohm’s Law is simply this. V equals I times R. Whoa,
05:10
that’s an ugly looking R. So V equals I times R. In other words the voltage equals the current
05:18
times the resistance. And so what should happen, if we increase the voltage. Well if we increase
05:25
the voltage and the resistance is set, so it’s not going to change, if we increase the
05:30
voltage what should happen to the current? Well let’s try it.
05:34
So if I do that, if I increase the voltage,
05:40
excuse me, so let’s change the voltage, let’s now change it to a higher value, what’s going
05:49
to happen to the amps or the current? The current is going to increase. The resistance
05:53
stays the same and so as I increase the voltage, what’s going to happen to the current? The
05:58
current is going to increase. And the cool thing about this animation is watch. If we
06:01
increase the voltage even yet, it shows the electrons or tries to represent the electrons
06:06
and their speed. And so the more volts that we add to our battery the more current we
06:11
get moving through it. Now likewise, what happens if we change the amount of resistance?
06:19
So now let’s change the resistance. So it’s 10 ohms. Let’s increase it. Let’s say we increase
06:25
it. Let’s say we make it 51 ohms, what happens to it? Well as we increase the resistance
06:32
then the current is going to decrease. And so there’s an inverse relationship between
06:37
the resistance and the current. And then there’s a direct relationship between the voltage
06:42
and the current. And so that’s simply going to be Ohm’s Law. And so you can solve problems.
06:49
In other words if I were to close this up, let’s close this up, not show you what it
06:54
is. If I didn’t know what the voltage was but I knew knew that the current was .94 amps
07:01
and I knew that the resistance was 51.25 ohms we should be able to figure out the voltage.
07:08
And so in a simple circuit, you can figure out based on current, based on resistance,
07:14
and volt, you can figure out one of the other ones.
07:16
The best way that I remember this, and so
07:19
you may use a different kind of a mnemonic to remember this, is I have this pyramid,
07:24
where I have voltage at the top, I have current on one side and resistance on the other and
07:29
so I’ll I do is simply us my hand and I cover up the one that I want to find. And so let’s
07:34
say my unknown is voltage. I could simply cover up the V and that’s going to be the
07:43
current times the resistance. And so if I don’t know the voltage, so if I cover that
07:47
up, voltage is simply going to be the current times the resistance. If I don’t know the
07:54
current, and so let’s cover that up, let’s say I don’t know the current, current is going
07:59
to be the voltage divided by the resistance. And likewise, if I don’t know the resistance,
08:04
so if I cover that up, resistance is going to be the voltage divided by the current.
08:09
And so this whole thing is called Ohm’s Law. And this is bad writing. I’m not too good
08:15
at the mouse. So this would be Ohm’s Law and it just shows us the relationship between
08:21
voltage, current and resistance. And all of these are named after famous scientists that
08:26
worked on electricity. This would be Volta, so the volts come from Volta. This is the
08:34
resistance and so this is Ohms. And then current is Amp. Ampere is his name.
08:40
And so that’s Ohm’s law. And the easiest way
08:43
to figure out how each of these things work is to actually use the circuit construction
08:48
kit. You can also use things like this. We can use a voltmeter. So we could put a voltmeter
08:55
right here. And you can actually put the voltmeter in different places and it will measure the
08:59
voltage. And so that voltage would be 48.12. And so you can use an ammeter. And then let
09:06
me get rid of that for a second. If you really want to have fun then you add something called
09:11
a light bulb. And so if we add a light bulb to this. Again we have to have electricity
09:18
flow in one direction and in the other, we can actually generate light. And so if I change
09:23
the resistance, let’s change the resistance, so let’s get a variable resistor, I can decrease
09:30
the amount of resistance and we get greater current. So we have electrons that are flowing
09:34
at a greater rate and we also have more light and we have more heat and that’s a simple
09:40
circuit. I’ll talk more about what is a parallel circuit, what is a series circuit a little
09:44
bit later. But I hope that’s a great start.

Previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Bozeman Science

Paul Andersen is an educational consultant and YouTube creator living in Bozeman, MT. He is an experienced educator having taught science in Montana for 20 years. Andersen was the 2011 Montana Teacher of the Year, and was also one of four finalists for the 2011 National Teacher of the Year. He was selected by YouTube as YouTube Edu Guru in 2012.

Andersen has provided training for thousands of students, teachers, administrators, and professors around the world. His specialties include the Next Generation Science Standards, educational technology, the flipped classroom, and effective classroom design. He enjoys providing meaningful professional development that can be applied immediately in the classroom. In addition to his work as a trainer, Andersen is an accomplished keynote speaker. When he is not working he enjoys spending time with family skiing and hiking in the mountains of Montana.

Connect with Paul Andersen of Bozeman Science:
On Facebook,
Instagram, and Twitter @PaulAndersen.

