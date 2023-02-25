7 Ways to Inspire Marital Harmony

—

For many people, marriage is the central relationship of their life. This special bond can bring love, happiness, and lasting companionship. Making a lifelong commitment to another person is a beautiful thing, true, but it isn’t without challenges.

No two couples are the same, and each requires a different approach to make their union last. Marriage can be tough at times, but there are strategies to make yours run more smoothly. Here are seven ways to ensure marital harmony.

1. Avoid Fighting for Control of the Controls

Human beings love to be in control, and even the most loving partners are no exception. This tendency often comes to the fore when the thermostat and the TV remote are involved. Chances are you and your spouse have mixed opinions on ideal temperatures and must-watch shows. If you can’t come to a compromise, invest in systems and strategies that will make you both happy.

For the thermostat battle, consider a split AC unit that allows you to set different temperatures for separate spaces. This system will let you both feel comfortable in your ideal indoor climate. A strategy for the TV remote could be alternating who gets to set the entertainment agenda each night. Try to be respectful of each other’s preferences and just enjoy some quality time together snuggled up on the couch.

2. Schedule a Weekly Date Night

Even though you’re already married, it is crucial to continue dating each other to keep your romance alive. So set aside one night a week for a fun or relaxing date night. You might designate Friday or Saturday as your special night or mix it up each week.

You could take turns choosing and planning your romantic outings. Having date nights on the calendar gives you both something to look forward to every week. Their pre-scheduled nature also guarantees you will get to spend some quality time together.

3. Form a Plan for Your Finances

Financial woes can put significant strains on a partnership. Arguments about money are the second leading cause of divorce in the U.S., just behind infidelity. Poor planning of your financial future puts huge amounts of stress on a marriage. To avoid conflicts, you and your partner should have detailed discussions of your finances as early as possible — ideally, before the wedding.

Decide whether you plan to have separate or joint bank accounts and credit cards. It is also essential to choose how to split up monthly expenses if you maintain separate accounts. For example, one spouse might handle the mortgage or rent while the other takes care of utilities and groceries.

4. Pay Attention to the Details

The little things often mean the most in relationships. Take a minute to write your sweetie a love note or pick up their favorite treat on your way home. Gestures that show your partner you’re thinking of them are great ways to support intimacy and connection.

Small tokens of gratitude also go a long way in a marriage. If your partner does something that you appreciate, be sure to tell them. A spouse who feels valued is likely to do the same for you. Continued reciprocity and thoughtfulness build a strong foundation for your future happiness.

5. Split the Household Duties

All of the household chores falling on just one spouse is a recipe for resentment and exhaustion. Those feelings build up over time and could significantly strain a relationship. Sit down with your significant other and find a way to equitably divide up duties.

Don’t be afraid to get down to the nitty-gritty when delegating tasks. One partner may decide to handle most indoor chores while the other takes on all outdoor tasks. You might alternate when one spouse handles the cooking and the other takes on cleanup.

6. Carve Out Solo Time

While your marriage might be the most important relationship in your life, it doesn’t have to be your entire world. Both spouses should take some time to do their own thing and see other friends. This might mean reading a book in another room, going to the gym, or having a girls’ night out.

Expecting your partner to fulfill your every need and desire is impossible. Instead, nurture other parts of your lives. This will make the time you and your partner spend together feel even more valuable.

7. Consider Couples Counseling

Therapy is a crucial component of a healthy marriage for many couples. Unfortunately, seeing a counselor is often branded as a last-ditch effort for partners inevitably headed for divorce court. If this is your way of thinking, it is time to reframe.

Working with a therapist allows you to discuss issues and have hard conversations in a healthy and supportive environment. You also have the space to discuss what is going right in your marriage. A counselor will tailor sessions to fit the unique needs of your relationship.

Singing the Same Tune

Achieving marital harmony becomes easier when you and your partner start singing the same tune. Couples can achieve this balance through compromise, commitment, love, and respect. Find ways to make life easier for your partner by paying attention and being willing to go the extra mile.

Don’t miss opportunities to make your spouse feel adored and appreciated. Whether you’re newlyweds or you’ve spent decades together, making your partnership the main priority is key to a happy, lasting marriage. While life together will inevitably come with obstacles, if you stick by each other, you can make it through anything.

This content is brought to you by Awais Ahmed.

