To Conceive, or Not To Conceive?

Nowadays, the decision to have a baby is more divisive than ever. Climate change, war, and socio-economic crises make it especially challenging for some. For others, now might not be the best time for more personal reasons. But when they start trying to conceive, many discover that fertility plays a more important role than any of these concerns.

Most of the time, infertility is seen as a women’s issue, and the male side of the equation is ignored. However, a recent study surveying 1,000 people shows that men’s erectile dysfunction (ED) has caused fertility issues for 75% of those trying to conceive. Keep reading to see how people across generations answered Superdrug Online Doctor’s questions and what they revealed about men’s perceptions of fertility.

Attempting to Improve Fertility

An almost infinite number of factors influence the possibility of becoming pregnant, including women’s egg counts and progesterone levels. That could be why 46% of survey respondents track their cycles as part of their efforts to conceive. But others focused on maintaining an active lifestyle, which can help increase sperm count. Meanwhile, 26% of respondents thought excessive masturbation could lower sperm count, even though there is no scientific evidence to prove this.

Who’s to blame?

Sadly, 51% of female respondents blamed themselves for their infertility issues. Moreover, 49% of men did the same. But these beliefs don’t change reality. Male infertility should be taken seriously, and growing evidence supports that men’s fertility decreases as they age. Also, Superdrug Online Doctor’s study reveals that infertility is often caused by ED, which young men can also experience due to an underlying health condition, certain lifestyle factors, and/or mental health.

There is nothing to be ashamed of when it comes to men’s reproductive health; however, since it is a delicate issue, couples may misunderstand each other. Most respondents — over 80% — believed fertility challenges have led to an increase in arguments with a partner.

But bringing a child into the world has other costs as well. Survey respondents have spent an average of $3,077 on trying to conceive, and 69% of respondents pointed to finances as the number one thing preventing them from having children.

Where there’s a will, there’s a way

Fertility struggles are common, and obstacles to achieving parenthood can happen at any age. To improve their chances, people looking to conceive have tried living a more active lifestyle, in vitro fertilization (IVF), or simply changing their diet. But while different conception methods and lifestyle changes may help, they can be thwarted by stress (which can affect hormones), genetic factors, or financial problems — the No. 1 barrier, according to the survey.

Worries over being able to ensure a prosperous life for a child are understandable, especially in our current economy. Combined with the complex problem of infertility, these issues can push couples to a tipping point. That’s why emotional support and open communication are just as important when trying to conceive as physical health and finances.

