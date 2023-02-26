9 Signs Your Love Connection Is Authentic

Are you wondering if the connection between you and your significant other is real? Do you crave that connection with someone so badly that it almost hurts? Is there a person in your life that makes butterflies flutter around in your stomach?

If this sounds familiar, then don’t worry — here are nine signs to look out for that will help you confidently say whether or not what’s going on between the two of you is genuine. With both of these elements combined, trust me when I say a relationship can go from just good enough to spectacular!

“Affection is when you see someone’s strengths; love is when you accept someone’s flaws.” — One Day

9. Related Life Stories

When two people are meant to be, they often share similarities in their past life stories. Whether these stories have been shared before or not, you can feel the connection between them — a kind of understanding that is deep and meaningful.

For example, this could be anything from similar hardships they’ve faced to parallel interests they both enjoy in common. That doesn’t just mean having the same interests or hobbies — if you have both had seemingly similar life experiences, whether positive or negative, it could be indicative of a strong bond between the two of you.

8. Overcoming Rock Bottom Together

Going through tough times together and coming out stronger on the other side is an experience like no other — it builds trust and strengthens the bond between two people in ways nothing else can. It’s important to recognize.

However, that true love isn’t just about being able to handle difficult times — it’s also about embracing the joys of life too! Especially when they come as a result of your shared struggle and resilience. The feeling of success after overcoming something together can make all the difference.

7. Future Plans Inclusion

When two people are connected, they often include each other in their future plans. This could be anything from improving together or having a family one day — whatever it is, you can tell by the way they talk about including you in their plans that the connection is real.

This doesn’t just have to be verbal — if your significant other is always finding ways to subtly hint at what life would look like if you two were together in the future, then this could be a sign of a strong bond.

6. Compromise & Sacrifice

Compromise and sacrifice are essential ingredients of any successful relationship — but especially so when two people have a strong connection. For instance, if your significant other is willing to give up certain things for the sake of you or the relationship, then this could be an indication that they genuinely care about you.

For instance, if you both are able to meet each other halfway and make sacrifices in order to make the relationship work — this could be another sign of something real between the two of you and worth fighting for regardless of what other people may think.

5. Peace of Mind

Whether that is a feeling of security or just a general warmth when you’re around them — if this feels like something familiar, then it could be an indication of something real between the two of you.

In addition to this, a strong connection also tends to include no judgment — meaning that your significant other will accept you for who you are without criticism or lectures. That kind of bond can be hard to find but is invaluable once it’s established.

4. Dependability & Trustworthiness

Reliability and trustworthiness go hand-in-hand in any relationship, but they mainly show up when two people have a real connection. If your significant other always follows through on their promises to you — whether it’s showing up for dates or small tasks — then this could be a sign of something special between the two of you.

Moreover, the same is true if they never betray your trust — those kinds of qualities can only come from an authentic bond. If you both feel safe enough to be vulnerable and honest with each other, then this could be a sign that the connection between you two is real.

“The scariest thing about distance is you don’t know if they’ll miss you or forget about you.” — Nicholas Sparks

3. Self-Improvement

Either this is emotional growth, personal development, or even spiritual advancement — if you both feel like your bond has helped each other grow in a positive way, then it’s likely something special going on between the two of you.

Additionally, if you have ever talked through a difficult situation together, and both of you emerged feeling supported and understood, then this could be an indication of a strong bond. Self-improvement doesn’t always have to be a solo journey — sometimes, having someone by your side can make all the difference.

2. Positive Criticism

Constructive criticism can actually play a positive part in the relationship. For example, if your significant other is able to lovingly tell you when something needs to change or point out areas for improvement without belittling your character — this could be a sign of a genuine bond between the two of you.

Therefore, even if it isn’t always easy to hear what they’re saying — if their critique is coming from a place of love and really helps improve your life in some way, that could be indicative of a strong connection between you two.

1. Accountability

Accountability is an essential factor in any relationship, particularly when it comes to two people who have a strong bond. If your significant other holds you accountable for things you’ve said or done and encourages you to be better — this could be a sign of something real between the two of you.

Furthermore, if they stick by your side even when times get tough — and make sure that both of you are taking responsibility for your actions — then this could be another indication that there’s something special between the two of you. This kind of commitment and accountability can only come from genuine connections.

“Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage.” — Lao-Tzu

The Bottom Line

Ultimately, the connection between two people is complex and hard to define. However, if you feel like there’s something real between you and your significant other — even if it’s hard to explain or understand what it is — then this could be a sign that the bond you share is genuine and strong.

It may not always be easy or make sense to others, but if it works for the two of you, then that’s all that matters. And remember — no matter what other people may think, as long as you both feel connected and supported by each other, that’s all that counts. Good luck!

Photo credit: Bruno Martins on unsplash.com