Relationship Alive! Do Breakups Have To Be Messy?

—

While some kind of issue is going to be at the heart of every breakup, how do you get past the issues and create a breakup that’s kind, generous, and respectful? How do you find compassion and understanding within the pain and grief? When it comes to conscious uncoupling, or divorce, are there ways to make the process easier on yourself and your soon-to-be-ex partner? In today’s episode, we confront whether or not breaking up has to be a sh*tshow – or can it be something that’s easeful despite the pain that’s inherent in the process.

LISTEN HERE:



—

A version of this post was originally posted on NeilSattin.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

Do you want to talk about how to have richer, more mindful, and enduring relationships?

◊♦◊

Photo: Screenshot