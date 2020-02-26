Useful Insight To Help You Win Your Love Back

—

Relationships can feel like turbulent storms when they are falling apart. You may hear the constant nagging about the things you do that are annoying or emotionally destructive to your partner. This, in turn, makes you angry, so you start saying hurtful things that you cannot take back.

In all honesty, if you do not take these outbursts to heart, then ultimately the relationship will come to a crashing halt. So let’s assume you did not take anything he or she has said to heart, and now you are free from the relationship and feeling trapped because you are alone.

Naturally, your next step is to do whatever it takes to win back your ex that you have learned to hate, and you now realize you so desperately love and need. Every guy has been there.

The dreaded, “What did I do” or “I should have never let here”, remorse stage.

You may have tried sending her poems, flowers, texts, or anything else to get her attention; yet somehow she is still not speaking to you. If this is the case, then it is time to step up your game.

I do not mean stand outside her window with a boombox playing your song, but rather, consider everything she has said to you. What? You mean actually listen?

You must ask yourself if you are willing to change, or if you even see the need to change. It is hard to lose someone you love, but it is even harder to lose yourself in someone you love.

Let’s say that again… men often lose themselves in the relationship and lose themselves trying to be the perfect boyfriend, rather than, be who they really are.

It is necessary to understand who you are and what you stand for. Ask yourself if you are willing to change any of yourself to gain the love of someone else. After all, you must be comfortable with who you are, and if someone is asking you to change, then maybe they are not right for you.

However, if you can see the truth in all of the rants, then you may find it is necessary to change. Do not expect her to help you with this, because they probably already tried and you rejected it as nagging or being a mother bear.

Instead, consider making small changes each day. Change is hard and it requires discipline, but it is realistic. We all have the ability to learn from our actions, to change for the better, and live a happier and more fulfilling life.

Sorry, that statement sounded like something right out of a cheesy self-help book. But think about it for a minute.

Ask yourself if you really want to be with this girl or if you are just feeling lonely or may be guilty for the break-up. Make sure you are certain that she is the woman you want to be with. It going to take effort, man-power and some ingenuity to get her back. If you answer that she is the right woman for you, then you may need to make the changes she nagged at you for so long.

Just remember that she may have moved on from the pain and heartache that your relationship seemed to present. Women get tired of fighting and raising grown men, therefore, do not expect her to come running into your arms simply because you made a few changes.

It takes time, and I mean a lot of time, to show a woman that you are serious. In all honesty, that is what women are looking for; a serious relationship with a man they can trust that makes them feel strong, safe, and secure. Be that guy or get out for good.

If you can not let go of wanting everything your way, then do not expect to win your love back. However, if you can learn to listen and compromise, then there is still a chance that she will see you are true in your love for her; and this makes all the difference in your chances of winning or losing her heart forever. Just remember, you cannot lie about how you have changed, because your actions will always speak louder than words.

—

This content is brought to you by Mahendra Kumawat.

Photo: Shutterstock