When To Quit a Relationship [Video]

.

.

Not a day goes by that someone doesn’t ask me this question in one form or another.

Why? Because few things in life involve more gut-wrenching second-guessing than deciding when to quit a relationship.

With heightened emotions and conflicting intuitions, it’s no wonder this situation gives our hearts and minds disorienting whiplash . . . all while wasting our most precious resource: time.

Today’s new video could end up saving you months or even years of pain by providing you with the questions you should be asking when making this big decision.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00 i was uh training the other day and the

00:02 person i was training with said to me

00:04 you know matt why is it that

00:07 people

00:08 tend to

00:09 hold on to relationships longer than

00:11 they should

00:13 and

00:14 why

00:15 so often to those people when they leave

00:17 a relationship

00:19 immediately

00:20 jump into another one like there’s this

00:23 uncanny ability to

00:26 find someone

00:27 weeks within weeks of your breakup

00:30 and then jump straight into another

00:33 relationship what are you how do you see

00:35 this

00:36 there i think i’ve heard it called

00:38 before a long time ago monkey branching

00:41 where where you don’t want to let go of

00:43 well i suppose that’s the the idea of

00:45 not letting go of the existing branch

00:47 until you have another one lined up so i

00:49 suppose monkey branching might be

00:52 a little more referential of the idea of

00:55 literally teeing someone else up before

00:58 you

00:59 leave but there’s a similar concept

01:01 going on there what do you think’s

01:02 happening

01:04 with the people who just jump into one

01:05 in relationship from another let’s start

01:07 with why why do you think someone won’t

01:09 let go of a relationship

01:11 i think the won’t letting go one is

01:13 more common in a way because i think we

01:15 as human beings struggle to let go of

01:18 things when we should there’s a famous

01:21 psychological bias called the sunk cost

01:23 fallacy or the uh what is it loss

01:26 aversion effect right it’s uh endowment

01:29 effect they call it where the things we

01:31 have are hard to let go of even when

01:34 they’re bad for us that could be a job

01:35 you should quit it can be a relationship

01:38 it can be possessions

01:40 it’s we instinctively

01:42 feel the pain of the thing we have if we

01:45 lose it

01:46 oh no maybe that thing was essential to

01:48 my survival maybe that was a terrible

01:50 decision and i can’t get it back and

01:53 you know when you’re in a relationship i

01:55 think a comedian made this joke once

01:56 like

01:58 no one leaves a relationship at the

01:59 moment the relationship is actually goes

02:02 terrible everyone waits another six

02:05 months at least

02:06 until they finally

02:08 pack it in and um well let’s just let’s

02:11 just pause on that for a moment because

02:13 i suppose the counter argument to that

02:16 would be

02:17 if i left the moment things were bad

02:22 then

02:23 i’m

02:24 the kind of person that

02:26 doesn’t try to get through difficult

02:27 times in a relationship

02:29 you know

02:30 if every if every relationship is going

02:32 to go through difficult times

02:34 and i leave as soon as it’s bad

02:38 then

02:38 i’m i’m a runner i’m a quitter so then

02:41 it brings up the question

02:43 how long should it be bad for before you

02:47 leave hey

02:48 here i am matthew interrupting my own

02:51 video it’s better than it’s better than

02:53 an advertisement for dove

02:55 instead i’ve got something that could

02:56 actually change your life not just make

02:58 you smell better

03:00 it’s a virtual retreat it’s a three

03:02 three-day immersive coaching program

03:05 that i take people through personally

03:07 live wherever you are in the world you

03:09 can do it from the comfort of your own

03:11 home but it’s a program that i’ve been

03:13 running for over 15 years now and it’s

03:16 one that can radically transform your

03:18 relationship with your emotions your

03:20 confidence your self-love and your

03:23 direction in life to find out more just

03:26 go to mhvirtualretreat.com

03:30 and now back to me well that’s it right

03:33 i think it’s more that people don’t

03:35 leave when they realize there’s no

03:37 repair for this relationship when people

03:40 have even accepted or they think i don’t

03:42 think this thing is going to change or

03:44 this has gone on too long

03:46 they we still drag it out a bit longer

03:49 um what’s too long though

03:52 well because we might think there’s no

03:53 way to actually be happy in this

03:55 relationship or there’s no way to get my

03:57 needs met

03:58 and we still kind of dither on making

04:01 the painful choice

04:03 sometimes that’s just because we know

04:05 that’s going to go horribly

04:06 as a and the conversation is going to be

04:08 horrible sometimes it’s because we

04:11 secretly

04:12 are just scared that we’re making a bad

04:16 decision or we’re we’re frightened of

04:19 how we will

04:20 now figure out our lives and identity

04:23 without this person because there’s

04:24 there’s a whole rebuilding that goes on

04:26 and it’s like it’s like preparing for

04:29 you know it’s like preparing for a big

04:31 dive or something you gotta like i gotta

04:33 strap my oxygen tank on i gotta be ready

04:35 i gotta be prepped and trained because

04:37 once i go down there i’m i’m not gonna

04:40 come back up for a while so i got to be

04:41 ready

04:42 or you might be telling yourself they’re

04:43 going to change or the situation is

04:45 going to change and i think a big

04:48 question on a lot of people’s minds is

04:51 am i being crazy for thinking this is

04:53 going to change

04:55 and at what point do i give up on the

04:57 idea that that this is gonna change

05:00 you know when is the right time to

05:01 decide this is not gonna change or when

05:03 is the right time to decide to throw in

05:05 the towel on a relationship that you’re

05:07 trying to

05:09 fix it’s hard it’s a hard decision um

05:14 i have to say more often i see people

05:16 though

05:18 who struggle because they can’t leave

05:20 rather than people leaving too early

05:23 more common is people staying too long

05:25 than leaving but if you think about it

05:27 when people stay too long a part of that

05:30 is because of the justification

05:32 they’re doing in their mind where

05:34 they’re saying

05:35 they’re continuing to convince

05:37 themselves that this might change

05:40 there’s a you know they’re

05:42 they’re looking at it as it’s as if it’s

05:44 still a question mark

05:47 and i’m fascinated by that because

05:50 it’s

05:52 whether it’s with partners

05:55 or with family members

05:57 or friends

05:59 there are always going to be

06:03 things that we

06:04 really don’t like or wish were different

06:08 or

06:09 you know

06:12 that create arguments that create

06:13 friction

06:16 and

06:19 we have to almost start from the place

06:22 of saying our relationship with a person

06:25 is the relationship we have today not

06:27 the relationship we have in the future

06:31 and there’s a series of questions we

06:33 have to

06:34 kind of ask ourselves which is

06:37 is it bearable as it is today

06:41 if the answer is no something has to

06:43 change immediately

06:46 if it’s livable unbearable but it’s not

06:49 it’s not meeting my needs in the way

06:51 that i would need it to long term

06:54 then the question becomes

06:57 is this about to change

07:00 is this something that can change

07:02 and is going to change anytime soon

07:07 and that’s the part where p most people

07:09 are not honest with themselves

07:13 right i had a

07:14 really interesting situation where

07:19 someone said to me

07:21 they were they were talking about how

07:24 their ex

07:26 they felt like their ex was right for

07:27 them but they’d just broken up the week

07:30 before

07:31 and

07:32 and i was saying to this person i see no

07:35 reason why he’s gonna change

07:38 like what what indication has he given

07:40 you that he’s gonna

07:42 change and my friend said well

07:45 well i just

07:47 you know

07:48 we we argue about this stuff i said but

07:50 has he actually has he actually

07:52 acknowledged these things

07:55 that

07:56 you have a problem with has he

07:57 acknowledged them and showed a genuine

07:59 commitment to changing them

08:02 and she said well

08:04 he

08:05 no he but you know like he he he’s so

08:08 many of the things that i want and so on

08:10 i said okay so firstly there’s no

08:12 there’s not even evidence from his side

08:15 that he wants to change

08:17 or is willing to or is making a plan to

08:19 change is committed to change

08:22 and change is really really hard right

08:24 there’s that jacob and broad quote

08:25 consider how hard it is to change

08:26 yourself and you realize how foolish it

08:28 is to think you can change

08:30 other people

08:31 it’s hard to change ourselves so

08:33 expecting that somebody else is going to

08:35 change especially when they’re not even

08:37 motivated to especially when they’re not

08:39 even committed to that change is is

08:42 fallacy

08:44 and

08:45 and then i said look this person’s not

08:47 showing any signs they want to change

08:49 and even right now

08:51 in the breakup

08:54 he’s not rushing back to you saying oh

08:56 my god i want to change this i want to

08:57 change that and let’s try this again

09:00 and by the way in that case you’d still

09:02 have reason to be suspicious

09:05 because you haven’t seen the change yet

09:07 it’s not proven this might just be a

09:09 panic

09:11 because he thinks he’s losing you and

09:12 he’s now saying all the right things to

09:14 get you back now you might give him

09:15 another chance but

09:17 it doesn’t mean that he’s actually going

09:19 to change it just means you’re giving

09:21 him another chance

09:23 that you feel like okay there’s a

09:24 certain level of certainty in his voice

09:27 there’s a certain level of

09:29 of commitment in the plan that he’s

09:31 given me

09:32 about how he’s going to change or what

09:34 how you know how he’s going to address

09:35 these things in the relationship

09:37 there’s enough there for me to say i’ll

09:39 give this a shot

09:41 and then i’m going to watch carefully to

09:42 see if that’s backed up by real action

09:45 and real change

09:47 but

09:48 he’s not doing that and it was so funny

09:50 because she said to me

09:53 so matt like in us in situations in your

09:55 past

09:56 where

09:58 you know

09:58 there’s someone you really wanted to be

10:00 with but you broke up if they came

10:02 running back to you and saying

10:05 like i really want i really want this

10:08 you wouldn’t be back with them

10:10 and what here’s what here’s what’s

10:12 really telling i said to her

10:15 but he’s not even doing that

10:18 you’re literally giving me a

10:19 hypothetical right now as a way to con

10:22 yourself

10:24 into going back to this person

10:27 by

10:28 you for the hypothetical you’ve had to

10:30 say this person is rushing back to you

10:32 wanting you back

10:34 he’s not even doing that

10:37 and you’re coming up with this

10:38 hypothetical

10:39 so

10:40 it’s it’s indicative

10:43 of how people con themselves how people

10:46 create a reality in their mind

10:49 that’s not actually happening in

10:50 happening in real life as a way to

10:53 justify

10:54 giving someone

10:56 more time and energy

10:58 right yeah i spoke to someone recently

11:00 who was doing a similar thing and

11:02 talking about a guy who clearly had no

11:04 intentions of changing at all and and

11:06 she was saying like well what should i

11:08 say to him then to

11:10 you know

11:11 get us back together and you know we

11:14 talked it through and it was clear like

11:16 she was doing all the

11:18 work here and this guy had shown no

11:20 intention that he even thought these

11:22 behaviors were a problem but it was her

11:24 saying well i said these were a problem

11:25 so what do we do you know what do i do

11:27 now to

11:29 keep him i want people to consider

11:31 especially anyone who’s been through

11:34 therapy

11:35 or

11:36 intensive coaching

11:38 or has been on our retreat program

11:42 i want

11:44 anyone

11:45 to consider when you’ve been through a

11:47 process like that

11:49 just how much it took on your part

11:54 to actually change even though you’d

11:56 committed to a process

11:59 even though you’d paid money down for a

12:00 process

12:02 that it was still it’s required you to

12:05 really show up

12:08 and give your all to that process in

12:09 order for it to work

12:12 so

12:14 then you imagine the mountain

12:17 that you have to climb

12:19 for someone to who you’re with

12:22 to not be showing that they that they

12:25 firstly they even have a deep awareness

12:27 of what’s going

12:28 wrong of

12:30 what’s bothering you a true

12:32 understanding and then

12:35 not saying i’m sorry and i want to

12:38 change and here’s what i’m going to do

12:41 to change and then following that plan

12:45 if you’re in the stage of just arguing

12:47 with someone about something that’s

12:48 wrong

12:49 and none of those things have happened

12:51 yet all your work is ahead of you in

12:54 fact all the work is ahead of you if

12:57 someone says that they would like to

12:59 change and are willing to do what it

13:00 takes

13:01 still the work is ahead of you if

13:03 someone isn’t even doing that it’s

13:06 science fiction the idea that they’re

13:08 going to change

13:09 it’s a that is a made-up story

13:12 so that you can continue to hold on to

13:15 something that is terrifying to lose for

13:18 whatever reason whether you’re afraid of

13:19 being alone whether you’ve convinced

13:21 yourself you’ll never find anybody else

13:23 or more specifically you’ve convinced

13:25 yourself you’ll never find anybody else

13:26 with these qualities

13:29 or you feel like you can’t handle the

13:32 pain

13:33 of losing this person

13:35 and that’s one thing we do right we

13:37 think the qualities are amazing and

13:40 that’s the real truth is people think

13:42 there’s there’s enough good things in

13:44 this person

13:45 and then they try and sell themselves on

13:49 the

13:49 toxic behavior or the behavior that they

13:51 know they hate

13:53 they try and keep reselling themselves

13:55 or maybe that’s all right maybe

13:57 maybe i’m being too much or maybe that’s

14:00 it’s okay because they think

14:02 they’re smart they have this i’m

14:04 attracted to them i

14:06 have a good relationship with their

14:07 friends and

14:08 you know it adds up and it’s like oh

14:10 this is too painful to walk away with

14:12 maybe i can just live with this

14:14 uh really

14:16 bad thing that doesn’t meet my needs see

14:19 i’m

14:21 i have come to believe that

14:26 we

14:28 our emotions get very heavily involved

14:30 in the people close to us whether it’s

14:33 the person we’re dating or in love with

14:36 whether it’s our

14:38 siblings our parents

14:41 our best friend

14:44 even our boss

14:47 we

14:49 and even sometimes the people we employ

14:54 there are things that

14:56 that we may deeply want to change

15:00 and and may even get to the point of

15:01 saying i i need to change this or i

15:03 can’t have a relationship with this

15:05 person

15:07 but

15:10 there gets to be a point in life

15:13 where we’ve communicated calmly and in a

15:16 neutral way

15:19 what it is we would like to change about

15:21 the dynamic

15:22 where we have given

15:24 many opportunities for that change to

15:26 happen and space for that change to

15:28 happen

15:30 and

15:31 where we’re we have it confirmed over

15:34 and over and over again that this change

15:36 just appears to be too big of a shift

15:38 for this person

15:40 either the shift never happens at all or

15:43 it it’s never sustainable it’s

15:45 a five-minute shift

15:47 and then they always end up snapping

15:48 back into their default position

15:52 and behavior

15:54 and when that happens

15:57 we have hard decisions to make

16:00 we can either say

16:03 i have to remove this person from

16:06 my life or from

16:08 the level of proximity

16:11 to me at the very least that is making

16:13 me this unhappy you know maybe they

16:16 can’t be in my inner circle maybe they

16:17 can stay in me out my outer circle and i

16:20 can choose to have them as someone who’s

16:22 in my life but who i don’t rely on or

16:24 who i don’t have such an intimate

16:25 connection with

16:27 but they can’t stay where they are now

16:30 or

16:32 you can say

16:34 i am going to make peace with this part

16:36 of this person

16:38 because

16:41 i am continuing to complain about

16:43 something

16:44 that i knew about i have known about for

16:47 quite some time

16:49 and is not changing

16:52 and i’m still here

16:54 which means

16:56 the

16:57 the kind of

17:00 the the

17:02 the point of the problem has shifted

17:05 over from them to me

17:08 there’s always a tr there’s a truth of

17:10 any relationship there’s a point at

17:12 which

17:13 the source of the problem actually shut

17:16 it

17:16 jumps it transfers

17:19 from that person to us

17:22 because

17:23 that person is who they’ve been yeah

17:26 that should no longer surprise us

17:29 they are who they’ve been

17:32 we’re now the person who’s continuing to

17:34 complain about old information

17:38 and we have to then look at ourselves

17:41 and say

17:42 what’s what’s going on with me

17:46 that i either can’t leave this person

17:50 and

17:52 can’t seem to shift my or

17:54 can’t stay with this person and shift my

17:57 expectation of them

18:00 if we stay with someone who won’t change

18:03 and we’re unwilling to shift our

18:05 expectation

18:07 then

18:07 we become the reason we’re complaining

18:10 which isn’t excusing their behavior

18:13 in fact it’s just

18:15 you know

18:16 they could be a they could be a terrible

18:19 person

18:21 but why is it we haven’t adjusted our

18:23 expectation

18:25 of this person what’s going on with us

18:28 that we’re unwilling to revise our image

18:32 of this person and of this relationship

18:35 that we have with them

18:37 why have we not lowered our expectation

18:40 why do we still have

18:42 speculative expectations

18:46 that are entirely speculative

18:49 because

18:50 they’ve

18:51 we’ve never we’ve never had those

18:53 expectations met in the past not

18:55 sustainably

18:56 so we still speculate on their

18:59 expect on the expectation of what they

19:01 can be

19:02 yeah yeah and that’s when we have to

19:04 look at our ourselves and say i’ve look

19:07 i’ve only got three options in life it’s

19:10 either that they change

19:13 to be more of what i need

19:15 or i leave

19:16 or i stay and i revise my

19:19 expectations

19:21 of this relationship in this person

19:24 people

19:26 stay unhappy

19:28 because they don’t leave

19:31 they don’t revise their expectations

19:35 and that person doesn’t change

19:39 so now they find themselves

19:41 lodged

19:43 in a state of unhappy

19:45 paralysis

19:48 that’s not designed to be a prescriptive

19:52 kind of rant to anybody

19:54 but more a way to look at

19:56 every or all of us should be analyzing

19:58 our relationships

20:00 and going where am i unhappy because

20:02 i’ve expected a change and continue to

20:05 expect to change that’s not forthcoming

20:08 but i’m not willing to leave

20:10 or distance myself and i’m not willing

20:12 to revise my expectations

20:14 of this relationship

20:16 that’s a recipe for going mad

20:18 yeah

20:19 so anyone listening right now who feels

20:20 like they’re going mad in a relationship

20:24 my guess is this will provide some light

20:27 some

20:28 some understanding of that situation

20:31 and email us by the way if this is you

20:33 and you you know maybe we can read a

20:35 couple of stories about this next time

20:37 and if you’ve had a an epiphany

20:39 listening to this

20:40 email us

20:41 at podcast matthewhussey.com

20:45 and tell us

20:46 tell us what the epiphany moment was for

20:48 you

20:49 in listening to this

20:51 by the way

20:52 we have

20:54 well there’s a couple of things to

20:55 mention firstly there’s a virtual

20:58 retreat our final virtual retreat of the

21:00 year coming up

21:02 and you can go and learn about that at

21:04 mhvirtualretreat.com

21:08 that’s mhvirtualretreat.com

21:12 we are filling up fast on this virtual

21:15 retreat steve that there we’ve had we

21:17 had yesterday we did a webinar

21:20 and we had

21:22 500 people apply for an appointment to

21:25 talk about the virtual retreat

21:27 wow

21:28 500 in a day

21:31 apply just to to speak on the phone

21:34 about the virtual retreat our team has

21:36 been well and truly log jammed

21:39 with appointments we don’t have 500

21:42 people to take take all those support

21:45 all those calls so no they’ll be on the

21:47 phones all day we’re a close-knit family

21:50 unit

21:51 so it’s uh we have our cousin billy who

21:54 speaks to people we have emma we have

21:56 charlotte

21:57 all beautiful kind people um but uh go

22:01 to mhvirtualretreat.com

22:03 and by the time this podcast comes out

22:06 it should have that should have put a

22:08 few more days between those 500 people

22:11 and this this podcast right now so you

22:14 have a shot at going and getting an

22:15 appointment start your retreat journey

22:18 by reserving your one-on-one call with

22:19 one of our retreat specialists these

22:21 consultations are free but availability

22:24 is limited get started now by clicking

22:27 below

—

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***