We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Social Justice / Indian Farmers’ Protest

Indian Farmers’ Protest

Karnal Day-Night Dharma

by

 

By Pressenza IPA

AIKMS GS, Dr. Ashish Mital, KKU Press Secretary Jatinder Chinna and several AIKMS members participated in the Karnal protest, September 8, 2021 at the Mini Secretariat and extended support to farmers.

Karnal farmers, led by SKM are sitting on a day-night dharna demanding suspension of SDM Ayush Sinha, filing of FIR under section 302 against him and compensation to the families attacked by the police.

SDM Sinha had ordered the police to crack the heads of the farmers and Susheel Kaajal had been martyred in the attack.

AIKMS has criticized the Haryana govt for failing to accept these demands and has vowed to take the movement to farmers all over India.

Previously Published on pressenza with Creative Commons Licenses

Photo credit: iStock

About Pressenza

An international news agency dedicated to news about peace and nonviolence with offices in Athens, Barcelona, Berlin, Bordeaux, Brussels, Budapest, Buenos Aires, Florence, Lima, London, Madrid, Manila, Mar del Plata, Milan, Montreal, Munich, New York, Paris, Porto, Quito, Rome, Santiago, Sao Paulo, Turin, Valencia and Vienna.

