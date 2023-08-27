5 Young Motorsport Racers to Watch in 2023

From NASCAR to Formula One, motorsport racing has massively increased its profile within the last several years. This sport’s global market share is worth $5.11 billion, with a CAGR of 7.9 percent from 2023–2028. With that boost in valuation, a new crop of diverse young talents is also on the rise. Whether they’re building momentum on the track or celebrating wins on social media, here are five up-and-coming motorsport racers to watch in 2023.

***

Ugo Ugochukwu

Age: 16, Instagram: @ugougochukwu

When he first sped onto the racing scene at seven years old, Ugo Ugochukwu wasted no time establishing himself as a force in motorsports. For his already successful career, Ugo has notched two wins and 11 podiums in the British Formula 4 Junior Series. 2020 he was named the FIA OKJ European Champion; in 2022, he won the F4 British Rookie title. Recently, the McLaren Racing Team also recruited Ugo for its Driver Development Programme, which helps world-class juniors transition into the professional ranks.

***

Juju Noda

Age: 17, Instagram: @101022juju

Juju Noda, the daughter of Japanese Formula One driver Hideki Noda, has been karting since age three. In 2019, she officially entered the competition circuit, then scored a win for her debut Formula 4 Series race in 2020. She’s been formidable on the track ever since, competing under the banner of her family’s team, Noda Racing. Juju also made history in 2023 as the first female driver to win in the Euroformula Open. This talented upstart has her foot on the accelerator, focusing on more victories to come.

***

Cameron Carraway

Age: 12, Instagram: @cammanraces

Known to his fan base as Cam-Man, stock car, and micro sprint driver Cameron Carraway is the first Black racer to claim the State Champion title in his home state of California. Since he was six years old, Cameron has been a dominant competitor with over 240 races, 90 percent of which resulted in a podium finish. He is also the youngest motorsport athlete to run with professionals at the historic Madera Speedway. If all of that success is any indication, Cameron will not have much trouble achieving his NASCAR dreams.

***

Antonella Bassani

Age: 16, Instagram: @antonella_bassani

She’s still a teenager, but Antonella Bassani has already become a sensation — both in her own country of Brazil and the motorsports world. With her 2023 rookie campaign off to an electric start, Antonella claimed the number-one podium slot and the fastest lap in her Porsche Cup debut at Interlagos earlier this year. A fierce warrior behind the wheel and a champion for other women in her sport, Antonella is coached by the top Brazilian female racer Bia Figueiredo, and she works with a female mechanic and engineer in her pit crew.

***

Brexton Busch

Age: 7, Instagram: @brextonbusch

He is one of the youngest sponsored athletes in history, but do not mistake Brexton Busch’s youth for inexperience. As the son of NASCAR Cup Series icon Kyle Busch, winning is in Brexton’s DNA. Since his first introduction to the racetrack at five, this small but stand-out prodigy has become the most successful member of his family’s racing team, Kyle Busch Motorsports — even surpassing Kyle Busch himself. Brexton has an illustrious career ahead of him, with no plans to curb that momentum anytime soon.

These Young Racers Are in the Fast Lane to Success

The future of motorsport racing is exciting, and we have these young drivers to thank for it. From dynamic performances on the track to entertaining content behind the scenes, follow along as their prolific careers gain traction. And don’t be surprised if you see one or more of these talented faces at the starting line of an Indy500 or Grand Prix circuit one day. After all, there’s just no slowing them down!

—

