A Guide to Proxies and Why You Should Use Them

A proxy server is a gateway between you and the web. It is the middleman that separates end users from the websites that they are wanting to access.

Proxy servers provide their users with a number of different levels of privacy, security, and functionality, depending on what you’re hoping to achieve by being online. When you use a proxy server, the Internet traffic is going to flow through that server on the way to the address that you have requested on the web.

The request is going to go back through that same proxy server, although there are some exceptions, and then it is going to filter the data received from that website to you.

Proxy servers act as a web filter and a firewall and provide shared network connections.

A high-quality proxy server is going to keep your IP protected from the bad stuff on the Internet, and they can also offer you a high level of privacy, so you don’t have to worry about your personal information being compromised.

Why You Should Use a Proxy

As you can probably guess, there are a number of reasons why you might want to use a proxy , whether you are an individual or a company.

To manage internet usage of children or employees

Parents and companies can set up proxy servers so that they can manage how their children or employees are using the Internet.

Most companies don’t want you to look at specific websites during work time, which is why they are able to configure proxy servers so that they can deny access to specific sites. They can also monitor all web requests, so even if they haven’t blocked the entire site, they are going to know how much time you spend not working.

Improved bandwidth

Another reason why a company might want to use a proxy is to improve the performance of its network. When hundreds of people are trying to access a company website at the same time, it’s going to get clogged up, and the server can slow down.

A proxy can filter these requests so that the website is only receiving one request, even though there are hundreds of people accessing it. This is of course going to save bandwidth for the business and improve the network performance.

Privacy advantages

Both individuals and companies use proxy servers to be on the Internet privately. Some proxy servers are going to change their IP address and other information that is potentially identifying that the web request is going to include. This keeps your personal information more private when you are surfing the web.

Buying a Proxy

So, we think at this point that it’s worth you considering using a proxy on a regular basis and buying a proxy from a reputable company.

Just make sure that you go for a company that is offering high-quality mobile proxies , and we don’t recommend that you ever opt for a free version, because at the end of the day, free proxies only serve to compromise you when it comes to security.

