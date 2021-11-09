Beats Headphones Review

—

In 2017, Beats was the most popular brand of wireless headphones in the US. These headphones are still juggernauts in the tech industry and are purchased by millions of consumers each year. Seeing these impressive stats certainly makes Beats an attractive option to anyone on the market for quality headphones. But are they good?

Today, we’re going into an overview of Beats as a whole. You’ll learn about some of their best models, some of their worst headphones, and what exactly makes this company so popular.

The Best Beats Headphones

These are the cream of the crop. While all of the options are on the expensive side, these models are more than worth the price tag.

PowerBeats Pro

These earbud-style Beats are a cutting-edge option when it comes to wireless audio. The PowerBeats Pro goes inside the ear directly and stays on with over-ear grips.

While these wireless earbuds are small, they are still mighty. You won’t need to sacrifice booming bass during your run with their excellent noise isolation capabilities.

Suppose you’re on a hike or plan to listen to tunes after working out. There’s no need to worry. PowerBeats Pro boasts a 9-hour battery life that can get you through the day, no matter what happens.

Beats Solo3 Wireless

These Beats headphones are perfect for the average listener. Plus, the battery life is a whopping 40 hours. They can connect to any smartphone or computer set up with Bluetooth technology.

These Beats are a little oversized compared to other daily listener models, but that’s because of their deep bass and noise canceling. If you can try out a pair in person before you buy, you might be happier.

Beats Studio 3 Wireless headphones

These headphones are designed with music industry professionals in mind. They’re specialized to make sure that every note sounds good and that dead space is even as crisp and silent as possible.

The noise-canceling earphones are wireless, too. If you’re walking around the studio or trying to do other work simultaneously, there is no need to worry. This model is also perfect for frequent flyers.

The Worst Beats Headphones

Even with a famous brand, not every model can be a winner. Here are some of the weaker options from the Beats line that we wouldn’t necessarily recommend.

Beats EP Headphones

These are the least expensive over-ear Beats headphones. They’re a comfortable, compact design that doesn’t sacrifice sound quality. Sadly, they just don’t meet modern standards. For anyone looking for a reliable and straightforward option, look no further. If you want something more futuristic, check out other options.

While these stylish and reliable headphones are fabulous, they do not have wireless capabilities. You’ll need to make sure your smartphone has a 35mm headphone jack, so, unfortunately, some Apple users might be out of luck. Unlike wireless options, this model requires replacing audio cables after a certain period of usage.

Why Beats Headphones Stand Out

Beats headphones are cutting edge and typically prioritize user experience. This user-centric design means that you can connect to your smartphone, smart television, or other Bluetooth devices. It also means that color, design, and comfort are high priority.

Before purchasing headphones, or before the return window expires, always:

Make sure you can download any and all drivers for potential software updates

Test how loud and how quiet the headphones go, and if you like that range

Check that the wires are compatible with your personal tech

Listen to music you actually like and make sure it sounds good

Cables are high-quality and replacement cables provide a range of options

If you want a reliable pair of headphones that generate good quality sound, Beats might be a perfect option. While some models are particularly pricey, determining exactly your sound needs will mean you don’t waste your hard-earned cash.

