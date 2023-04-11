—

Deep learning for artificial intelligence (AI) refers to the use of deep neural networks that consist of many layers to enable machines to learn and perform complex tasks. Against the background of the popularity of such networks, no one has any doubts: AI infrastructure is no longer a term from the future. It is something that is already changing our lives, and we are simply forced to adapt and keep up with the times, although they are moving quite quickly. If such a prospect scares you, just turn it to your advantage. Don’t know how? G-Core Labs is a company that will help you make AI your trump card and not just keep up with new realities but lead the best changes that appear in this field.

What is deep learning in the context of AI?

Deep learning is based on neural networks consisting of layers of interconnected nodes that process input data and generate output signals. Each layer in the network learns increasingly complex data characteristics, allowing the system to identify patterns and make predictions based on those patterns.

Where is AI capable of deep learning applied?

Deep learning is used to analyze and interpret images and videos, including object recognition, face recognition, and image classification. It is also capable of speech recognition, translation, and even sentiment analysis. These and other features make it possible to use the potential of AI in a wide variety of industries, including:

Diagnosis of diseases and processing of patient tests;

Risk management and investment profitability analysis in the field of finance;

Optimization of game mechanics, creation of intelligent game characters;

Improvement of marketing strategies;

Improving the management of unmanned vehicles.

Potentially, there are even more options for AI applications with Deep Learning. And because models can be deployed on the same Gcore AI infrastructure endpoints, the task of AI integration becomes even easier. Gcore’s IPU-based AI cloud is specifically designed to help businesses across industries. The company supports businesses at every stage of the AI adoption process, from proof-of-concept creation to training and deployment. With these approaches, you can start the process quickly, save on computational costs, and easily scale it to the desired level. Graphcore IPU cloud services are now available with free trials and a variety of pricing options.

