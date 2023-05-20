Deep Learning: The Science Behind AI’s Breakthroughs

—

Everyone wants to know how Artificial Intelligence (AI) works. AI and machine learning are the tools and concepts that integrate machines and human thinking into a human-like thinking machine. We know that AI drives so many processes that are used everyday, from facial recognition on your smartphone to robotic arms that function as a human arm functions. Deep learning is the concept that functions as the operating system of the AI and machine learning processes.

Deep learning is the driving force behind every AI breakthrough on the planet today. It is one of the lesser-known concepts of AI. However, without it, AI could not function.

We often call our smartphones, devices, laptops and computers, the brains behind our business. Deep learning takes that concept to AI levels by calling the networks that drive those functions as neural networks.

Deep learning is the brain behind every AI network we use. And it’s been around for a while. Learn more about this science of deep learning behind AI’s greatest breakthroughs here.

The History of Deep Learning

The best data science courses in the world will deliver a sound knowledge base of deep learning, a concept that has been established since 1943 when Walter Pitts and Warren McCulloch began describing computers as brains. By the twenty-first century, two Canadians, Geoffrey Hinton and Yoshua Bengio, and one New Yorker, Yann LeCun began to make more practical inroads here. Now, everyday applications using deep learning are at our fingertips whenever we log in to a device.

At the top of the brain are the human inputs, while inside the brain are neural networks that process outputs for the end user to understand. Yes, you got the captcha text right, or no, you did not. Today, deep learning technology and neural networks are found in everything from your television remote controls to cars that drive themselves. There needs to be a brain in there somewhere, and deep learning innovators are developing it right now. The science behind deep learning is not simple, but the jobs are there for someone that is interested in it.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Defining Deep Learning

When we think of AI and machine learning, we think of modern and everyday examples such as language translators, Photos App collators, and text conceptualizations that drive us batty. If you have ever used a captcha bot of letters or numbers, or have been asked to select “all of the traffic lights” or “bicycles” from a selection of images, then you have used deep learning without knowing it. If you have attempted to translate something using an online translator, deep learning has helped you.

Deep learning is the brain behind the operation. And, it is described exactly as that. It is a branch of the field of machine learning, which is a branch of the field of AI. It creates and understands the network of bits and bytes used to confirm or make decisions humans make. When you select all of the traffic lights or bicycles correctly, an AI machine fueled by deep learning will determine if you, the lowly human, are accurate. It will have a greater success rate than you will. It is designed to.

Where your human brain has multiple lobes, each with its own set of functions, so too will the deep learning brain. The deep learning brain is described as a neural network with multiple layers of knowledge, information, and processing tools. Each machine neuron in the network communicates with another to drive the processes that help you to translate words into other languages, collate images on a computer, or write text that is deciphered and assessed as inaccurate or accurate.

Understanding Neural Networks in Image Science

Image classification is a key application in our everyday world today. Today, billions of people have a camera at their fingertips on their phones, and many will use it at least once a day. Image classification is something that concerns all of us now, whereas once, it never did. Now we can plug our phones into a computer and everything gets organized in a few clicks. But how does that happen? Deep learning science is the magic behind that.

Behind these tasks, you will have a neural network already encoded into your devices, its software platforms, and in the output language you are looking for. It doesn’t matter what device or what brand you are using. Today’s brands have to work in such a way that they are compatible with each other, to some extent, or they will lose market share. Plug your iPhone into your Dell, or your Galaxy into your Mac, and you will see that you can do it all. Deep learning helps your device’s brains to understand all of this.

With image science, each image will be classified using deep learning processes. Each image becomes a dataset on its own and becomes classified using AI principles. One image becomes a dataset, and 3,000 images become a neural network. Now you need to tell your brain to connect each one of these things into different groups or functions. The different lobes of your brain will perform the tasks here, and in deep learning, this is called a neural net architecture. Both software and hardware applications are needed here.

From each image, pixels become extracted, collated, and compared to provide predictions. On your computer, the prediction may look like a flower image being collated into your Garden album. Deep learning does the same in an organization’s data but with deeper and wider networks.

Generate Text Using Deep Learning

You generate text using deep learning science as well. In this system, you have a neural network that creates a text-based architecture that strings data together in a way that is understood by the human end-user. Remember that where a human brain views a letter “a” as the letter “a”, a computer brain does not. A computer brain sees an “a” and an “A” and considers them to be two completely different data strings. The sequencing of text in data will also be analyzed by deep learning models.

When you want to classify or organize a system or file of text-based data, computerized neural networks can help to both analyze and predict what is next. This science is why you can use autocorrect in a text message, but there is no neural network here to predict what image you will place inside that text.

Learn Deep Learning

When you are wondering what is making your phone or computer work today, look into deep learning more. The science here is really changing the world. It has already changed the world, and it will continue to do so. In fact, deep learning and AI technology is only going to become more revolutionary with time.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Look at the science behind it like the science of the human brain. There are many lobes and networks driving it all and are the science behind the biggest breakthroughs in the world, all of which are AI technology.

—

This content is brought to you by Hackr.io

iStockPhoto