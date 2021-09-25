—

Getting arrested involves going through several procedures, including the taking of mugshots. These photos that are taken by the police help distinguish between people with the same name. Also, mugshots are used to identify suspects based on their physical features. If you need to find mugshots, you can do so in every state in the country. To save yourself time here is how to find mugshots online quickly and easily.

Are Mugshots Public Record?

The answer to this question is a bit tricky. Generally speaking, yes – mugshots are a public record. However, in case an arrest record has been sealed, expunged or it involves a juvenile – the record will not be public.

Every state in the US (except for Louisiana) considers mugshots as public records. During the booking process, the police record the personal details of a suspect – including their mugshot. The records are kept in both physical and digital files. So, online mugshots are available to the public on the internet.

How to Find My Mugshot Online

If you have ever been arrested, you can search for your mugshots online. How to find mugshots online? Here is how:

Go to the PrisonHandbook website

PrisonHandbook offers a mugshot search service in each state. To find your mugshots or mugshots of other people, you need to do the following:

select the jail in question. Then, the website will provide you with the jail roster. PrisonHandbook may also refer you to a link to the said jail’s website. You can find the link under ‘Links and Resources’ at the bottom of the page.

When you enter the jail website, you can find mugshots based on the names of arrestees. However, you should know that not every jail will provide you with online mugshots.

Use your local police department and sheriff websites

There are many law enforcement agencies that provide an online mugshot directory. If you want to search for mugshots, try a sheriff/police department search. Google the name of the department + the name of the country in question. Go to the official website of the agency you have chosen and search your mugshots or the mugshots of other people.

Go to your state’s department of corrections website

Every state in the US operates an official website to provide residents with up-to-date information and various services. In most cases, such websites also offer an online mugshot search directory. To find mugshots, type the name of your state + “department of corrections” into the browser that you are using. Go to the official state website, and look for a tab that reads “offender search”, “prisoner search”, etc. You can then perform a search for a mugshot based on the name or prisoner number.

Keep in mind that you need to perform such a search in the state in question. For instance, if you were once arrested in Florida and now you live in New York, you need to search your mugshots on the Florida department of corrections website.

Use a background check search website

Using a public records search service, like GoLookUp, is one of the easiest and quickest ways to find mugshots online. To find your mugshots or the mugshots of other people, you need to type in the state in which the arrest took place + the name of the arrestee. Then, GoLookUp will perform the search by scanning billions of public records. At the end of the search, which takes no more than a minute, you will receive a report that includes the full name and criminal history of the person in question – including mugshots.

Why Perform an Online Mugshot Search?

There are several reasons why you would want to perform a mugshot search, including the following:

Find inconsistencies in your records

Despite the fact that arrest records and mugshots are official records, they may contain errors. When you perform a mugshot search of yourself, you can discover such errors. Also, if you have records and mugshots that should have been expunged or should have never been made public, an online mugshot search will come in handy. If certain records are still available to others, you can find them and request their deletion.

Find information about people in your life

An online mugshot search is also very helpful when you need to find information about people who are in your life. It is especially important in the online dating world, where people often provide false information about themselves. To make sure you are not being lied to, you should perform a mugshot search that will provide you with data about people’s criminal past – including sex crimes they may have committed.

The search can also give you information about your neighbors, people who are a part of children’s lives, and any other new person that comes into your life.

Mugshot Search: The Bottom Line

A mugshot search is available to you in several online formats. The most comprehensive search is the one provided by GoLookUp. When you use the directory, you will find people’s mugshots, along with other data, such as:

Full name

Aliases

Criminal records

Marriage records

Divorce records

Contact information

And much more

Whether you perform a mugshot search about yourself or other people, you can discover mugshots and the data attached to them. Make sure you use a safe and reliable website and perform an online mugshot search responsibly.

