Lost Ark Classes Guide

Amazon games just launched the closed beta for the lost ark and announced the release date of the pc version for the NA & EU region. However, the game is up and running online.

But That’s not why we’re here today. We’re here to address the big fat elephant in the room; Which lost ark class is best for me? I understand the confusion. There are so many options that the new players are getting overwhelmed. That’s why I’ve put together some efforts to cut short the struggle and make decisions easy for you.

This lost ark guide contains information about every class and why they might be a good option for you below. So let’s get rolling.

Warriors

Warriors are the powerhouse in Lost Ark. They cause instant defeat to enemies with their calamitous impacts and monstrous damage.

Berserkers

This advanced warrior class hits like a tank. Berserker deals with punishing damage. Just strike with the right timing and the next thing you know the enemy is 6 feet under the ground.

That’s not all. When Berserker reaches burst mode, there is no way anyone can stop him from conquering. Burst mode unlocks some special skills and attacks that put enemies to their death beds.

There are two downsides of Berserker one being its weak defence and another being long cooldown timing after hitting the burst mode.

Paladin

The word that defines Paladin is Versatile. Paladins have two power types; Blue and Yellow, both have different utilities and abilities. You can always change them whenever you want. Paladins have the power of gods, plus they are perfect for backline plays and defensive moves.

The only thing stopping Paladins from becoming the go-to choice is his lack of aggression.

Gunlancer

Among all the Warriors, Gunlancer is the most fun to play with. His tank-like qualities make him one of the most reliable characters in the game. He has a temporary shield that only works for mere seconds but has the ability to stop enemies.

Gunlancer has a downside, a pretty big one; His lack of mobility. It downsizes his utility and performance. If you’re going with a Gunlance you gotta have to take care of his placement.

Martial Artists

Martial Artists go like lightning when they attack. Their combined attack moves and aggression can cut through shields like a hot knife cuts butter. Their speed and variety of moves make up for their decent damage and weak defense.

Stricker

As the name suggests, this class really likes putting himself out there and doing the damage. The only thing the name doesn’t mention is his blazing speed. Strikers are fast, furious, and deceptive. They have the ability to juggle enemy players in the air.

However, Strickers are not beginner-friendly. The new players will find it gut-wrenching to cope with the mechanics and storming speed.

Wardancer

What do you get when you take Stricker class and replace their mechanics with simpler ones, add in some easy controls, gravity-defying moves, and a truckload of aggression? Wardancer. Wardancers are very suitable for new players who like to lead from the front.

But, Despite mind-blowing speed, aggression, and airy moves, Wardancers fail to do big damage. Put her against any Warrior class and they’ll crush her with one strike.

Scraper

Scraper class has a god-gifted combination of yellow and green powers. One compliments the other, using one increases the other. This class is fun for beginners. Their extreme mobility outshines every other martial artist class.

The only bothering thing about Scrapers is their long animations. During an attack, the opposition gets enough to block and launch a counter.

Soulfist

Soulfist is the only class in martial arts that provides both ranged and melee attacks, which means only one thing; the enemy can not get away easily. It’s a martial artist class, so of course, you’re going to get speed, aggression, and mobility. However, Soulfist unlocks a special ability called Awakening Ability when it gets charged up during the tackle.

Unfortunately, the inconsistent damage will turn your sanity upside down. The attacks look powerful and spontaneous but damage doesn’t follow along.

Gunner

Gunners are ranged attackers. They use weapons to butcher the enemies into countless pieces. High damage is their USP. However, you might have to be patient with their slow speed and mobility.

Gunslinger and Deadeye

Gunslinger and Deadeye are both the same with only gender differences. Gunslinger is female and Deadeye is a male class. They deal with massive damage. You’ll get three weapons to choose from; pistol, shotgun, and riffles, which you can swap whenever you want.

Every perfect character has some downsides to it, right? Luckily these two got nothing of this sort. I tried hard but couldn’t find any.

Artillerist

This one is a well-balanced gunner class with one addition; if he shoots, he kills. Talk to me about damage! Once he gets charged up it unlocks his identity ability that makes you completely stationary.

You might find his slow speed very disturbing due to the fact that he carries a massive barrel with him.

Sharpshooter

Out of all the advanced Gunner class, Sharpshooter is the only one that uses a bow & arrow. The good thing about Sharpshooter is that he can handle both long and short ranges.

Its average speed and low mobility may let the enemies plan an attack under his nose and take him down.

Mage

Mage class uses magic spells. They are basically a supportive class. They are pretty good at healing teammates and providing support from the back.

Bard

Bard is more of a support class rather than an attacking one. He uses his wand to heal the other players during the battle. So, it is best to pick Bard if you’re playing a PvP game.

Again, He is only a support player. You can’t really pick him in a PvE game and expect him to slash enemies. It’s you who will get slashed.

Summoner

The name is telling the story itself. This class summons pets to attack the enemy and do the damage. Probably, the best choice if you want to climb up the ranks real quick and if you want to win long fights with ease.

However, his low mobility and painfully low burst damage might make your eyes bleed.

Assassins

Assassins are demonic classes that use their melee attacking skills to knock the enemies off. They are all but unstoppable.

Shadowhunters

This assassin’s advanced class uses double blades to deal with double damage to enemies. He has the ability to handle both ranged and melee combats.

Deathblade

Deathblade deals with a truckload of damage with his attack and boy does he move quickly. Deathblade unlocks his identity ability after charging up that allows him to deal with even more damage and buff.

The only downside is his inability to cool himself down after hitting the identity ability.

And now, the part you’ve been waiting for…

Which class should you pick?

I’ve played this game for countless hours. A fat portion of which was getting my skull ripped off my body by the enemies for my stupid choices and mistakes. After all the fun grinding, I’ve come to the conclusion that there are two things absolutely non-negotiable in this game: Power and Endurance. That’s why you should Buy Lost Ark Gold so you won’t have to worry about grinding certain items and weapons to complete quests in-game.

And your character should squeeze the soul out of the enemy’s body when it hits and it should be able to stand on its feet when the enemy redeems itself. If anything out of these two is missing, you’re done.

Shocking, out of all these classes, there are only 3 classes worth considering; Berserker, Gunslinger, and Deadeye.

I had the most fun playing with these three classes. For straight and obvious reasons:

When they hit, the enemy’s health bar goes empty.

They like to lead from the front and bury the enemies 6 feet under.

They can take the blow shockingly easy and still be able to stand their ground.

No other class is as good as these three I’ve mentioned. The kind of person I am, I don’t like getting knocked off and starting from the beginning and with these three I did not have to worry.

You can use my experience of dozens of nights spent on this game or you can find your sweet spot by experimenting yourself. It’s totally up to you. Either way, you’re going to have a crazy time playing Lost ark.

And there you have it, our Lost ark class guide that we’ve compiled after hours of extensive gameplay. There is more Lost Ark related content for you to check out at BuyLostarkGold.com! And I’ll see you at the next one!

