Which Methods are Used in Merging PDFs?

—

Merging your PDF into a single file is easier than ever, thanks to online technology that’s as simple as click-drag-merge. You can also easily merge PDFs from a laptop or desktop, as most of today’s Windows and Apple computers come with programs that make PDF management very easy.

In this article, we explore ways to easily merge PDFs into a single file. First, we’re going to cover the online merging tools because they are easy to use and you can use them with any computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone.

Method 1: Easy Online Merging Tools.

There is a free online tool called PDF.Live, which offers multiple ways to alter PDFs, including merging several into a single file. It’s probably the easiest way to merge PDFs. Go to their home page, and select the “Merge” option from their top menu. From your device, click and drag your PDFs to their merge tool. You can click and drag from a cloud storage platform like Google Drive, or from your desktop or device’s folders. When you’re ready, follow the prompts to complete the PDF merge process and download your new document. Many cloud-based platforms like this offer limited free conversions and file merges, but if you need to do a high volume, you’ll be asked to pay a low fee to access their technology.

Seriously, it’s that simple. It works on any kind of device – Apple, Windows, and Android included.

Method 2: Merging PDFs FromWindows

Most Windows PCs come with Acrobat installed . This is a free program from Adobe, which allows you to do basic functions with PDFs, including merging PDFs. (If you’re looking for solutions for Apple devices, skip to the next Method).

Open Acrobat, go to Tools, and select “Combine Files.” Click to add the PDFs and then follow the prompts. You will be able to arrange the pages the way you want. When you’ve got all PDFs uploaded and pages arranged, click “Combine” to complete the action. Name and save your new PDF file.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Method 3: Merging Using Apple Preview

Open the Preview app on your Apple computer . Apple uses this by default, so unless you’ve changed your defaults, if you simply locate your PDF and double-click it, Preview will open by default.

Preview makes it incredibly easy to merge PDFs, and it offers multiple ways to merge.

Use Preview to insert pages: From the top menu, select “Edit,” and then select “Insert…” Find the second, third, etc., PDF that you want to add. Then use the thumbnail view on the left to arrange pages.

From the top menu, select “Edit,” and then select “Insert…” Find the second, third, etc., PDF that you want to add. Then use the thumbnail view on the left to arrange pages. Use thumbnails to insert pages: Open one PDF and make sure thumbnails are visible (“View” and then “Thumbnails”). Find the next PDF and click to drag it to the thumbnails. Arrange pages by clicking and dragging. Save happens automatically.

Conclusion

The methods we have discussed above are very effective in case you need to merge the PDF document. The results are accurate, making your work look very presentable. With the combined articles, one is in a position to work out their file effectively.

Ensure you also choose the right tool like PDF LIVE to help you during the whole process of merging. The right tool will ensure you get the best results. There are several other tools that you can use to perform the methods. You can Google them online; you will find a number of them listed, and yours will be to choose which one to work with. Having the right tool gives you the excellent results you expect.

—

This content is brought to you by Somenath Banerjee

iStockPhoto