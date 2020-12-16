Why Men Need a Home NAS – Guide to Easy Data Management

—

This age belongs to data and all things related to it. There is data storage, sharing, editing, and much more. And while storage cloud services are all the rage these days, a NAS device is what is simpler, easier, and more foolproof. These devices are not only very popular among SMBs, they are also very handy when it comes to data management at home.

So this leads us to our big question:

Why do men need a home NAS?

What are the benefits of having a data management device at home?

Let’s unveil the answers!

Why Do Men Need a Home NAS? – An Elaborated Guide

So what are the advantages of using a NAS device in your home that other more popular options fail to provide? As a matter of fact, these devices are not as well-known as the other storage cloud services out there. But there are many reasons that we are still adamant about the fact that you need one.

But let’s not rush!

Why don’t we start with the basics to keep all not-so-tech-savvy people with us?

NAS Drives 101

You must be familiar with the concept of a hard drive. It is a part of your computer, phone, tablet, or any other device that stores all the data in it. This data not only includes all your images, videos, audios, and documents, but also the operating software that runs your device.

Now imagine multiple of these hard drives stacked up and connected with your home internet.

How wonderful will it be!

You can now store thousands of your favorite movies and all of your silly vacation images, even the blurry ones, and they can be accessed anytime, anywhere. There are many options such as 6 Bay NAS for home & office use etc that give as many as 6 slots to keep adding hard drives and expanding memory.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

In definitive words:

A NAS drive is a collection of hard drives, which can be connected to the internet in one way or another.

You can use an Ethernet cable to connect it to your Wi-Fi router, or simply use the Wi-Fi service of the device itself to connect it to your internet. It also has its software for easy storage and sharing of the data and its power source.

All the Reasons for Getting One for Your Home

There are several reasons for getting a NAS drive for your home. Think of having all your movies accessible to your home theatre as well as your tablet while you are on the go.

So here are the reasons enough to convince you:

1. It is Easy to Use

A NAS drive, although its name may sound a bit scary, is very easy to install and start using. There is no additional rocket science that you need to master for setting it up. All you ought to do is fill the slots with hard drives, plug in the power source, and connect it to your home network either through an Ethernet cable or wirelessly.

And there you go!

Your device is all set and ready to store all your data in the blink of an eye.

2. It is Safe

Imagine this:

Your laptop gets infected with a bad virus while you are surfing the internet, with all your close to heart pictures and videos wiped out of existence. Ouch!

We’ve all been there!

With NAS units, this scenario is avoidable. You can back up all your photos and other files without the fear of losing them if your PC hard drive is corrupted. Since your data is stored in a separate device and not in your PC, you can easily access it even after you format your computer’s hard drive.

Also:

In a NAS with multiple drives, it is also possible to access your entire data even if one of the drives goes down the others will rebuild your data in a replaced drive, and slowly you’ll gain back what you lost.

3. It Is the Bigger Storage Option

A computer has limited space for storage. You cannot just download every movie you like on the internet and store it on your PC without one day, facing the problem of running low on storage space.

So why not invest in a NAS?

It is an expandable option. Even if you are low on space, you can always add another drive to it and keep backing up your entire PC’s data without a single worry.

4. It Gives Access From Anywhere

Since your NAS unit is connected to your home network, it is accessible to all home members from anywhere in the house. All your songs will be stored on the desktop in the office-room upstairs, still, you can play them on your stereo while in the basement.

Also, you can connect it to a storage cloud and have access to it even when you are outside.

5. It Is Blazing Fast

Transferring your images to cloud services is pretty much slow since it depends on the speed of your internet and the service itself. Whereas, a NAS connected with an Ethernet can reach a transfer speed of up to 125 MB/s. So you can save and download your data from it without hours of waiting.

6. No Network, No Problem!

Because your NAS device is independent of your internet service provider, it won’t go down when your network does. So even if your internet is acting up someday, your data will still be accessible to you without any glitch.

7. It Also Offers Security

Not all, but most NAS drives come with the added benefit of giving security over your saved files. Therefore, even if your desktop is hacked or mishandled, your data will be safe and secure in a separate NAS device avoiding any vulnerability.

Also, you can keep tabs on all the devices at home that are accessing the storage from this single unit.

8. It is the Cheaper Option

Setting up a NAS may seem expensive at first glance, since these units can range from 300 to 550 dollars, excluding the hard drives. But as compared to paying monthly for a cloud storage service, this is a one-time expenditure and can save money in the long run.

Conclusion

So there you are. All covered and convinced on why men need a home NAS. So run and buy one, and save yourself from a lot of hassle. There are kinds and varieties available for suiting different areas of needs. Put some thoughts into which will be the one for you and start saving.

—

This content is brought to you by David Carnoy.

Photo: Shutterstock