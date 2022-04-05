Traveling to Kenya on a Family Safari: How to Plan a Dream Trip

Nothing quite reconnects you with nature as a Kenya safari does.

The trip is made all the more incredible if you are with your loved ones as you tour each incredible attraction and come to contact with all the majestic beasts and people.

However, to be able to plan a remarkable Kenya family safari, it is essential to consider several elements. Satisfying each of these prerequisites allows you to optimize your trip by ensuring that nothing is left to chance.

It also ensures that once you arrive in the country, your family safari holiday takes off smoothly and sails through without a hitch.

Here are the things you should consider when planning an amazing Kenya family safari.

1. Travel agent/advisor.

The first and most critical step is to contact a credible travel agency in Kenya.

These are people who specialize in family safari holidays and can tell you a lot about the country and how to organize your safari.

If you yearn for an even more authentic vibe to your safari, go for an agency that has native drivers and guides, as they know the country well.

Please also note that some companies may focus more on some of the country’s geographical areas and it also pays to know which areas they frequent.

The thrill of a family-friendly safari holiday lies in discovering the unknown and it is thus more rewarding when you have a trusted, experienced and knowledgeable guide in your corner.

Also, since this is a family affair, you can rest assured that your young ones will have plenty of questions to ask. Wouldn’t it be nice if they had an informed person giving them the answers they need?

Besides showing you the country, travel agents also come in handy on matters of logistics.

They conveniently organize a family-friendly safari and beach holiday including your accommodation and domestic transport. They will take care of other small logistics too so you do not have to.

More than that, the agent will help you craft your itinerary for a family safari and beach package and give you the best deals. That is in case you do not feel like going for the pre-structured itineraries on offer.

Since some of the agencies allow clients to tailor-make their tours, it is an opportunity for you to go for the activities you want and avoid those that least appeal to you or your loved ones.

2. The attractions

The country is replete with interesting attractions and amazing people.

It is vital to know about the different attractions beforehand, as this will guide you in coming up with an itinerary.

For instance, do you wish to only limit your safari to wildlife viewing or would you like to do some mountain climbing and beach tours as well?

When it comes to wildlife safaris, Kenya has the phenomenal Maasai Mara Game Reserve as its star attraction. Coupled with this are more than 40 other impressive parks and reserves located all around the country.

These include the Samburu National Park, Tsavo National Park, Amboseli National Park, Nairobi national park and lots of others.

On a wildlife tour, you can expect to see the Big Five- lion, buffalo, elephant, rhino, and leopard, as well as other creatures all roaming around in their natural habitat.

Kenya is also rich in heritage and including a cultural tour in your itinerary is another advisable option.

As for beach tours, the country has world-class beaches such as Diani beach, where you can enjoy a host of watersports and other activities.

3. Your family’s interests

When planning your family safari holidays, it is important to bear in mind the different and unique needs of each of your family members.

The most ideal family safari packages are those that cater to the interests of each member of your travel party to ensure that everyone has a fun time on the trip.

Being alive to these preferences will allow you and the travel agent to come up with family-friendly safari holidays.

In this regard, some of the questions you should point out are the dietary needs of your family. Is there someone who is a vegetarian or who is intolerant or allergic to some foods?

What kinds of activities are favoured by different members of your family?

Asking yourself these kinds of questions enables you to know which kind of attractions will hold the best interest for you and your family.

4. Duration of your trip

Know which season your trip should fall on.

Travellers keen on having the most phenomenal wildlife safari are advised to schedule their trips anytime between July and October.

That is the dry season, which also coincides with the Maasai Mara annual wildebeest migration.

It is a natural spectacle that sees millions of wild animals migrate to the Masai Mara game reserve from the Serengeti.

As the beasts cross the treacherous Mara River, a multitude of Nile Crocodiles lie in wait. Their strong jaws are always on the ready, quick to make a quick meal of the zebras, wildebeests and other herbivores rushing past.

Besides the Crocodile, other apex predators roaming the Mara at this time include the African big cats; that is the lion, leopard, and cheetah.

5. Right luggage

Kenya is a fairly warm country and the good news is you do not need to pack heavy clothing items.

The most advisable items to pack are t-shirts, cargo pants and shorts made from breathable fabric, with the occasional light sweater or jacket for the evenings.

Also, remember to include any prescription medication that you or any of your family members may need.

Photos: [Main], iStock [Inset] iStock