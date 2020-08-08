8 Thoughts and Beliefs That Are Signs You’re in a Toxic Relationship

How do you know if a relationship toxic? Well, how do you feel about yourself?

Instead of trying to figure out if what the other person is doing is toxic, what about examining how we’re acting and our state of being in the relationship? For the most part, we look outside ourselves at the other person, their choices, their criticisms, and other aspects of the relationship that aren’t centered within ourselves. However, in order to truly understand how you feel about the situation, you will want to go within and identify how the relationship is making you feel.

The first internal red flag is when you begin to question yourself, Am I selfish? Am I self-centered? These internal questions usually begin when the person you’re in the relationship with has been speaking these statements about you over a period of time. Often we find ourselves apologizing for absolutely everything and anything and this is a true sign that you’re not sure how to be or how to act in the relationship, that you’re fearful of being yourself and worried that you’re not good enough. Often because of the mixed signals in the relationship, you aren’t able to truly understand where you stand, so instead of just being you, you are trying to make them happy and conform to what they like, leaving you feeling empty and overwhelmed.

This video will help you to identify the eight thoughts, actions, and beliefs you’re experiencing and how these directly relate to understanding the health of the relationship. The more we can go within to understand our actions, thoughts, and feelings to quicker we begin to do what is truly right for us and eventually begin to embrace that whom we are authentically and without fear.

By the way, I’ve created a new video master class, explaining how to overcome, understand, and properly deal with the relationship you’re in. I know the relationship is important to you and you’re emotionally invested. You can’t compartmentalize the relationship so it’s affecting all aspects of your life. This masterclass will help you to find the answers you need to discover yourself and find the answers you need to work on the relationship or to begin to let it go. It’s time to put you in the driver’s seat so you are no longer in the dark on what to do, how to act, and how to respond. Go HERE for more information.

◊♦◊

Photo: iStock