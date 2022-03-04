Ahoy Comics: The Wrong Earth #1 Trapped on Teen Planet!

Additional worlds in the Wrong Earth multiverse beyond Earths Alpha, Omega, and Zeta were teased toward the end of the most recent series, TWE: Night and Day and you saw it coming that Ahoy Comics would shamelessly cash in on the Multivese and variants that reside in each!

The first of the new one-shots is titled The Wrong Earth: Trapped on Teen Planet, and comes from the creative team of writer Gail Simone, artists Bill Morrison, Walter Geovani, and Rob Lean, colorist Andy Troy, and letterer Rob Steen.

This first jaunt elevates Dragonflyman and Dragonfly, two diametrically opposed versions of the same character, created by Tom Peyer and Jamal Igle as they are “Freaky Friday” like whisked into eachothers respective realities and the creators will cleverly mash up five one shots of The Wrong Earth, each written by comic heavy hitters Gail Simone, Mark Waid, Mark Russell, and Stuart Moore.

I just finished March’s issue The Wrong Earth: Trapped on Teen Planet #1 by Gail Simone, Bill Morrison, Walter Geovani, and Rob Lean, with Simone making her Ahoy Comics debut!



I LOVED the gritty neo-gotham one minute then it switched, through the looking glass (literally) to a very comfortable Archie Comic world, layered with self awareness and the rapid fire sarcastic commentary of the Earth Omega’s Dragonfly as he navigates the expected teenage drama with a vengeance!

The story is cleverly narrated by Ahoy’s mascot “Cappy” who fills in the captions that help narrate the story. It’s a very clever 4th wall breaking device that made me chuckle! And we get an unexpected peek into Dragonfly’s past that really grounds his character.

Bonus –The Right, The Right Time: The Guide to Everyday Drinking in Sun Valley by David Hyde & illustrator Bill Morrison Is an actually very clever primer on cocktails in the fictional Riverdale er “Sun Valley” from the days where cocktails were served promptly by 4! (I highly recommend “Your Parents Martini”!)

Every issue will have multiple variant covers, but they’re all also #1s! Which is boss! Because everyone collects the first issue of anything!

It will be followed in April by The Wrong Earth: Fame & Fortune #1 by Mark Russell and Michael Montenat, in May The Wrong Earth: Purple #1 by Stuart Moore and Fred Harper, The Wrong Earth: Confidence Men #1 by Mark Waid and Leonard Kirk in June and in July, The Wrong Earth: Meat #1 byTom Peyer and Greg Scott.

The issue will sport covers by Igle (seen above) & Dan Parent. Here’s how AHOY describes the issue:

THE FIRST ISSUE TO HIT STORES, THE WRONG EARTH: TRAPPED ON TEEN PLANET #1, FINDS GRIM-AND-GRITTY VIGILANTE DRAGONFLY WHISKED TO AN EARTH OF TEENAGERS, MALT SHOPS, LOVE TRIANGLES, AND NONSTOP JOKES. WILL THEY WIN HIM OVER—OR WILL HIS VIOLENT METHODS INFECT THEIR WORLD?

Look for the issue available NOW in its many-covered glory! Wherever comics are sold!

Images courtesy of Ahoy Comics