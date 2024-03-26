Another Wacky Tale Gets Told in ‘The Cupsnake Escape’

A field trip takes a weird turn in ‘The Cupsnake Escape’
I had a lot of fun reading Frankinschool: Monster Match. A normal day at school took an unexpected turn, and had a student trying to solve a mystery. To figure out what was going on, they had to accept the help from an unlikely ally. As this story came to a close, neither of their lives were ever going to be the same. When I heard about Frankinschool: The Cupsnake Escape I was looking forward to reading it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.
You can read the plot for The Cupsnake Escape here:
Fred and Luisa find themselves in trouble once again when the new student mixes up recipes at their class’s bakery field trip, leading to snakes running amok.
While the students scramble out of the school in fear, Fred and Luisa suspect their old friend Frank is behind the Great Cupsnake Escape. Once again they put their creativity, their cooperation, and their courage to the test—but will it be enough to save the school from the snakes?
I had a great time reading this book. Fred and Luisa and getting ready for a baking competition, and Fred is not looking forward to it. Secretly he wants to lose, but his two partners couldn’t be more excited about it. Fred decides to do something drastic, and it sets in motion another zany adventure. Once this tale comes to a close, life for these three friends will be changed forever.
Frankinschool: The Cupsnake Escape is out now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and on Bookshop.