A Brand New Adventure Begins in This ‘Willow’ Trailer

The first ‘Willow’ trailer was shown at D23 Expo

I have seen Willow before, but I will admit it has been a number of years since I saw it. I remember the story being full of wonder, magic and having two unlikely people come together for an important quest. Once this tale came to a close life for both of them was never going to be the same. When I heard a TV show was being made I couldn’t wait to learn more about it. At D23 Expo a trailer was shown and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Willow here:

Set in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls and other mystical creatures flourish, Willow is the story of an unlikely group of heroes who set off on a dangerous quest, facing their inner demons and coming together to save their world.

I had a great time watching this trailer. It looks like some new evil is coming out of the darkness, and it is up to a small band of heroes to stop them. They ask a famous sorcerer for help, and the adventure begins. We see them face some deadly monsters and run into a familiar face or two. As this trailer comes to a close it is clear taking down this new threat won’t be easy.

Willow premieres exclusively on Disney Plus November 30th.