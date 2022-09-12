Get Daily Email
A Brand New Adventure Begins in This 'Willow' Trailer

A Brand New Adventure Begins in This ‘Willow’ Trailer

A D23 Expo the first trailer for the Willow TV series was revealed

The first ‘Willow’ trailer was shown at D23 Expo

I have seen Willow before, but I will admit it has been a number of years since I saw it. I remember the story being full of wonder, magic and having two unlikely people come together for an important quest. Once this tale came to a close life for both of them was never going to be the same. When I heard a TV show was being made I couldn’t wait to learn more about it. At D23 Expo a trailer was shown and here is what I thought of it.

(c) Disney Plus

You can read the plot for Willow here:

Set in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls and other mystical creatures flourish, Willow is the story of an unlikely group of heroes who set off on a dangerous quest, facing their inner demons and coming together to save their world.

(c) Disney Plus

I had a great time watching this trailer. It looks like some new evil is coming out of the darkness, and it is up to a small band of heroes to stop them. They ask a famous sorcerer for help, and the adventure begins. We see them face some deadly monsters and run into a familiar face or two. As this trailer comes to a close it is clear taking down this new threat won’t be easy.

(c) Disney Plus

Willow premieres exclusively on Disney Plus November 30th.

 

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

