Check Out This Moana Translucent Exclusive Funko Pop

Check Out This Moana Translucent Exclusive Funko Pop

Get your first look at this exclusive Funko Pop which is available for pre-order now

Look at this Moana translucent exclusive Funko Pop

Moana ended up being a great film. The animation was amazing, and so were many of the songs. We also saw this character go on an amazing adventure to try and save their village. A number of Pops have been made over the years based off of these characters. Recently, Entertainment Earth announced an exclusive Funko Pop and here is my thoughts on it.

Moana Translucent Funko Pop

This is a really nice looking Funko Pop. Making it translucent was a nice touch and fits the essence of this character rather well. The detail is quite stunning and fans of all ages are going to be eager to add this Pop to their collection. You can learn more about this exclusive Funko Pop here.

Moana Translucent Funko Pop

This Moana Translucent Entertainment Earth Exclusive Funko Pops arrives November 2023. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

