Check Out This Moana Translucent Exclusive Funko Pop

Moana ended up being a great film. The animation was amazing, and so were many of the songs. We also saw this character go on an amazing adventure to try and save their village. A number of Pops have been made over the years based off of these characters. Recently, Entertainment Earth announced an exclusive Funko Pop and here is my thoughts on it.

This is a really nice looking Funko Pop. Making it translucent was a nice touch and fits the essence of this character rather well. The detail is quite stunning and fans of all ages are going to be eager to add this Pop to their collection. You can learn more about this exclusive Funko Pop here.

This Moana Translucent Entertainment Earth Exclusive Funko Pops arrives November 2023. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.