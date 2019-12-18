The Final Chapter ‘Rambo: Last Blood’ is out now on Blu-Ray

Rambo: Last Blood is available now on Blu-Ray

Sylvester Stallone has been in a lot of movies in his long career. He was great in most of the Rocky films, and did a wonderful job in both Creed movies. The Expendables films were a blast to watch and were full of over the top action scenes. I have only seen the Rambo film from 2008, but I didn’t like it that much. When I heard another film was being made, I wasn’t that excited for it. I was able to get a review copy of Rambo: Last Blood and this is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Rambo Last Blood here:

Almost four decades after he drew first blood, Sylvester Stallone is back as one of the greatest action heroes of all time, John Rambo. Now, Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. A deadly journey of vengeance, this film marks the last chapter of the legendary series.

Rambo: Last Blood was a really bad movie. The story was painfully predictable, and also not that exciting. Bad decisions get made, and Rambo is the one who has to clean up the mess they create. At one point he gets beat up real bad, and ends up being too late to save someone important to him. Once this occurs, it is clear what is going to happen next. The violence was too over the top for me, and often times just ridiculous. Some people might enjoy this movie, but I would recommend steering clear of this one.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Rambo: Last Blood is available now on Blu-Ray combo pack and DVD. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.