I spent most of my life performing to belong. It wasn’t intentional manipulation. It was survival. The only strategy I had. I grew up with a lot of physical and emotional abuse in a home run by a narcissist. Authenticity was never an option. In fact, it was the most punishable offense. I learned to disconnect from myself and become hyper-attuned to everyone else.

I became the perfect little boy: well behaved, easy, helpful, never angry, never needy, never too much. I realized early that optimizing pain meant figuring out what my parents needed and performing that perfectly. They needed a child who reflected well on them, so I became exactly that. I entered an unspoken pact: I would feed their egos by becoming what they wanted me to be.

That adaptation worked remarkably well in the outside world. I became smart, insightful, productive, disciplined, agreeable. I learned to read the room instantly and shape myself into whatever was needed. Teachers liked me. Employers valued me. People admired me. But I was never authentic.

I couldn’t have been even if I wanted to. I was so disconnected from myself that I no longer knew who that self was. And still the need to be seen never went away. I thought if I became exceptional enough, people would finally choose me. Love me. Need me. I thought belonging could be earned through usefulness and performance.

You can imagine how that worked out. Sometimes it seemed to work temporarily and those moments felt ecstatic. But most of the time it pulled me into relationships and environments disturbingly similar to my childhood: conditional, exploitative, emotionally unstable. I kept trying harder. Becoming more useful. More perceptive. More valuable. It was a devastating way to live.

Eventually my body collapsed under the weight of it. My back literally broke. And with it came a reckoning: the slow recognition that what I called my personality was largely a collection of survival adaptations. Healing began through the body, but that’s a story for another day. What mattered was this: I realized I could not belong anywhere while remaining disconnected from myself.

So honesty became the new obsession. I pursued authenticity with the same ferocity I once pursued achievement. I started telling the truth about my feelings, my relationships, my history, my needs. My nervous system rang every alarm bell imaginable and I continued anyway.

It changed everything. My depression lifted. My spine healed. The suicidality subsided. The coherence that emerged was undeniable. It worked so well that I went overboard with it: I believed honesty itself would create belonging. I overshared. I brought enormous depth and intensity into relationships that did not necessarily have the capacity to hold it.

People often responded with compassion and sincerity but also with distance. They listened, supported me and quietly moved away. At first I was deeply confused. Here I was finally doing the thing I believed was necessary: telling the truth. And yet connection still dissolved.

It took me a while to realize that authenticity can also become performative. Not in a dishonest sense but in the sense that disclosure itself can become another strategy for securing connection, validation, and belonging. I had mistaken honesty for intimacy. The deeper realization came later.

Authenticity was never really about expressing myself to others. It was about no longer abandoning myself internally. It wasn’t that honesty magically brought me into harmony. It was that facing the contradictions honestly enough slowly dissolved the need to constantly narrate them. The stories shrank. Explaining became boring. I stopped needing people to meet me at my depth in order to feel real. That’s when I finally started belonging to myself.

Paradoxically, that’s also when connection became easier. When the pressure of needing it for survival subsided what remained was choice, ease and true kindness. I no longer mistake authenticity for intimacy and expect honesty to replace relational skills. Belonging began when explanation ended and depth became optional.

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