This Group Finds Themselves in a Deadly Situation in ‘Redemption’

This group will have to come up with a plan fast in ‘Redemption’

Last time on The Mandalorian, they had to join forces with an old adversary. They weren’t too excited about this, but what choice did they have. A good offer was made, yet it wasn’t a shock when things took an unexpected turn. Someone showed up, and threw the whole plan out the window. Now this group must come up with a new plan in ‘Redemption’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Redemption’ here:

The Mandalorian comes face-to-face with an unexpected enemy.

Things aren’t looking that good for this group in ‘Redemption’. This foe means business, and will do anything it takes to achieve their goals. They will have to come up with a plan fast or they will all be done for. Things take a turn in their favor once someone shows up to help them out. Yet just when it looks like they are home free, an ambush is waiting for them. To get past it, someone may need to make the ultimate sacrifice. As this episode comes to a close, this bounty hunter has a new role and a new mission.

The Mandalorian 'Redemption' is available now on Disney Plus.