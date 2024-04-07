Look at These ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’ Funko Pops

Check out these ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’ Funko Pops

I am a huge Harry Potter fan. The book were all amazing and most of the movies were done quite well. Over the years Funko has made a fair amount of Pops based off of these characters. Recently a Prisoner of Azkaban set was announced and here are my thoughts on them.

Remus Lupin Funko Pop

There are great looking Pops in this set. The Sirius Black is my favorite and really does look stunning. The Remus Lupin Pop turned out great and fits the personality of this character perfectly. You can learn more about these Pops here.

Albus Dumbledore Funko Pop

These Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Funko Pops come out June 2024. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Harry Potter and Buckbeak Funko Pop