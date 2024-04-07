Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Look at These ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’ Funko Pops

Look at These ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’ Funko Pops

Get your first look at some of these Harry Potter Funko Pops which are available for pre-order now

by

the prisoner of azkaban, harry potter, funko pop, press release, sirius black, entertainment earth, funko

Check out these ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’ Funko Pops

I am a huge Harry Potter fan. The book were all amazing and most of the movies were done quite well. Over the years Funko has made a fair amount of Pops based off of these characters. Recently a Prisoner of Azkaban set was announced and here are my thoughts on them.

the prisoner of azkaban, harry potter, fantasy, funko pop, remus lupin, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Remus Lupin Funko Pop

There are great looking Pops in this set. The Sirius Black is my favorite and really does look stunning. The Remus Lupin Pop turned out great and fits the personality of this character perfectly. You can learn more about these Pops here.

the prisoner of azkaban, harry potter, fantasy, funko pop, albus dumbledore, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Albus Dumbledore Funko Pop

These Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Funko Pops come out June 2024. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

the prisoner of azkaban, harry potter, funko pop, fantasy, harry potter and buckbeak, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Harry Potter and Buckbeak Funko Pop

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

