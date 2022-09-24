Get Daily Email
Look at These Loungefly Entertainment Earth Exclusive Mini Backpacks

Look at These Loungefly Entertainment Earth Exclusive Mini Backpacks

Get your first look at these exclusive mini backpacks available for pre-order now

by Leave a Comment

mini backpack, jasmine, aladdin, exclusive, press release, entertainment earth, loungefly

Check out these exclusive mini backpacks

*this is an affiliate article

Loungefly has made a lot of mini backpacks over the years. They cover mostly Disney fandoms and people love adding them to their collections. Recently some new exclusive mini backpacks were announced and here is my thoughts on them.

mini backpack, wakanda forever, black panther, marvel, exclusive, entertainment earth, press release, loungefly

(c) Loungefly

Wakanda Forever Exclusive Mini Backpack

There are a lot of nice exclusive mini backpacks coming to this website. The Wakanda Forever one is my favorite and the details on it are quite stunning. I really like the Mickey Devil Halloween mini backpack and it was a smart move making it glow in the dark. You can learn more about these items here.

mini backpack, devil mickey, disney, glow in the dark, halloween, exclusive, press release, entertainment earth, loungefly

(c) Loungefly

Mickey Mouse Devil Exclusive Mini Backpack

All of these exclusive Loungefly mini backpacks arrive October 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

mini backpack, daisy witch, halloween, glow in the dark, exclusive, press release, entertainment earth, loungefly

(c) Loungefly

Daisy Duck Witch Exclusive Mini Backpack

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

