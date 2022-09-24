Look at These Loungefly Entertainment Earth Exclusive Mini Backpacks

Check out these exclusive mini backpacks

*this is an affiliate article

Loungefly has made a lot of mini backpacks over the years. They cover mostly Disney fandoms and people love adding them to their collections. Recently some new exclusive mini backpacks were announced and here is my thoughts on them.

Wakanda Forever Exclusive Mini Backpack

There are a lot of nice exclusive mini backpacks coming to this website. The Wakanda Forever one is my favorite and the details on it are quite stunning. I really like the Mickey Devil Halloween mini backpack and it was a smart move making it glow in the dark. You can learn more about these items here.

Mickey Mouse Devil Exclusive Mini Backpack

All of these exclusive Loungefly mini backpacks arrive October 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Daisy Duck Witch Exclusive Mini Backpack