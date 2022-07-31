New ‘Beavis and Butthead’ Clip Shown at San Diego Comic Con

‘Beavis and Butthead’ clip shown at San Diego Comic Con

Ever since I was a teenager I have loved Beavis and Butthead. On each episode we see these two people create all kinds of mayhem in their small town. Beavis and Butthead Do America took these guys on a crazy adventure. Beavis and Butthead Do the Universe was their biggest adventure yet and was a ton of fun to watch. At San Diego Comic Con at clip for the new show was shown and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for this upcoming show here:

Beavis and Butt-Head are back and stupider than ever in the newest iteration of this show, which features the iconic duo’s first original episodes in over 10 years.

I laughed a ton watching this clip. We see Beavis bump into an idol of his who asks him to do all kinds of tasks. At first Beavis is only too happy to comply, but as he does them he starts to wonder the reason behind them. We also see these two guys making fun of a Tik Tok video which was absolutely hilarious. As this clip comes to a close Beavis makes a difficult decision.

This Beavis and Butthead show premieres August 4th on Paramount Plus.