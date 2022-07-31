Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / New ‘Beavis and Butthead’ Clip Shown at San Diego Comic Con

New ‘Beavis and Butthead’ Clip Shown at San Diego Comic Con

Fans got their first look at the new Beavis and Butthead show in this exclusive clip

by Leave a Comment

beavis and butthead, tv show, animated, comedy, mike judge, clip, exclusive, press release, mtv entertainment studios, paramount plus

‘Beavis and Butthead’ clip shown at San Diego Comic Con

Ever since I was a teenager I have loved Beavis and Butthead. On each episode we see these two people create all kinds of mayhem in their small town. Beavis and Butthead Do America took these guys on a crazy adventure. Beavis and Butthead Do the Universe was their biggest adventure yet and was a ton of fun to watch. At San Diego Comic Con at clip for the new show was shown and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for this upcoming show here:

Beavis and Butt-Head are back and stupider than ever in the newest iteration of this show, which features the iconic duo’s first original episodes in over 10 years.

I laughed a ton watching this clip. We see Beavis bump into an idol of his who asks him to do all kinds of tasks. At first Beavis is only too happy to comply, but as he does them he starts to wonder the reason behind them. We also see these two guys making fun of a Tik Tok video which was absolutely hilarious. As this clip comes to a close Beavis makes a difficult decision.

This Beavis and Butthead show premieres August 4th on Paramount Plus.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x