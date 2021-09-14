Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / The New ISA Attacks the JSA in ‘Summer School: Chapter 6’

The New ISA Attacks the JSA in ‘Summer School: Chapter 6’

Cindy and her new team decide to attack the JSA and those they care about

by Leave a Comment

chapter 6, summer school, stargirl, tv show, superhero, drama, season 2, review, warner bros television, the cw

Cindy and her team make their move in ‘Chapter 6’

Last time on Stargirl: Summer School, Courtney was working hard to find Eclipso. Pat worried about her and had different ideas on how to find them. When the weather takes a strange turn in Blue Valley it tells Pat that Eclipso could be nearby. Cindy tries to recruit another member to her team but things don’t go the way she hoped they would. Someone opens up to Courtney which gets cut short when something strange was going on at the school. The JSA show up and find out just how strong a powerful entity is getting. As this episode comes to a close the team agrees to tread softly with their next move. Now Cindy and her team make their move in Chapter 6. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for Summer School Chapter 6 here:

Cindy and her new team make their move against the JSA leading to an epic showdown.

Cindy and her team make their move on this episode. First they go after Pat and cause some serious damage to his shop. Next Cindy grabs Mike and decides to use him as bait to get the JSA to show up at the school. There a battle ensues between these two teams and things get intense. Courtney makes a tough choice and it brings with it some dire consequences. As this episode comes to a close it looks like an evil being has some big plans for Blue Valley.

Stargirl: Summer School Chapter 6 is available on The CW now. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x