Home / A&E / Picard Bumps Into a Younger Version of an Old Friend on ‘Watcher’

Picard Bumps Into a Younger Version of an Old Friend on ‘Watcher’

Picard gets led to a familiar bar and must ask a dear old friend for help

watcher, star trek picard, tv show, science fiction, drama, season 2, review, paramount plus

Picard heads out on their own in ‘Watcher’

Last time on Star Trek: Picard, the admiral and his crew landed in the past. It was a rough landing and the ship was not in great shape. Picard and Jurati tried to get answers from the Borg Queen which at first seemed futile. Rios, Seven and Raffi teleported outside and Rios had a painful landing. This led him to one of the last places they wanted to be. Jurati came out with a solution to get answers and at first Picard was against it. Once he decided it was the only way they went ahead with it and got the answers they needed. As this episode came to a close things were about to get a whole lot worse for Rios. Now Picard decides to head out on his own in ‘Watcher’. I was able to watch this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

watcher, star trek picard, tv show, science fiction, drama, season 2, review, paramount plus

(c) Paramount Plus

You can read the premise for ‘Watcher’ here:

With time running out to save the future, Picard takes matters into his own hands and seeks out an old friend for help. Meanwhile, Rios ends up on the wrong side of the law and Jurati makes a deal with the Borg Queen.

watcher, star trek picard, tv show, science fiction, drama, season 2, review, paramount plus

(c) Paramount Plus

Picard decides to head out on his own at the start of this episode. Jurati had gotten coordinates from the Borg Queen so she teleported him to them. This lead Picard to a familiar place where he bumped into a younger version of a dear old friend. The conversation had its awkward moments but in the end they agreed to help him. While this was going on Seven and Raffi were trying to find Rios and the mission took some surprise turns. As this episode came to a close it looks Picard is about to finally meet the mysterious Watcher.

watcher, star trek picard, tv show, science fiction, drama, season 2, review, paramount plus

(c) Paramount Plus

Star Trek: Picard ‘Watcher’ is available now on Paramount Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

