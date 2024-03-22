Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Return to Where it All Started in ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’

Return to Where it All Started in ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’

The team will need all the help they can get to save the world from an ancient threat

‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ is out now in theaters

I have enjoyed pretty much every Ghostbusters movie that has come out. As a kid, I loved watching The Real Ghostbusters on TV. Ghostbusters: Afterlife was a wonderful film that introduced the next generation of this team. When I heard about Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire I couldn’t wait to watch it. I was able to attend a screening of this film and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Ghostbusters Frozen Empire here:

The Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an army of ghosts that casts a death chill upon the city, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age

This sequel gets 8/10. There are more comedic moments than the previous movie, and some clever throwbacks to the original as well. The city faces an ancient threat, and they will need all the help they can get to take them down. Once this film comes to a close, it seems like the adventures are far from over.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is out in theaters now. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

